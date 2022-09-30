ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on River Road in Sedamsville

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on River Road in Sedamsville.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Harrison.
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Hauck Road in Sharonville

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hauck Road in Sharonville.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash into a building on Gest Street in Queensgate

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash into a building on Gest Street in Queensgate.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downed powerlines reported on East Willow Avenue in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ohio — Downed powerlines reported on East Willow Avenue in Glendale.
GLENDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle striking a building on Westwood Avenue in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle striking a building on Westwood Avenue in South Fairmount.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a water main break in the roadway on Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy

CINCINNATI — Reports of a water main break in the roadway on Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy.
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Called to Early Morning Accident in Boone County

One person sustained life-threatening injuries. (Boone County, Ky.) – One person was seriously injured, and another sustained a minor injury in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash with extrication on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 174.9 around 12:04 a.m....
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Crash is causing delays for morning commuters in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — A crash is causing long back ups on northbound I-71/75 in Covington, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line near the Kyles Lane exit at 7:10 a.m. Stop and...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Serious injury semi crash closes NB I-75 in NKY overnight

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A serious injury crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 in Walton overnight, according to Boone County dispatchers. The crash was reported between a semi-tractor-trailer and vehicle south of the Richwood exit just after midnight, closing all lanes until 4 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers say. Traffic remains clogged...
WALTON, KY
WLWT 5

Firefighters extinguish a structure fire in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a structure fire in College Hill, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Cincinnati Fire Department announced on Twitter that crews responded to a one-alarm structure fire on Aspen Way. Firefighters were able...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Delays expected on I-471 in Newport due to a crash

NEWPORT, Ky. — Northbound I-471 in Newport is seeing delays after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line near the Memorial Parkway exit at 8:40 a.m. Delays are expected to...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Police respond to a crash into a building in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A car has crashed into the front of a popular Over-the-Rhine eatery. Photos from the scene show a black pickup truck crash into the front door of Alabama Fish Bar, located at 1601 Race Street, near the intersection of Liberty. Police have not said if anyone was...
CINCINNATI, OH

