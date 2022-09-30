The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a huge following since Chevy first revealed the high performance machine. The unique, naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine has been the reason for a lot of that interest, since it’s the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Many fans, enthusiasts and observers have been salivating to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and what we have for you here today is the C8 Z06 in the tasteful Red Mist hue.

