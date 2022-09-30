ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Iowa City landfill one of few in Iowa to use food scraps for compost

Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara looks at a slight rain chance on Wednesday along with freezing conditions by the end of the week. Teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting near Iowa school pleads guilty. Updated: 4 hours ago. One of the ten teens charged in a deadly drive-by shooting near an Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
KCRG.com

Firefighters respond to Evansdale garage fire

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire devastated a garage at a home in Evansdale early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Enid Street at about 2:45 a.m. The family was able to exit the home. No injuries were reported. There was only minor damage...
EVANSDALE, IA
KCRG.com

One dead in crash near Brooklyn, Iowa

Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara looks at a slight rain chance on Wednesday along with freezing conditions by the end of the week. Teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting near Iowa school pleads guilty. Updated: 3 hours ago. One of the ten teens charged in a deadly drive-by shooting near an Iowa...
BROOKLYN, IA
104.5 KDAT

One Person Dead After Tractor Rollover in Eastern Iowa

One person has died after being pinned underneath a tractor on Sunday night in rural Eastern Iowa. KWWL reports that the accident happened near Sherill, Iowa located in Dubuque County. Sheriffs officials were called to Hammerand Road at around 7:39 p.m. Sunday evening. Officials say that the scene of the accident was near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skywalk#Emergency Room#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
KCRG.com

Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 10:39 a.m. Saturday morning, MercyOne Paramedics, Cedar Falls Police, and Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were sent to Viking Road, east of the intersection with Hudson Road after receiving a report of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle. At the scene, responders...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Driving your career to success

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “They say, hi Ms. Shirley, hi Ms. Shirley, it’s kind of nice, the ones we had in middle school are now in high school, and they know us,” says Shirley Larrimore, Bus Driver, Cedar Rapids Community School District. When you think about...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Loretta Lynn dies at 90

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is sharing that reminder after seeing the impact of closed doors firsthand. Garage destroyed in early morning fire in Evansdale. Rubble is all that remains of what was once a garage at a home in Evansdale.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One dead after semi rear-ends tractor in Poweshiek County

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died and another was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck and a tractor on Monday. In a crash report, the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 6 p.m. in the 4400 block of County Highway V18, near Brooklyn, Iowa.
POWESHIEK COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCRG.com

Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids updates mask guidance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids is changing its masking guidance. Starting Tuesday, people without COVID-19 symptoms no longer have to wear a mask. Anyone who hasn’t been exposed to the virus within 10 days does not have to wear a mask in common areas....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Where Are These Missing Iowa Men?

37-year-old LC Matlock worked at the Tyson IBP Plant and lived alone in Waterloo, Iowa. On July 5, 2004, his sister, Josephine Matlock, watched LC walk across the Mullan Avenue Bridge. Josephine watched her brother until he disappeared in the distance, Iowa Cold Cases reports. She never realized this would be the last time she saw LC.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Man killed in Dubuque County tractor rollover identified

SHERRILL, Iowa (KCRG) - The man that died after a tractor rollover crash on Sunday in Dubuque County has been identified. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Thomas Schmitt, of Dubuque, died after being pinned by the tractor he was driving at about 7:39 p.m. The incident happened...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Closing bedroom doors could save lives

Firefighters found plastic park equipment and the mulch surrounding it on fire and quickly put it out. Oral arguments were heard today in federal court that challenges Cedar Rapds' policy to consider race when it comes to selecting members of the Police Department's Citizen Review Board.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City Community Theatre forced to find new home after over 50 years

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Community Theatre has until the end of their current season to find temporary spaces for their next season of productions. That gives them through May to overcome the many obstacles this volunteer-ran organization will inevitably face head-on. Everything that isn’t a part of the walls, ceiling, and floor at ICCT could very well be homeless by next spring.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Refocus Film Festival coming to Iowa City

Show You Care: Volunteering to keep an eye on Iowa water quality. Having clean water is essential to healthy living, but it's also important for the creatures that live in streams and rivers. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Linn County branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness hosted the...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy