Facing Firing, Thrice-in-Trouble Cop Quits
A city police officer with a history of domestic violence resigned from the force — days before he could have been fired for a repeated track record of not telling the truth on the job. The officer, Alex Morgillo, worked as a city cop for more than a decade...
Eyewitness News
Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
Register Citizen
Off-duty Newington police officer, 49, and former North Haven teacher dies suddenly, officials say
NEWINGTON — Alan Tancreti, an officer with the Newington Police Department and a former assistant coach of North Haven High School’s varsity hockey team, died suddenly Saturday, officials said. Police reported that Tancreti, 49, suffered an “unexpected medical emergency” while at home on Saturday, but said they did...
mycitizensnews.com
Man who died near Beacon Falls Train Station identified
BEACON FALLS — Connecticut State Police have identified an elderly man who was found deceased near the Beacon Falls Train Station on Friday, September 23 evening. State police responded to a wooded area about half of a mile north of the train station near Cold Spring Road a few minutes before 7 p.m. Troopers arrived on the scene to an older man who appeared to be homeless and appeared to have gone through a “medical episode,” according to a police press release.
Norwalk Police Investigating Assault At Youth Football Game
Police in Fairfield County are seeking information and videos of an alleged assault at a youth football game. The incident took place in Norwalk at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Brien McMahon High School field during a game. According to Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police, the...
Bristol Press
Torrington man gets 33 months in prison for role in Bristol crash that caused life-altering injuries for woman
BRISTOL – A Torrington man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison after police say he tested positive for multiple drugs following a car accident in which another driver sustained life-altering injuries that have inhibited her ability to walk. Charlton Chittem, 35, faced sentencing last week in...
Register Citizen
Police ID Simsbury motorcyclist, 24, killed in South Windsor crash
SOUTH WINDSOR — Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a collision with a tractor-trailer early Friday morning. Nathan Dallas Eberly, 24, of Simsbury, was driving home from work at FedEx Ground on Kennedy Road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer, police said. South Windsor Police said...
Man Accused Of Cashing $9.7K In Fraudulent Checks In Westport
A man has been charged after investigators found that he cashed more than $9,700 in fraudulent checks in Fairfield County. Police received a report on April 29 from a People’s Bank Financial investigator about potentially fraudulent banking activity that occurred in Westport in December of 2021, the Westport Police Department announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
zip06.com
Business Owner Sentenced for Bid-Rigging, Fraud Schemes
The co-owner of North Haven-based business has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for his participation in bid-rigging and fraud schemes that targeted both private and public entities, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Thomas F. Langan, co-owner of...
Police Search For 3 Women Accused Of Stealing $600 Worth Of Clothing From Farmingville Store
Police asked the public for help identifying three women who are accused of stealing clothing from a Long Island store. The women stole merchandise, valued at about $600, from Burlington, located at 2280 North Ocean Ave. in Farmingville, at about 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Suffolk County Police reported on Monday, Oct. 3.
Connecticut officials call on M&T Bank to provide answers following more than 300 layoffs
The bank says it has laid off 325 employees so far and plans to eliminate 333 more positions.
greenwichfreepress.com
Yale to Pay $308K to Resolve Allegations of Violations of Controlled Substances Act
Yale University, on behalf of Yale Medicine and the Yale Fertility Center, has entered into a civil settlement agreement with the federal government in which it will pay a total of $308,250 to resolve allegations that it violated civil provisions of the Controlled Substances Act. The announcement was made on...
recordpatriot.com
All 5 Wallingford parks commissioners resign
WALLINGFORD — All five members of the town's Parks and Recreation Commission have resigned after feeling they have been bypassed, ignored and hamstrung by town officials, some said. Last week, the final two members of the commission — Chairman Jason Michael and Vice Chairman Michael Savenelli — submitted a...
Bristol Press
New Britain woman expected to face sentencing soon in double fatal crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain woman is expected to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to charges connected to a Southington car accident that killed two young men. Gabriella Correa, 23, of 46 Gladden St., New Britain, is free on $250,000 bond while she awaits sentencing – which...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Man Shot
2022-10-01@1:36am–#Ansonia CT– Report of a 29-year-old man shot on Myrtle Avenue from an accidental discharge. There are no further updates at this time. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Dogs attacked by coyotes in Burlington
A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield. Waterbury police: 11-year-old arrested for posting school threat on social media. n 11-year-old is facing charges for posting a school threat on social media, according to Waterbury police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deadly shooting...
ATM customer robbed at gunpoint at Bristol bank
Bristol police arrested a man accused of robbing a customer at gunpoint at a Webster Bank ATM before leading officers on a chase and crashing his car.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
#Bridgeport CT–On September 30, 2022, at approximately 2:00 am the Bridgeport Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation within the 600 block of Arctic Street (19 shots). In less than a minute police received an additional ShotSpotter activation within the 100 block of Caroline Street (2 rounds). Patrol Officers heard...
State police ask for help in finding 32-year-old Griswold man
GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 32-year-old man. Benjamin Dahm, of Griswold, was last seen Monday, according to authorities. He was wearing all-black clothing. He is a white man with black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs […]
Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
