KCRG.com
Construction on downtown Cedar Rapids skywalk to impact 8th Avenue traffic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Construction has started on a skywalk over 8th Avenue SE that will connect Mercy’s new Heart Center to the main hospital. Mercy said the work on the new skywalk will last several weeks and will impact traffic on 8th Avenue. Staff said the eastbound...
KCRG.com
Striking photos show importance of closing bedroom doors in case of fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Closing your bedroom door could save your life if there’s a fire in your home. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is sharing that reminder after seeing the impact of closed doors first hand. ”I have friends in the neighborhood and they had called me and...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: New owners reopen Dubuque bar; insurance agency plans move; Asbury holistic healing business grows
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque, Asbury and Bellevue, Iowa. A Dubuque...
KCRG.com
Iowa City landfill one of few in Iowa to use food scraps for compost
Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara looks at a slight rain chance on Wednesday along with freezing conditions by the end of the week. Teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting near Iowa school pleads guilty. Updated: 4 hours ago. One of the ten teens charged in a deadly drive-by shooting near an Iowa...
KCRG.com
Firefighters respond to Evansdale garage fire
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire devastated a garage at a home in Evansdale early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Enid Street at about 2:45 a.m. The family was able to exit the home. No injuries were reported. There was only minor damage...
KCRG.com
One dead in crash near Brooklyn, Iowa
One of the ten teens charged in a deadly drive-by shooting near an Iowa...
One Person Killed in Eastern Iowa Collision Between Semi and Wagon
The above photo is a stock photo representative of the harvest season. None of the vehicles above were involved in the accident. One person was killed in a Monday evening accident in eastern Iowa involving a semi-truck and a tractor pulling a grain wagon. 72-year-old Charles Griffith of Brooklyn was...
One Person Dead After Tractor Rollover in Eastern Iowa
One person has died after being pinned underneath a tractor on Sunday night in rural Eastern Iowa. KWWL reports that the accident happened near Sherill, Iowa located in Dubuque County. Sheriffs officials were called to Hammerand Road at around 7:39 p.m. Sunday evening. Officials say that the scene of the accident was near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
KCRG.com
Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 10:39 a.m. Saturday morning, MercyOne Paramedics, Cedar Falls Police, and Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were sent to Viking Road, east of the intersection with Hudson Road after receiving a report of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle. At the scene, responders...
KCRG.com
Driving your career to success
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “They say, hi Ms. Shirley, hi Ms. Shirley, it’s kind of nice, the ones we had in middle school are now in high school, and they know us,” says Shirley Larrimore, Bus Driver, Cedar Rapids Community School District. When you think about...
KCRG.com
Loretta Lynn dies at 90
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is sharing that reminder after seeing the impact of closed doors firsthand. Garage destroyed in early morning fire in Evansdale. Rubble is all that remains of what was once a garage at a home in Evansdale.
KCRG.com
One dead after semi rear-ends tractor in Poweshiek County
BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died and another was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck and a tractor on Monday. In a crash report, the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 6 p.m. in the 4400 block of County Highway V18, near Brooklyn, Iowa.
KCRG.com
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids updates mask guidance
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids is changing its masking guidance. Starting Tuesday, people without COVID-19 symptoms no longer have to wear a mask. Anyone who hasn’t been exposed to the virus within 10 days does not have to wear a mask in common areas....
Where Are These Missing Iowa Men?
37-year-old LC Matlock worked at the Tyson IBP Plant and lived alone in Waterloo, Iowa. On July 5, 2004, his sister, Josephine Matlock, watched LC walk across the Mullan Avenue Bridge. Josephine watched her brother until he disappeared in the distance, Iowa Cold Cases reports. She never realized this would be the last time she saw LC.
khqa.com
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
KCRG.com
Man killed in Dubuque County tractor rollover identified
SHERRILL, Iowa (KCRG) - The man that died after a tractor rollover crash on Sunday in Dubuque County has been identified. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Thomas Schmitt, of Dubuque, died after being pinned by the tractor he was driving at about 7:39 p.m. The incident happened...
KCJJ
Iowa City Police investigating death of individual who appears to have fallen from downtown structure
Iowa City Police are investigating the death of an individual who appears to have fallen from the Dubuque Street parking ramp late Saturday night. The Daily Iowan reports police were dispatched just before midnight to East Burlington Street at South Linn Street at 11:55pm. CPR was initiated. The individual was...
KCRG.com
Closing bedroom doors could save lives
Firefighters found plastic park equipment and the mulch surrounding it on fire and quickly put it out. Oral arguments were heard today in federal court that challenges Cedar Rapds' policy to consider race when it comes to selecting members of the Police Department's Citizen Review Board.
KCRG.com
Iowa City Community Theatre forced to find new home after over 50 years
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Community Theatre has until the end of their current season to find temporary spaces for their next season of productions. That gives them through May to overcome the many obstacles this volunteer-ran organization will inevitably face head-on. Everything that isn’t a part of the walls, ceiling, and floor at ICCT could very well be homeless by next spring.
KCRG.com
Refocus Film Festival coming to Iowa City
Show You Care: Volunteering to keep an eye on Iowa water quality. Having clean water is essential to healthy living, but it's also important for the creatures that live in streams and rivers. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Linn County branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness hosted the...
