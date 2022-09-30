Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery.
Georgia deputy helps groom who got into an accident on the way to his wedding
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy helped a groom who got into an accident on the way to his wedding by giving him a ride, officials say. According to WSB-TV, a Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Friday helped rescue a groom who crashed his car on the way to his wedding.
Texas Nurses Horrified as Intruder Chokes Baby and Says “Die”
A terrifying and violent man made his way inside a Texas hospital. 18-year-old Marcus McCowan Jr. went to Odessa Regional Medical Center on October 3rd to visit his girlfriend who'd gone into labor. AN ALARMING ENCOUNTER. McCowan entered the hospital and soon approached a nurse. According to the nurse, McCowan...
Who Has the Fastest Wiener in Texas?
We all know everything is bigger in Texas, so with that in mind, Texans have to compete for which wiener is the fastest. So, it begs the question... who has the fastest weeny anyway?. Well, there is only one way to find out! Let's race to Dachtoberfest on November 11th...
