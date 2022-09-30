ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington vs. UCLA prediction: Expert college football picks Friday

By Howie Kussoy
 4 days ago

The visiting Washington Huskies face off against the UCLA Bruins on Friday night at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Here’s Pigskin Profit’s prediction and pick for the college football matchup:

Michael Penix Jr.
USA TODAY Sports
Washington (-2.5) over UCLA

Chip Kelly could only artificially inflate his record (22-25 at UCLA) with a soft schedule for so long.

The Bruins — one of only three undefeated and unranked power conference teams — won’t be able to slow the Huskies’ Michael Penix Jr. (1,388 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, one interception).

They also won’t get help from an apathetic fan base unwilling to drive to home games held at the sport’s grandest venue.

