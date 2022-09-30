Read full article on original website
Sheriff: 8-month-old among 4 family members 'taken against their will' in California
Authorities in Northern California are searching for four family members, including an 8-month-old girl, who "were taken against their will" on Monday. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that Aroohi Dheri, her parents, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh; and the child's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, were taken from a business in Merced County.
In Ian's wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, more than half a million Florida residents faced another day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Search and rescue...
Florida's death toll rises amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Puerto Rico and Florida this week to assess damage from separate hurricanes. Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's southwestern coast and made its way up to the Carolinas.
US Coast Guard makes daring rescue off North Carolina's coast
The U.S. Coast Guard has been involved in numerous rescues since Hurricane Ian hit the U.S. While many of the rescues occurred in Florida or off its coast, the crewmembers from the Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet carried out a daring rescue near North Carolina. A sailboat, carrying four people,...
Florida businesses line up for FEMA approval on Hurricane Ian cleanup
PALM CITY, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s west coast, the long job of cleaning up will take months and involve a lot of help. “It’s all got to be picked up by somebody,” said John Essenwine, owner of Above and Beyond Landscaping in Palm City.
Hundreds of Starlink satellite units deployed to emergency command units across Florida
SpaceX founder Elon Musk is helping Florida get cell service and connect to the internet. More than 370 Starlink satellite units have been deployed across Florida, officials said Monday. The units can support up to 120 devices at a time. They are being centered at mobile command units to assist...
What to expect after filing a storm-related insurance claim
TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Catastrophic events, like Hurricane Ian, can create an insurance claims surge. Experts like Daryl Patrick, owner of the Tampa Bay Insurance Center, said homeowners with minor clams could be waiting weeks for an adjuster. “They are going to go to the most devastated homes first,”...
Warm Afternoons And Cool Mornings
TULSA, Okla. — Not many changes are expected in the forecast through the first half of the week. Overall, we'll enjoy warm afternoons (80s) and cool mornings (50s and a few 40s) in the mornings. Tulsa State Fair and outdoor plans are a go!. A cold front will arrive...
