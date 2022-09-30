ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Romie03
3d ago

I don't think Harbaugh needs to get into this controversy, because he wouldn't like it if other coaches made negative comments on his choice to play a player after a player was hurt..

s s
4d ago

they get paid big money and know this is a contact sport. they knew what they were getting into, they chose this profession, I have no sympathy for any of them. besides, where can you get into so much trouble and get away with it, unlike a normal citizen who would lose their job

Rick Joseph
3d ago

NFL does not care about the players unless that player is generating ticket sales and moving merch. Look how the league protects Brady vs Tua or RG3. Once the bomb goes off the nfl looks to blame. Pathetic. Tua should take responsibility for his own safety.

Action News Jax

John Harbaugh on heated sideline exchange with Marcus Peters: 'I hope he still loves me'

Things got heated on the Ravens sideline after a collapse from a 17-point lead in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. As time wound down ahead of Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal for the Bills, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters got into it on the sideline. A CBS camera caught Harbaugh saying something to Peters that Peters clearly didn't appreciate. Peters then slammed his helmet to the turf and had to be held back as he tried to approach the Ravens head coach.
BALTIMORE, MD
