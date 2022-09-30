Read full article on original website
Related
1 injured after shooting, police seek suspects
A man is recovering today from a shots fired incident at Jim’s Domino Lounge in East Moline. On October 2 at approximately 3:07 a.m., East Moline Police Officers responded to a call of shots fired at Jim’s Domino Lounge, located at 1314 13th Street in East Moline. Officers arrived and located a single witness who […]
walls102.com
Lee County Man Charged With Arson
DIXON – A Lee County man has been charged with Arson after a house fire in Dixon. According to the Dixon Police Department, they were called last Thursday to the 400 Block of Madison Avenue for a residence on fire. The Dixon City Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported, however, after an investigation authorities allege that 42-year-old John K. Sandusky of Dixon was responsible for starting the fire. Sandusky was taken to the Lee County Jail on Monday after being charged with Residential Arson and Arson. He was held on $150,000 bond. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
ourquadcities.com
3 teens arrested after stolen car chase
Police arrested three kids after officers chased a stolen car in Bettendorf on Sunday. This was at the intersection of Grant and 6th streets. Bettendorf Police used spike strips to stop the car. They say the car was stolen in Davenport. Police caught two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy.
KWQC
Police: Woman arrested after fatal crash in East Moline Sunday
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people are dead, and a woman was injured after a crash Sunday in East Moline, according to police. The East Moline Police Department responded around 12:47 a.m. Sunday in the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue for a report of a crash with injuries, according to a media release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford Police asks for community’s help to find attempted robbery suspect
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department is asking for help to find a suspect that they said tried to rob a local business. The robbery happened just before 6 p.m. last Tuesday at Quality Resale near W. Riverside and N. Main. Investigators said that the suspect was armed when they entered the store. […]
East Moline crash kills 2, woman charged with DUI
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Two people are dead after an early Sunday morning crash near downtown East Moline, according to a news release from police. East Moline police officers responded to the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue around 12:47 a.m. after a report of a two-vehicle crash. Officers located the two vehicles involved, one of which was resting on its side.
Matthew Milby sentenced in 2018 shooting during Dixon High School graduation practice
A man who pleaded guilty in a 2018 shooting at Dixon High School during graduation practice learned his fate Tuesday.
KWQC
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man sentenced to 14 years in deadly John Deere Road crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Five months after a jury convicted him on all four counts brought against him, Armand Cannon has been sentenced to 14 years in the deadly 2019 John Deere Road crash that left Tammy Loos dead on her 51st birthday. Cannon, 27, appeared before a judge...
WIFR
Dixon High School shooter gets 60 years
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - UPDATE: Matthew Milby Jr. gets 60 years in prison for the 2018 shooting at a Dixon High School graduation practice. Judge John Redington handed down the sentence just two hours into the hearing at the Lee County courthouse in Dixon. Milby Jr. received 30 years for...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Ogle County Sheriff Dept. Arrests One Person For DUI
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
Suspect in Rockford shootings is sent to federal prison on machine gun charge
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man connected to several shootings across Rockford has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison on the charge of illegal possession of a machine gun. As part of his plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, Brooks admitted that he had used a “switch” device to turn a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 dead in Lee County after Saturday crash
DIXON, Ill. — Two people are dead after a car crash in rural Lee County, according to a Lee County Sheriff's Office press release. Around 3:03 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road and discovered three people in two vehicles had been involved in the crash.
WQAD
2018 Dixon High School shooting: Resource officer involved in shooting testifies at shooter's sentencing
School resource officer Mark Dallas chased 2018 Dixon High School shooter Matthew Milby out of the building. On Tuesday, he testified at Milby's sentencing hearing.
Police: Sycamore woman arrested for domestic battery
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Sycamore woman was arrested on Sunday for domestic battery. DeKalb County Deputies were called to 28944 Five Points Rd. around 3:27 a.m. for a reported domestic battery, according to the department. They met with victim, who had a visible black eye and scratches around his neck. He said 24-year-old Kelsey […]
Dixon school shooter sentence hearing Tuesday
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Dixon High School shooter is expected to receive his sentence on Tuesday. Matthew Milby took a plea deal earlier this year for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm in a School and at a Police Officer. The incident happened in 2018 with School Resource Officer Mark Dallas stopping Milby. A judge […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Are Investigating An Armed Robbery on The West Side
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
Two people killed in Lee County crash
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane […]
KWQC
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling....
Rockford 18-year-old dies after car crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old from Rockford died Saturday from injuries sustained in a car crash back in September, according to the Winnebago County Coroner. Oswaldo Leon-Victoria, 18, was driving his car southbound on N. Winnebago Street around 1:36 p.m. on September 5, according to the coroner. He entered the intersection at W. Jefferson […]
WQAD
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0