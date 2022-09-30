ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Cops Weren’t Wearing Body-Cams During Shootout That Killed 15-Year-Old Kidnap Victim

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
Officials in California have offered a shifting version of events after a 15-year-old girl was killed in a shootout on Tuesday—and it seems like body-camera footage won’t be able to provide any clarity. San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies weren’t wear body-cams, despite promises by the sheriff’s office that the devices would be in use by now. Anthony John Graziano is accused of fatally shooting his wife before fleeing with his 15-year-old daughter, Savannah. They were killed in an ensuing shootout. Officials initially said Savanah was killed as she ran towards deputies in a tactical vest, then they said it appeared she had joined the shootout. They walked back that claim Friday, saying Savannah appeared to be unarmed. Police have also walked back their initial description of her as an abduction victim, saying she may have willingly escaped with her dad. Ring video from near the scene of Graziano’s wife’s murder showed that Savannah was in the back of her dad’s pickup truck when it happened.

Martin Z.
4d ago

Of course cops weren't wearing body cams because they probably forgot to put them on. It's not that whatever happens at the scene would ever be questioned so why wear them. I guess their word is just as good, right?

Jacob Chavez
3d ago

I thought they had to wear do to the fact of all these fatal shootings you think they would of had them on with this guy seems fishy to me

David Ramirez
3d ago

oh course they weren't...if I was a cop and people were shooting at me and they were Wanted already for a murder I'm lighting that whole car up , but they just don't need another wrongful death lawsuit...but what do I know

