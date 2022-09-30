ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

kjrh.com

Sheriff: 8-month-old among 4 family members 'taken against their will' in California

Authorities in Northern California are searching for four family members, including an 8-month-old girl, who "were taken against their will" on Monday. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that Aroohi Dheri, her parents, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh; and the child's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, were taken from a business in Merced County.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
kjrh.com

In Ian's wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power

Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, more than half a million Florida residents faced another day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Search and rescue...
FLORIDA STATE
kjrh.com

Florida's death toll rises amid struggle to recover from Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Puerto Rico and Florida this week to assess damage from separate hurricanes. Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's southwestern coast and made its way up to the Carolinas.
FLORIDA STATE
kjrh.com

US Coast Guard makes daring rescue off North Carolina's coast

The U.S. Coast Guard has been involved in numerous rescues since Hurricane Ian hit the U.S. While many of the rescues occurred in Florida or off its coast, the crewmembers from the Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet carried out a daring rescue near North Carolina. A sailboat, carrying four people,...
POLITICS
kjrh.com

What to expect after filing a storm-related insurance claim

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Catastrophic events, like Hurricane Ian, can create an insurance claims surge. Experts like Daryl Patrick, owner of the Tampa Bay Insurance Center, said homeowners with minor clams could be waiting weeks for an adjuster. “They are going to go to the most devastated homes first,”...
FLORIDA STATE
kjrh.com

Warm Afternoons And Cool Mornings

TULSA, Okla. — Not many changes are expected in the forecast through the first half of the week. Overall, we'll enjoy warm afternoons (80s) and cool mornings (50s and a few 40s) in the mornings. Tulsa State Fair and outdoor plans are a go!. A cold front will arrive...
TULSA, OK

