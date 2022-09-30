ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas vs. Iowa State Week 7 Kickoff Time Announced

On Monday, the Big 12 officially announced the kickoff time for the Texas Longhorns' matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones on Oct. 15. The two teams will kickoff at 11 a.m. central on either ABC or ESPN2, which will be decided after the games on Oct. 8. This will be...
