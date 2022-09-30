Read full article on original website
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Critics say local utility’s carbon reduction plan doesn’t go far enoughJeremy BerenTempe, AZ
Where to See Art in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
howafrica.com
Arizona Police Fatally Shoot Somali Man Who Allegedly Threw Rocks At Their Cars
The family of a Somali man, who was fatally shot by Phoenix police after he allegedly threw rocks at their cars, is calling on authorities to look into the circumstances surrounding his killing. Police in a news release said that officers fatally shot Ali Osman on September 24, NBC News...
ABC 15 News
ASU officer struck, man arrested near downtown Phoenix campus
PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after allegedly striking an ASU police officer in the head. On Monday, police were called to the downtown campus for reports that a shirtless man was acting aggressively after being refused service, ASU police said. When officers contacted the man police say...
Glendale police searching for driver in fatal 2012 hit-and-run
This article originally appeared Nov. 14, 2012. Glendale police are searching for a suspect who killed a Phoenix pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash at 87th Avenue and Camelback Road in 2012. The driver killed 23-year-old John Mangan while he was on foot sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on...
AZFamily
Police searching for suspect after young girl shot in south Phoenix park
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that sent a girl, under the age of 10, to the hospital Sunday night. So far, police have not arrested anyone, but the child is expected to make a full recovery. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday at Trailside Point Park near 67th Avenue and Baseline.
AZFamily
Man dead, driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a car in west Phoenix early Monday morning. It happened near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 2 a.m. when the man was hit by a gold-colored car headed southbound. When Phoenix police arrived at the scene, officers found a man with serious injuries at the scene. Witnesses told officers that the man had been hit by a car, and the driver kept going after the crash. The man who had been hit was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
Police: Man who hit Phoenix teen with his car dropped a handgun while trying to flee
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who injured a teenage boy on Friday in a hit-and-run accident dumped a handgun while trying to escape Phoenix police. On Friday, a Phoenix police officer was doing speed enforcement near Liberty Elementary School when the officer spotted a black BMW head down 52nd Street and passing through the 15 miles per hour school zone at around 21 miles per hour. The officer then turned on his patrol car lights and attempted to stop the car. The driver, later identified as Kordell Ellis, pulled the car onto a school bus driveway, hit the curb, and started driving through the school playground. Ellis continued down a concrete path next to a baseball field, through a pedestrian gate in a school fence, and onto Acoma Drive.
Arizona family forced to start over after car crashed into home, started fire
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Not staying at her home, in her bed, possibly saved Samantha Cueva’s life. “If I were to be home, that night, I wouldn’t be alive standing here today,” Cueva said. On Saturday, a car plowed through Cueva's bedroom, ending up in the...
ABC 15 News
Child shot near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road
PHOENIX — A child was shot Sunday night near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road, according to Phoenix police. Officials say the girl's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The shooting occurred outside, according to police. It is unknown what led up to the shooting. Police say there are...
One dead, man in custody after hit-and-run near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road
A man is dead and another is in custody after a hit-and-run crash overnight near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road.
12news.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash north of Glendale
PHOENIX — The driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash has been arrested after he fled the scene after hitting another man early Sunday morning, Phoenix police said. Around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a call for a serious crash near 4200 West Bell Road to the north of Glendale.
Decades after canal murders, trial for alleged suspect will begin this week
PHOENIX — The trial for the man accused of the "Canal Murders" began on Monday. Bryan Patrick Miller was arrested in January 2015 in connection to the case after a breakthrough in a DNA sample led investigators to him. In the opening remarks of the trial, Bryan's defense attorney...
CBS Austin
Police K-9 sniffs out enough fentanyl to kill more than 3 million people, authorities say
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Oregon State Police said they seized enough fentanyl during a traffic stop that would kill more than three million people. A trooper stopped a car for a traffic violation in Madras on Friday just after 10 p.m. EDT, authorities noted in a news release they shared on social media.
ABC 15 News
Student dead, two hospitalized amid possible overdose at Canyon State Academy
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A 16-year-old student is dead and two others are hospitalized after a suspected drug overdose at a Queen Creek school. Around 10:40 p.m. Monday, police and medics were called to Canyon State Academy, near Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads, for reports of students having a medical emergency.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa Police investigating a fight possibly involving a crowbar and a stabbing at a Circle K
MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Police Department says it's investigating a fight between several people at a Circle K on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 2 near Broadway and Dobson roads. Police say a crowbar was possibly involved in the fight, as well as a person possibly being stabbed. The...
fox10phoenix.com
Man found shot to death in west Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead near 81st Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning. Phoenix officers received a 911 call about a deceased person in the area at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 1. The body of an unidentified man was...
AZFamily
Suspect arrested, man dead after reported hit and run in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police arrested a man who reportedly killed a man in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in north Phoenix. Phoenix police say that around 2:30 a.m., 21-year-old Even Alamos Santivanez reportedly hit 41-year-old Daniel Callanta with his car near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. Officers were able to find him, thanks to a witness to the hit-and-run who followed Santivanez’s car from the scene.
ABC 15 News
Stolen bike spawns community wide bike drive in Arizona
MARICOPA, AZ — Leatrice Smiley finds herself smiling a lot lately. “Every day when I come home there’s at least five or ten more,” said Leatrice. Bikes of all colors and sizes fill her garage and backyard, leading them to to her began with a post on Facebook.
12news.com
Man breaks into and steals Phoenix police car, flees with patrol rifle
PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after breaking into a Phoenix Police Department patrol car and stealing a rifle that was kept inside the vehicle, police officials said. According to a police spokesman, officers were investigating the shooting of a teenager near 4200 North 35th Avenue on Saturday morning. Although the teen's injuries were found to be non-life threatening, a man unrelated to the investigation broke into one of their patrol vehicles.
KTAR.com
Motorcycle rider dies after falling, getting hit on Glendale freeway
PHOENIX – A motorcycle rider was killed on a West Valley freeway late Sunday after falling then getting hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, authorities said. Westbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway was shut down at 67th Avenue in Glendale for hours for the investigation. The Arizona...
allaboutarizonanews.com
FBI Seeking Man Wanted for Questioning
The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in. locating Kyle Wayne Welsh who may have further information regarding the assault of a police officer, within the confines of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation. On February 27, 2020, near Highway...
