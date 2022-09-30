ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

ABC 15 News

ASU officer struck, man arrested near downtown Phoenix campus

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after allegedly striking an ASU police officer in the head. On Monday, police were called to the downtown campus for reports that a shirtless man was acting aggressively after being refused service, ASU police said. When officers contacted the man police say...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police searching for suspect after young girl shot in south Phoenix park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that sent a girl, under the age of 10, to the hospital Sunday night. So far, police have not arrested anyone, but the child is expected to make a full recovery. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday at Trailside Point Park near 67th Avenue and Baseline.
PHOENIX, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Cars
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Tempe, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Tempe, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a car in west Phoenix early Monday morning. It happened near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 2 a.m. when the man was hit by a gold-colored car headed southbound. When Phoenix police arrived at the scene, officers found a man with serious injuries at the scene. Witnesses told officers that the man had been hit by a car, and the driver kept going after the crash. The man who had been hit was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police: Man who hit Phoenix teen with his car dropped a handgun while trying to flee

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who injured a teenage boy on Friday in a hit-and-run accident dumped a handgun while trying to escape Phoenix police. On Friday, a Phoenix police officer was doing speed enforcement near Liberty Elementary School when the officer spotted a black BMW head down 52nd Street and passing through the 15 miles per hour school zone at around 21 miles per hour. The officer then turned on his patrol car lights and attempted to stop the car. The driver, later identified as Kordell Ellis, pulled the car onto a school bus driveway, hit the curb, and started driving through the school playground. Ellis continued down a concrete path next to a baseball field, through a pedestrian gate in a school fence, and onto Acoma Drive.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Child shot near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — A child was shot Sunday night near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road, according to Phoenix police. Officials say the girl's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The shooting occurred outside, according to police. It is unknown what led up to the shooting. Police say there are...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash north of Glendale

PHOENIX — The driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash has been arrested after he fled the scene after hitting another man early Sunday morning, Phoenix police said. Around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a call for a serious crash near 4200 West Bell Road to the north of Glendale.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot to death in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead near 81st Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning. Phoenix officers received a 911 call about a deceased person in the area at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 1. The body of an unidentified man was...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect arrested, man dead after reported hit and run in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police arrested a man who reportedly killed a man in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in north Phoenix. Phoenix police say that around 2:30 a.m., 21-year-old Even Alamos Santivanez reportedly hit 41-year-old Daniel Callanta with his car near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. Officers were able to find him, thanks to a witness to the hit-and-run who followed Santivanez’s car from the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Stolen bike spawns community wide bike drive in Arizona

MARICOPA, AZ — Leatrice Smiley finds herself smiling a lot lately. “Every day when I come home there’s at least five or ten more,” said Leatrice. Bikes of all colors and sizes fill her garage and backyard, leading them to to her began with a post on Facebook.
MARICOPA, AZ
12news.com

Man breaks into and steals Phoenix police car, flees with patrol rifle

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after breaking into a Phoenix Police Department patrol car and stealing a rifle that was kept inside the vehicle, police officials said. According to a police spokesman, officers were investigating the shooting of a teenager near 4200 North 35th Avenue on Saturday morning. Although the teen's injuries were found to be non-life threatening, a man unrelated to the investigation broke into one of their patrol vehicles.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

FBI Seeking Man Wanted for Questioning

The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in. locating Kyle Wayne Welsh who may have further information regarding the assault of a police officer, within the confines of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation. On February 27, 2020, near Highway...
PARKER, AZ

