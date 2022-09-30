Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAZ
Onebox with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new product is bringing hope for those with Substance Use Disorder. For more information, visit: www.wvdii.org/onebox or call 681-205-2287. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Ironton Tribune
Michael Mays
Michael Ray Mays, 59, of Ironton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 9, 1963, the son of Allen and the late Sharon (Edwards) Mays. He is survived by his father; a brother, Ronald (Hope) Mays,...
Ironton Tribune
Glenna Harper
Glenna June Harper, 86, of Kitts Hill, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Mrs. Harper was born June 3, 1936, in Kitts Hill, a daughter to the late Alvin Sr. and Daisy (Blankenship) Harper. Glenna was a member of Mamre Baptist Church and a member of the Kitts Hill Reunion...
Ironton Tribune
Leona Freeman
Leona June Freeman, 78, of South Point, went to be with Jesus on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. She was born March 7, 1944, in Ironton, a daughter of the late Roosevelt and Clara Kibbey York. She was a saint, a homemaker and a member of Christ Temple Church. She loved...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 inmate overdoses under investigation at West Virginia jail
Multiple overdoses at a West Virginia jail are under investigation, first responders confirmed to 12 News affiliate WOWK on Monday night.
West Virginia American Water Launches Second Annual Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Grant Program
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s second annual Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (ID&E) Grant Program. Funding through this grant program is available to support inclusion, diversity and equity initiatives for nonprofit organizations and entities in company’s service areas.
Treasurer Moore, Charleston Metro Drug Unit Donate $10,000 in Tools to Kanawha County Vo-Tech Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Thursday presented Kanawha County Schools officials with a donation of more than $10,000 worth of tools to the county’s Vo-Tech schools – tools provided by the Charleston Metro Drug Unit and turned over through the state’s Unclaimed Property program.
Ironton Tribune
David Bowles
David “Rick” Richard Bowles, 67, of South Point, died Sept. 30, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte L. Clonch Bowles. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Myrtle Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, Kitts Hill, with Pastors Tim...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ironton Tribune
Ironton Garden Club honors Yards of the Year
The Ironton Garden Club gave out its Yard of the Year awards in September. Recipients were Central Furniture, Ralph Kline and First United Methodist Church. Ironton Garden Club president Carolyn Carter said the club is the second oldest in Ohio and will celebrate its 98th anniversary in April 2023. She...
Tribute area to honor fallen veterans on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A bright and cheery spot to honor fallen veterans now exists on Charleston’s West Side. The Gold Star Mothers now have a special tribute area at the Patrick Street Triangle. Gold Star Mothers are those who have lost their children while they were serving in the U.S. Military. The yellow roses […]
New Magistrate Appointed in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Leslie Grace has been appointed to be a magistrate in Kanawha County. Thirteenth Judicial Circuit (Kanawha County) Chief Judge Jennifer Bailey appointed Sgt. Grace on October 3 to fill the vacancy left by the death of Magistrate Mike Sisson, who passed away September 1.
Ironton Tribune
Robert Barbour
Robert Lee “Bob” Barbour, 86, of Westfield, Indiana, formerly of Chesapeake, died Aug. 11, 2022, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis. There will be a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. Saturday at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 17632 State Route 243, Chesapeake. Hall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Virginia officials propose $125K settlement with coal company￼
West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three active coal mining water pollution control permits in Wyoming, Boone […]
wchstv.com
Christmas assistance applications being accepted in Salvation Army's seven-county region
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Applications are being accepted for Christmas assistance for the Salvation Army’s seven-county region - Kanawha, Putnam, Roane, Clay, Mingo, Logan and Boone – starting Monday, Oct. 3. Those needing help with food or toys for Christmas can apply online or in person. Kanawha...
Ironton Tribune
Wanda Thacker
Wanda L. Thacker, 57, of Chesapeake, died Sunday Oct. 2, 2022, in The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday October 9, 2022 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held from 1–2 p.m. Sunday...
WVNT-TV
WV man sentenced to 11 years for distributing 60 ounces of meth
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, a Cross Lanes man was sentenced to prison followed by supervised release for his role in a large-volume drug trafficking organization (DTO). Leo Antoine Smith, 38, is the last major defendant in a case that took down a DTO that operated mostly in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wchsnetwork.com
Cross Lanes man sentenced for role in drug trafficking group
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The last person connected to a multi-state drug trafficking group was sentenced Monday on charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine. Leo Antoine Smith, 38, of Cross Lanes, was one of 17 people involved in the drug organization. According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, the scheme is tied to the distribution of 160 pounds of methamphetamine as well as fentanyl and other drugs from March 2019 to September 2021.
Mason County murder victim identified
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney has identified the victim in a murder that happened Friday night. Jason Pierce, 34 of Racine, was found with multiple gunshot and stab wounds at a home along Front Street. Wayne Leib is the suspect in the case, Chief McKinney says that charges are expected to be […]
Ironton Tribune
ARTS AND CULTURE: Bring the brass
The Ironton Council for the Arts opens their 2022-23 subscription concert series at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton with Saxton’s Cornet band from Frankfort, Kentucky. Self-described as “America’s premier 19th-century brass band,” Saxton’s features seven brass players, two percussionists and narrator which...
Ironton Tribune
Veteran of Year to be announced in November
Nominations were taken and the Lawrence County Veteran of the Year has been chosen for 2022. This will be the fourth recipient for the program, which began in 2019. This year’s recipient will be announced to the public on Nov. 9, Lou Pyles, with the veterans program committee, said.
Comments / 3