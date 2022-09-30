Read full article on original website
KWQC
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
KWQC
Stories from a first-year, 5th grade teacher: the first 90 days
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sydney Erichsen graduated from Western Illinois University in 2021 with a degree in Education. She started her teaching career in early August as a 5th grade English instructor at Rock Island Academy. Paula Sands Live is honored to feature the career experiences of Ms. Erichsen’s first year...
KWQC
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Oct. 28
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Oct. 28. Stop by the station between 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. with a gently used or new blanket to be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families, including many children, in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter.
KWQC
2nd annual ‘Gather for The Cure’ at Scott County Park is Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 2nd annual Gather for the Cure event to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Whispering Pines Indoor Shelter, Scott County Park. Diane Koster joins PSL to highlight event details. Registration is not required but it...
KWQC
Your First Alert Forecast
Kewanee man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault. Check out the results from the 2022 Border Wars. Check out how local high school football teams did on Oct. 1. Monmouth College steamrolled Lawrence University, 62-6.
KWQC
Geneseo School officials break ground on new career and technical education center
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday morning, Geneseo school officials broke ground on a new career and technical education center. The new vocational center will be across the street from Geneseo High School. The facility will feature space for automotive work, welding, and woodworking. The project costs 3.8 million dollars....
KWQC
Police: 1 injured in East Moline shooting
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge in East Moline Sunday, according to police. The East Moline Police Department responded around 3:07 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired at Jim’s Domino Lounge, 1314 13th Street, East Moline, according to a media release.
KWQC
Unitypoint Health to host Eating Disorders Conference on Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 2022 Quad Cities Eating Disorders Conference is set for Saturday, Oct. 8 and its aim is to raise awareness and understanding surrounding eating disorders. The event will be 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Isle Hotel and Conference Center, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Stephanie Burrough,...
Eastern Iowa Couple Awarded Millions After The Death of Their Son
The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a couple from Eastern Iowa $4 million after their nearly two-year-old son died from an undiagnosed strep infection in 2018, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The State Board of Appeals approved the $3.99 million settlement with Scott and Melissa Keating of...
WQAD
Toys for Tots '22 headquarters in Moline, applications open now
MOLINE, Ill. — Toys for Tots has officially secured its 2022 headquarters location. The gift-giving campaign will be using the same space as last year at 1 Montgomery Drive, Moline. The application to receive toys is now available and can be found by clicking here. The last day to...
KWQC
Rock Island asphalt preservation program to cause travel delays begins Wednesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island’s contractor will start the 2022 Asphalt Preservation Program Wednesday, according to a media release. Two of the streets on this year’s program are Ridgewood Road, from Andalusia Road to 92nd Avenue West, and the intersection of 38th Street and 18th Avenue, city officials said. The work is expected to be finished within three days.
KWQC
Muscatine’s Pearl City Vintage Market set for Saturday
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry is excited to invite all to the Pearl City Vintage Market 2022 on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the Mississippi riverfront. Jennifer Williams, Red & Lee Vintage, discusses how the special event will feature...
KWQC
Matthew Milby Jr. sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2018 Dixon High School shooting
DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - The man police say opened fire at Dixon High School in 2018 was sentenced Tuesday. Matthew A. Milby Jr., 23, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on two charges, the judge ordered the sentences to run concurrently, or at the same time. He has to serve 85% of the sentence but received credit for time served.
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
KWQC
Augustana’s Esports team makes history
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Esports is the 29th varsity sport offered at Augustana. “It’s exciting to see Augustana invest into creating a program that is not just another program, but really putting the resources behind it so that we can be a diamond,” said Joe Loomis, Augustana’s director of Esports.
KWQC
Scott County Farm Bureau, North Scott FFA hold supervisors candidate forum
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Farm Bureau and the North Scott FFA held a forum for the six candidates vying for three county supervisor positions this November. On Monday night, the three Republicans and three Democrats were able to answer questions on topics ranging from the future of agriculture to the jurisdiction of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.
ourquadcities.com
3 teens arrested after stolen car chase
Police arrested three kids after officers chased a stolen car in Bettendorf on Sunday. This was at the intersection of Grant and 6th streets. Bettendorf Police used spike strips to stop the car. They say the car was stolen in Davenport. Police caught two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy.
KWQC
2022 Border Wars
Kewanee man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault. Clouds clear out this morning, and the sunshine sticks around this afternoon. Look for highs in the 70's. Check out how local high school football teams did on Oct. 1.
Central Illinois Proud
Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival returns with unique treasures
FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival has taken place in Central Illinois since 1968. The festival allows vendors to set up shop in multiple towns throughout Fulton County. At Reed Park in Farmington, all vendors had homemade items. Coordinator Sarah Perardi said it...
KWQC
Man hospitalized after rollover crash in Jo Daviess County
ELIZABETH, Ill. (KWQC) - A man had to be taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in rural Elizabeth, Illinois Friday night. The Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office responded to Rt. 84 near Sawmill Rd just after 10 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle accident with injuries. They say 29-year-old Jared Vesely of Hanover lost control of his vehicle and went into the the ditch. The vehicle then struck an access road and crossed to the other side of the roadway where it overturned several times Vesely was ejected from the vehicle before it came to rest in the ditch on the opposite side.
