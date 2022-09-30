ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KIXS FM 108

Texas Nurses Horrified as Intruder Chokes Baby and Says “Die”

A terrifying and violent man made his way inside a Texas hospital. 18-year-old Marcus McCowan Jr. went to Odessa Regional Medical Center on October 3rd to visit his girlfriend who'd gone into labor. AN ALARMING ENCOUNTER. McCowan entered the hospital and soon approached a nurse. According to the nurse, McCowan...
ODESSA, TX
KIXS FM 108

Who Has the Fastest Wiener in Texas?

We all know everything is bigger in Texas, so with that in mind, Texans have to compete for which wiener is the fastest. So, it begs the question... who has the fastest weeny anyway?. Well, there is only one way to find out! Let's race to Dachtoberfest on November 11th...
HELOTES, TX
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kixs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy