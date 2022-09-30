ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolland, MA

“Amazon Customer Service” scamming residents in Tolland

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vzDQ_0iH70zWQ00

TOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – According to Tolland Police Department, “Amazon Customer Service” scams have been targeting residents lately.

Callers claiming to be”Xfinity” scamming people for money in Southwick

Residents will receive a text saying they are from Amazon Customer Service and stating that the victim’s account has been hacked or compromised. “Customer Service” will then instruct the victim to download an app to their phone that allows the hacker to see their phone screen.

By doing this, the hacker can see your bank accounts and other financial applications. Sometimes, they will also instruct you to drive to a local business or ATM to make a transaction.

The real Amazon will not contact you about account security through text messages. Amazon will also never ask you to download anything to your phone or ask you to drive to any business. If you receive one of these texts, do not reply, click on links, or interact with one of these texts.

If you are concerned about your account, google the actual Amazon customer service 1-800 number.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
i95 ROCK

Brookfield Gas Station With Lotto Ticket Rule is One of the Best Around

I spend a lot of time telling people where they should not go, I figured I would start pointing out some places that are worth a trip. That said, I wanted to start with my favorite gas station, The Brookfield Sunoco owned by Mitchell Fuel on Federal Road. I have certain needs that must be met at a gas station/convenience store, and they are:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southwick, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Tolland, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scams#Fraud#Tolland Police Department#Xfinity#Amazon Customer Service#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

National Taco Day deals in Connecticut!

(WTNH) — It’s not a holiday you may have heard of, but it’s a holiday near and dear to those of us at News 8. Today, October 4, is National Taco Day! While Taco Tuesdays are commonplace in most households, National Taco Day is the ultimate taco celebration. It’s the perfect time to break out […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Search for a killer in Enfield continues

Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 4, including a deadly attempted carjacking case out of Hartford. Hartford police investigate deadly carjacking on Park Street. Updated: 12 hours ago. Hartford police are investigating a homicide on Park Street Monday afternoon. Updated: 12...
ENFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Register Citizen

Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says

Note: Stanley Black & Decker has refuted the initial Wall Street Journal report, but has declined to say how many layoffs there are. Read more about their response here. New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

A taste of Italy in downtown Clinton with the Italian Food Store, offering authentic fare

CLINTON — For as far back as Fran D’Urso can remember, Italian food has been an essential part of his life. From the family dinner, with his grandfather reigning over the crowd from the head of the table, to the cooking lessons from his mother and aunt, to his foray into restaurants and specialty markets, D’Urso has embraced his heritage through food.
CLINTON, CT
WTNH

CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
FLORIDA STATE
WWLP

WWLP

32K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy