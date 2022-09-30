Vegas defies the Almighty once again | Reno Memo

Get unlimited RGJ.com through March, all for just $1!

Las Vegas has built its entire brand around thumbing its nose at the heavens, what with the gambling and alcohol and Criss Angel stage shows and whatnot. Thanks to a century of debauchery, it's where God holds his test runs for biblical plagues .

But we never really talk about the biggest middle finger that Las Vegas has given to the natural order of things: They have dolphins living there, out in the middle of a blistering-hot desert, despite being 300ish miles from the nearest ocean.

That is, they have dolphins for now . The dolphin habitat at the Mirage has been temporarily closed after a dolphin died there last Saturday, the third one in the past five months. The Mirage says it has reached out to outside veterinary and animal welfare groups for advice, but we're pretty sure the Mirage isn't going to like the experts' first suggestion.

Activists, meanwhile, are pushing for the closure of the exhibit altogether. The RGJ already received a pro-dolphin opinion column ( "Dolphins do not belong in the desert," by Dr. Naomi Long), so now we're waiting on someone to submit an anti-dolphin rebuttal (tentatively headlined "Dolphins: Actually jerks?")

THIS again

Reno's Ward 3 -- the east side of the city, with Wells Avenue, the airport and Hidden Valley -- will have its new City Council representative chosen by the remaining members of the City Council and not by special election.

It's the second time in two months the Council has voted to grant itself the authority to pick its own colleague rather than send the choice back to voters -- Councilwoman Kathleen Taylor was chosen to represent Ward 5 after Neoma Jardon resigned. At this rate, we could get a 100% not-elected Council within 12 months, with each new departure backfilled by previously appointed council members ... just a giant nesting doll of Council appointees. Mark Robison has the details on how Ward 3 residents can put their names in for consideration .

Run this state tonight

On the non-dolphin-infested side of the Las Vegas Valley, the Reno Aces are playing the El Paso Chihuahuas for the Pacific Coast League championship on Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Fun fact: That's not a placeholder name for the ballpark while they try to get a sponsor on board -- the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is paying $4 million every year for the naming rights to the ballpark in order to raise awareness of Las Vegas to the people of Las Vegas.)

A win on Friday night puts Reno in the Triple-A national championship game on Sunday against either the Durham Bulls or Nashville Sounds. Do they have a shot? Out of all four teams, the Aces are the only ones whose parent club isn't fighting for a spot in the playoffs, so they should have their roster pretty intact. Jim Krajewski has more .

The rundown

Who's winning the internet?

"Community," the movie . The prophecy has been fulfilled.

Brett McGinness is the engagement editor for the Reno Gazette Journal. He's also the writer of The Reno Memo — a free newsletter about news in the Biggest Little City. Subscribe to the newsletter right here . Consider supporting the Reno Gazette Journal , too.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Vegas defies the Almighty once again | Reno Memo