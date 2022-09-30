Authorities in Northern California are searching for four family members, including an 8-month-old girl, who "were taken against their will" on Monday. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that Aroohi Dheri, her parents, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh; and the child's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, were taken from a business in Merced County.

MERCED COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO