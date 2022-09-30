ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
MERIDEN, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Man who died near Beacon Falls Train Station identified

BEACON FALLS — Connecticut State Police have identified an elderly man who was found deceased near the Beacon Falls Train Station on Friday, September 23 evening. State police responded to a wooded area about half of a mile north of the train station near Cold Spring Road a few minutes before 7 p.m. Troopers arrived on the scene to an older man who appeared to be homeless and appeared to have gone through a “medical episode,” according to a police press release.
BEACON FALLS, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Police Union#Law Enforcement#Old Saybrook Police#The Police Commission#The Harbor News
Register Citizen

Police ID Simsbury motorcyclist, 24, killed in South Windsor crash

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a collision with a tractor-trailer early Friday morning. Nathan Dallas Eberly, 24, of Simsbury, was driving home from work at FedEx Ground on Kennedy Road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer, police said. South Windsor Police said...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Cashing $9.7K In Fraudulent Checks In Westport

A man has been charged after investigators found that he cashed more than $9,700 in fraudulent checks in Fairfield County. Police received a report on April 29 from a People’s Bank Financial investigator about potentially fraudulent banking activity that occurred in Westport in December of 2021, the Westport Police Department announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
zip06.com

Business Owner Sentenced for Bid-Rigging, Fraud Schemes

The co-owner of North Haven-based business has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for his participation in bid-rigging and fraud schemes that targeted both private and public entities, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Thomas F. Langan, co-owner of...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
recordpatriot.com

All 5 Wallingford parks commissioners resign

WALLINGFORD — All five members of the town's Parks and Recreation Commission have resigned after feeling they have been bypassed, ignored and hamstrung by town officials, some said. Last week, the final two members of the commission — Chairman Jason Michael and Vice Chairman Michael Savenelli — submitted a...
WALLINGFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Man Shot

2022-10-01@1:36am–#Ansonia CT– Report of a 29-year-old man shot on Myrtle Avenue from an accidental discharge. There are no further updates at this time. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Dogs attacked by coyotes in Burlington

A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield. Waterbury police: 11-year-old arrested for posting school threat on social media. n 11-year-old is facing charges for posting a school threat on social media, according to Waterbury police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deadly shooting...
BURLINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

#Bridgeport CT–On September 30, 2022, at approximately 2:00 am the Bridgeport Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation within the 600 block of Arctic Street (19 shots). In less than a minute police received an additional ShotSpotter activation within the 100 block of Caroline Street (2 rounds). Patrol Officers heard...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

State police ask for help in finding 32-year-old Griswold man

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 32-year-old man. Benjamin Dahm, of Griswold, was last seen Monday, according to authorities. He was wearing all-black clothing. He is a white man with black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs […]
GRISWOLD, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
MANCHESTER, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy