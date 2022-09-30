Iranian security forces arrest a woman for eating at restaurant in public without her hijab, family says

Read full article on original website
'It was a warzone.' Iranian security forces beat, shot and detained students of elite Tehran university, witnesses say, as crackdown escalates
CNN — When Farid's friend called crying for help on Sunday, he jumped on his bike and quickly rode to Tehran's Sharif University. "Please come save us. We are stuck here. They are shooting at us," his friend said. Scenes of violence and "savagery" met him when he arrived...
The US says it's helping Iranians navigate a massive internet blackout. Activists say it's too little, too late
CNN — As protesters took to the streets of Iran following the death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman apprehended for apparently not wearing her hijab properly, videos of the uprising began to flood the internet. Clips of students tearing up pictures of the Ayatollah in northern...
Hadis, Minoo and Ghazaleh: the women victims of Iran's crackdown
"I am really hoping that in some years from now, after everything has changed, I will be happy to have been involved by taking part in this protest," Iranian woman Hadis Najafi, 22, said in a self-recorded video as she prepared to take to the streets. Shortly after recording the message to her phone, Najafi was killed while participating in a street protest on September 21 in Karaj, outside Tehran.
Army: 2 Pakistani soldiers, 7 militants killed in shooutouts
PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN — Militants with small arms attacked a convoy of Pakistani security forces near the northwest border with Afghanistan, triggering an intense shootout that killed two soldiers and three insurgents, the military said Tuesday. The firefight happened near Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The military provided...
Russian Parliament begins process to rubber-stamp annexations as Moscow struggles to define borders
CNN — Russia's legislature on Monday began the process of approving President Vladimir Putin's decision to annex four parts of Ukraine, despite the fact that the Kremlin is not in full control of those regions and has not settled upon the exact boundaries of the territories it is attempting to absorb.
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
JD.com's billionaire founder settles rape lawsuit two days before planned US trial
CNN — A Chinese billionaire and a former University of Minnesota student who accused him of rape have reached an undisclosed agreement, bringing an abrupt end to a case closely watched -- and now hailed as a minor victory -- by women on the other side of the world.
Former Lebanese ambassador holds sit-in at Beirut bank amid new wave of heists
CNN — A former Lebanese ambassador held a sit-in at his bank outside of the capital city of Beirut on Tuesday, refusing to leave until he received his money, his wife has told CNN. Georges Siam's bank is one of four branches across Lebanon that were held-up by depositors...
Libya’s Tripoli government signs economic deals with Turkey
BENGHAZI, LIBYA — One of Libya’s rival governments signed preliminary economic and maritime deals with Turkey on Monday, in a move that has inflamed tensions between it and the North African country’s other administration. The agreements also angered Turkey's neighbor and regional rival Greece, which denounced them...
US Rep. Ro Khanna slams Saudi Arabia as 'third-rate power' as OPEC considers slashing oil output
CNN — US Rep. Ro Khanna is calling for the White House to retaliate against Saudi Arabia if OPEC and its allies slash oil production in a bid to boost prices. "This is beyond the pale," the California Democrat told CNN in a phone interview on Monday. "They are actively fleecing the American people and destabilizing the economy. That's just outrageous. Who do they think they are?"
Russia-Ukraine war latest updates: ‘dozens’ of towns recaptured in east and south, says Zelenskiy
Ukrainian forces continue rapid advance in Kherson region and Donetsk; Energoatom may restart Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
