Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
Refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD To Debut On October 6th
GM is refreshing its heavy-duty pickup truck lineup, with plans to debut a slew of updates with the upcoming 2024 GMC Sierra HD. Now, GM has announced that it will unveil the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD in just a few days on October 6th. GM made the announcement in...
gmauthority.com
GMC Sierra Discount Reaches $1,500 In October 2022
For October 2022, a GMC Sierra discount offers up to $1,500 off select configurations of the refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500. The Professional Grade brand also offers interest-free financing on 2022 and 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 models. In addition, GMC offers a national lease for $439 per month for 36...
gmauthority.com
Custom 1993 GMC TopKick Pickup Up For Sale
Custom trucks are pretty popular these days, but this rig steps it up to a whole new level. What we’re seeing here is a 1993 GMC TopKick boasting a variety of interesting upgrades and unique touches, and, as it just so happens, it’s up for sale, as well.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Acadia Spied With First Interior Shots
GM is gearing up to release a fresh third generation for the GMC Acadia crossover with the debut of the 2024 model year, and now, GM Authority has captured the first spy photos of the upcoming 2024 GMC Acadia interior. One of the most important bits to pick out from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gmauthority.com
Here Are The 2023 GMC Acadia Towing Capacities
The 2023 GMC Acadia is the seventh model year for the crossover’s latest second generation, debuting only a few small updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 GMC Acadia with the following GM Authority towing capacity spec breakdown.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe In Red Mist: First Live Photos
The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a huge following since Chevy first revealed the high performance machine. The unique, naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine has been the reason for a lot of that interest, since it’s the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Many fans, enthusiasts and observers have been salivating to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and what we have for you here today is the C8 Z06 in the tasteful Red Mist hue.
gmauthority.com
GM Launches Chevy Truck Season Promotion In October 2022
GM has launched a new promotion for Chevy Truck Season in October of 2022, offering a $1,000 Accessory Allowance toward the purchase or lease of a new Chevy Silverado 1500, Chevy Silverado HD, or Chevy Colorado pickup up truck equipped with eligible accessories. Eligible accessories that are part of the...
gmauthority.com
GM Releases Fix For Chevy Silverado Heater Auxiliary Coolant Pump Issue
GM has released a service update for certain units of the 2020 through 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500 and 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited pickup over an issue related to the heater auxiliary coolant pump. The problem: in affected units of the 2020 – 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500 and 2022 Chevy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac CT4 Onyx Package Available To Order Again
The Cadillac CT4 is the luxury marque’s least expensive and least popular model currently on sale today, with the latter result being the result of various production issues and bottlenecks tracing their roots back to the COVID-19 pandemic. These supply line issues forced Cadillac to remove some options from the range, including the Onyx Package.
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Colombia Sales Jumped 117 Percent In August 2022
Chevrolet Colombia sales increased 117 percent to 3,993 units in August 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the second country’s best-selling automobile brand during the month, behind Renault. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Beat sales decreased 99.61 percent to 1 units. Chevrolet Blazer sales increased 103.13...
gmauthority.com
Poll: Would You Rather See Buick Envista Or Buick Envision Plus Come To North America?
At present, GM offers several models for the Chinese market that are not sold in North America, including the Buick Envista and Buick Envision Plus. However, some fans likely wouldn’t mind if that changed. The question, then, is this: would you rather see the Buick Envista or the Buick Envision Plus sold in North America?
gmauthority.com
Chevy Ranks Above Average In J.D. Power 2022 China Customer Satisfaction Index Study
Chevy was ranked above average in the J.D. Power 2022 China Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) study. JDP’s China Customer Service Index Study evaluates customer satisfaction with automakers based on six individual factors, including service team, service facility, welcome and diagnostic, service quality, service value and service reservation. The results of this year’s study were extracted from responses from 37,167 vehicle owners across 47 brands in 70 major cities who purchased their new vehicles between December 2017 and May 2021. Responses were collected between January and June 2022. Each automaker was given a score on a 1,000-point scale and ranked accordingly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gmauthority.com
Barely Driven GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 Heads To Auction
The GMC Hummer EV Pickup is in high demand, with fans enamored by the all-electric pickup’s impressive specs and off-road capability. Now, this particular example is up for grabs with less than 100 miles on the clock. What we have here is a 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition...
gmauthority.com
GM 5.3L V8 Engine Oil Consumption Lawsuit In Oklahoma Allowed To Continue
A lawsuit against GM that alleges excessive engine oil consumption in the automaker’s 5.3L V8 engine has been allowed to continue in an Oklahoma federal court after the judge overseeing the lawsuit denied GM’s motion to dismiss. According to a recent report from Car Complaints, the lawsuit was...
gmauthority.com
2023 Buick Enclave Gets New Moonstone Gray Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Buick Enclave adds one new exterior color to its palette: Moonstone Gray Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Gray hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Moonstone Gray Metallic is one of eight exterior colors offered on the premium full-size crossover, which include:
gmauthority.com
Refreshed 2023 Chevy Silverado Announced In Chile
One year after the official debut of the mid-cycle refresh of the current fourth-generation pickup in the United States, General Motors has just announced the refreshed 2023 Chevy Silverado in Chile via a special TV commercial. The automaker took advantage of the anniversary month of the Republic of Chile to...
gmauthority.com
Autonomous Vehicles May Be Safer With ‘Eyes,’ Study Shows: Video
Autonomous vehicles may be safer for pedestrians if they are equipped with a set of “eyes” that indicate where the vehicle is “looking,” according to a recent study. Performed by the University of Tokyo, the study found that a vehicle fitted with robotic eyes programmed to either look at the pedestrian or away from them, made it easier for bystanders to make safer or more efficient choices when crossing the street in front of the vehicle.
gmauthority.com
GM Van Sales Up Eight Percent During Q2 2022
GM van sales increased in the United States and Canada while decreasing in Mexico by just one unit during the second quarter of 2022. GM van sales are comprised of the Chevy Express and GMC Savana, including passenger, cargo, and cutaway/chassis cab models. In Mexico, GM only sells the Express.
gmauthority.com
GM Donates 90 Engines To Automotive Training Schools
GM has donated 90 new engines to support aspiring GM-certified auto techs. The engines will go to the 51 GM Automotive Service Education Program (ASEP) schools located around the U.S. The powerplants in question are units of GM’s naturally aspirated 3.6L V6 LGZ gasoline engine, which was equipped by the...
gmauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty Copies GM Trucks CornerStep, BedStep Features
General Motors’ crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, recently unveiled the 2023 Ford Super Duty to compete with the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD. Beyond a new exterior, interior, powertrain improvements and a host of new tech, Ford’s new trucks boast bedside steps and rear bumper steps that are identical to the same features found on GM trucks. This isn’t much of a surprise, since GM Authority reported back in May that FoMoCo would copy GM’s design for the handy steps. Now that the new Super Duty has been revealed in full, the similarities are fairly obvious.
Comments / 0