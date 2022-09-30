ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

KWQC

Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Stories from a first-year, 5th grade teacher: the first 90 days

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sydney Erichsen graduated from Western Illinois University in 2021 with a degree in Education. She started her teaching career in early August as a 5th grade English instructor at Rock Island Academy. Paula Sands Live is honored to feature the career experiences of Ms. Erichsen's first year...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Oct. 28

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Oct. 28. Stop by the station between 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. with a gently used or new blanket to be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families, including many children, in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Your First Alert Forecast

Kewanee man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault. Check out the results from the 2022 Border Wars. Check out how local high school football teams did on Oct. 1. Monmouth College steamrolled Lawrence University, 62-6.
KEWANEE, IL
KWQC

Police: 1 injured in East Moline shooting

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting at Jim's Domino Lounge in East Moline Sunday, according to police. The East Moline Police Department responded around 3:07 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired at Jim's Domino Lounge, 1314 13th Street, East Moline, according to a media release.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Unitypoint Health to host Eating Disorders Conference on Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 2022 Quad Cities Eating Disorders Conference is set for Saturday, Oct. 8 and its aim is to raise awareness and understanding surrounding eating disorders. The event will be 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Isle Hotel and Conference Center, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Stephanie Burrough,...
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

Toys for Tots '22 headquarters in Moline, applications open now

MOLINE, Ill. — Toys for Tots has officially secured its 2022 headquarters location. The gift-giving campaign will be using the same space as last year at 1 Montgomery Drive, Moline. The application to receive toys is now available and can be found by clicking here. The last day to...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Rock Island asphalt preservation program to cause travel delays begins Wednesday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island's contractor will start the 2022 Asphalt Preservation Program Wednesday, according to a media release. Two of the streets on this year's program are Ridgewood Road, from Andalusia Road to 92nd Avenue West, and the intersection of 38th Street and 18th Avenue, city officials said. The work is expected to be finished within three days.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Muscatine's Pearl City Vintage Market set for Saturday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry is excited to invite all to the Pearl City Vintage Market 2022 on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the Mississippi riverfront. Jennifer Williams, Red & Lee Vintage, discusses how the special event will feature...
MUSCATINE, IA
US 104.9

New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities

A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Augustana's Esports team makes history

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Esports is the 29th varsity sport offered at Augustana. "It's exciting to see Augustana invest into creating a program that is not just another program, but really putting the resources behind it so that we can be a diamond," said Joe Loomis, Augustana's director of Esports.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Scott County Farm Bureau, North Scott FFA hold supervisors candidate forum

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Farm Bureau and the North Scott FFA held a forum for the six candidates vying for three county supervisor positions this November. On Monday night, the three Republicans and three Democrats were able to answer questions on topics ranging from the future of agriculture to the jurisdiction of the Scott County Sheriff's Department.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

3 teens arrested after stolen car chase

Police arrested three kids after officers chased a stolen car in Bettendorf on Sunday. This was at the intersection of Grant and 6th streets. Bettendorf Police used spike strips to stop the car. They say the car was stolen in Davenport. Police caught two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

2022 Border Wars

Kewanee man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault. Clouds clear out this morning, and the sunshine sticks around this afternoon. Look for highs in the 70's. Check out how local high school football teams did on Oct. 1.
KEWANEE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival returns with unique treasures

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival has taken place in Central Illinois since 1968. The festival allows vendors to set up shop in multiple towns throughout Fulton County. At Reed Park in Farmington, all vendors had homemade items. Coordinator Sarah Perardi said it...
FARMINGTON, IL
KWQC

Man hospitalized after rollover crash in Jo Daviess County

ELIZABETH, Ill. (KWQC) - A man had to be taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in rural Elizabeth, Illinois Friday night. The Jo Daviess Sheriff's Office responded to Rt. 84 near Sawmill Rd just after 10 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle accident with injuries. They say 29-year-old Jared Vesely of Hanover lost control of his vehicle and went into the the ditch. The vehicle then struck an access road and crossed to the other side of the roadway where it overturned several times Vesely was ejected from the vehicle before it came to rest in the ditch on the opposite side.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL

