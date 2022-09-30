ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

‘Stand Up, N-Words’: More Athletes Accuse Brigham Young University Crowd of Racism

By Brooke Leigh Howard
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BElBS_0iH6zy9000
John Todd/ISI Photos

Brigham Young University students have been implicated in yet another racial controversy , this time centering around a women’s soccer game.

Five soccer players from a visiting team claimed that they were called racial slurs, including the N-word, at the school after they kneeled during the national anthem in 2021, according to a new report from The Guardian .

“I just remember that there was like a consistent chant of, ‘Stand up, N-words,’ during the anthem and right after,” said a player, who did not want to be identified.

She said BYU staff did not seem alarmed when they were alerted about what was happening.

“Backlash for kneeling was not new for our group but to hear that in person was shocking. I think both the fans and coaching staff knew we wouldn’t cancel the game after the incident, which once again shows this could be part of a bigger cultural issue within BYU as an institution.”

According to The Guardian , four other players supported their teammates’ claims and said they also heard the chants. A player who did not hear the racist remarks said the crowd was reminded how to act at a sporting event during an announcement.

“Nothing else was done to my knowledge,” she said.

At the time of the incident, BYU’s associate athletic director for communications and media strategy, Jon McBride, said the crowd was reminded to be respectful of visiting teams but was unaware of any discriminatory remarks.

“We are not aware of any additional concerns being brought up during the game or any time thereafter,” McBride told The Guardian . “As we have stated, BYU will not tolerate racism in any form.”

Neither McBride nor BYU Athletics Director Tom Holmoe immediately responded to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment Friday.

The accusations come just a month after Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson claimed BYU staff didn’t do anything when fans yelled racist slurs toward her during a match on Aug. 26.

Richardson posted a statement on Twitter Aug. 28, writing that she and her Black teammates “were targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match.”

“The slurs comments grew into threats which caused us to feel unsafe,” she wrote. “Both the officials and BYU coaching staff were made aware of the incident during the game, but failed to take the necessary steps to stop the unacceptable behavior and create a safe environment. …My teammates and I had to struggle to get through the rest of the game, instead of just being able to focus on our playing.”

However, after an “extensive review,” BYU officials said they could not find any evidence of there being racist behavior during the volleyball game with Duke.

“We reviewed all available video and audio recordings, including security footage and raw footage from all camera angles…We also reached out to more than 50 individuals who attended the event,” McBride said in a school statement earlier in September. “We have not found any evidence to corroborate the allegation that fans engaged in racial heckling or uttered racial slurs at the event. As we stated earlier, we would not tolerate any conduct that would make a student-athlete feel unsafe. That is the reason for our immediate response and our thorough investigation.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Comments / 152

Steve McCroskey
4d ago

with nearly everyone recording nearly everything....hard to believe no definitive proof exists...using the "n" word is akin to shouting fire in a crowded room....many times these allegations/incidents are faked...

Reply(36)
58
Lyin' Joe Biden
2d ago

The Duke University player was PROVEN to be a liar. And when that backfired, a claim from a game played a year ago? Get serious 😀🤣😆. In a time when people draw cellphones to get video faster than Clint Eastwood can draw a .44 Magnum, I'm finding these claims to be a little hard to believe. Especially a year after the alleged offense.

Reply
32
Reality_Czech
3d ago

Daily Beast is just propaganda. No surprise they would publish this trash without any substance. Now watch Yahoo and MSN “report” on what Daily Beast published. That’s how the game is played.

Reply(1)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Group of high school students sing the N-word on crowded Washington DC train

Troubling video shows a group of American high school students singing a racial slur on a crowded train in Washington DC.The teenagers were singing along to the song “Freestyle”, by rapper Lil Baby, and singing the N-word before someone is heard shouting “Yo, yo” and they erupt into laughter.Some of the youths can be seen wearing tops from Landon - a private, college preparatory school for boys in Bethesda, Maryland.Another video shows the group hitting the Metro car as they yell “F*** Gonzaga” - in reference to a rival private college preparatory high school.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kenan Thompson reunites with his ‘Good Burger’ co-star Kel Mitchell at the EmmysArcheologists in Georgia discover 1.8-million-year old toothRepublic confirm they will carry out more protests against royals following arrests
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Provo, UT
Society
Provo, UT
Education
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Society
City
Provo, UT
Local
Utah Education
districtadministration.com

How racist ‘prank’ and a group chat derailed 2 high school football seasons

Two separate California districts canceled high school football seasons last week over an apparent “slave auction” and a seemingly racist group chat, according to various reports. Members of River Valley High School’s football team appear to be conducting a “slave auction” of black teammates in a video that...
YUBA CITY, CA
Fox News

Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking flak from Christians who are offended by his multi-state billboard campaign that promotes abortion by quoting Jesus. Last week, Newsom took to Twitter to tout the billboards his gubernatorial campaign is erecting in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Glenwood protests after pee-wee football league is suspended because advanced student is on roster

GLENWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Parents and community leaders in south suburban Glenwood were outraged Monday night after an entire pee-wee football league was suspended.The reason behind the suspension was that a 13-year-old player for the Glenwood Cougars football team is an academically advanced student – having skipped from seventh grade to his sophomore year of high school. His participation on the team violates the parent league's bylaws.Because his name was on the roster, all 200 players and cheerleaders on the team were suspended.On Monday evening, a rally was held at Hickory Glen Park to call for an immediate investigation."This young man...
GLENWOOD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Mcbride
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Audio Recordings#Isi#Racial Injustice#Linus College#Racial Issues#N Words#Guardian#Byu
Daily Mail

California high school cancels its football season after 'deeply offensive and disgraceful' video emerged of team members acting out a 'slave auction' of their black players

A California football team has cancelled the rest of its season after video emerged of some of its players allegedly acting out a slave auction in which they appeared to auction off black teammates. The shocking video purportedly shows members of River Valley High School's football team in Yuba City...
YUBA CITY, CA
NBC News

41% of non-Catholic Latinos say they left the church, survey finds

Forty-one percent of Latinos who do not currently identify as Catholic say they once were part of the church, an NBC News/Telemundo poll finds. Fifty-eight percent of those who do not identify as Catholic were never Catholic, the Latino poll finds. Overall, 48% of those surveyed in the Latino poll...
RELIGION
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
32K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy