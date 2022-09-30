Read full article on original website
ScooterLNK resumes following successful pilot program
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott today announced the City’s electric scooter program, ScooterLNK, has resumed operations following a successful 16-month pilot program. The Lincoln City Council approved the permanent electric scooter program in March. During the pilot program, ScooterLNK tracked more than...
StarCare visits Northwest High School
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Northwest High School’s health science program gained hands-on experience with the help of StarCare’s helicopter and air medical team. A Starcare team landed on Northwest’s practice field and students were able to hear from a pilot, an air nurse and air paramedic and also climb inside a medical helicopter.
StarTran to resume fare collection Oct. 17
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced on Monday StarTran transit system will resume fare collection beginning Oct.17. Bus passes will be available for purchase beginning Monday, Oct. 3. StarTran paused fare collection in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. StarTran did not...
Law enforcement agencies participating in Pink Patch Project
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Both the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are participating in the Pink Patch Project during October. LSO announced the partnership with the organization back in September, marking the first year the agency is taking part in the project. The Nebraska State...
NReport: 1-on-1 interview with Casey Thompson
LPD Chief: 15-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death at south Lincoln apartment. A 15-year-old girl is accused of killing her father in Nebraska with the help of her boyfriend. Matt Talbot collecting blankets for people in need. Updated: 15 hours ago. You can donate blankets or other winter...
Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska football center Mark Pelini died following a car crash in Indiana Sunday night. Pelini was 31. According to our sister station WNDU, the crash took place on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in western St. Joseph County around 8 p.m. A preliminary investigation...
Lincoln High cancels school day due to bathroom fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High School cancelled classes on Monday due to a fire that was set in a bathroom trashcan. According to officials, a fire alarm went off at around 1:30 p.m. Staff and students were lead outside until about 2:15 p.m., and the school day was officially cancelled at around 2:25 p.m.
Chief, Kawasaki products make “coolest thing” finals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - One product made by Grand Island Chief Industries is a finalist in a competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. The other finalist is a product made by the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. The Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication is a device...
Nebraska State 4-H camp destroyed by wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KNOP) - A large wildfire continues to burn in the Nebraska Sandhills. The Bovee Fire started in the Nebraska National Forest, Bessey Ranger District near Halsey on Sunday afternoon. The fire moved north quickly, jumping past Highway 2. As of Monday morning, 15,000 acres have burned and it...
Firefighter dies while battling wildfire in Nebraska Sandhills
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A firefighter died while actively fighting the Bovee Fire in the Nebraska Sandhills on Sunday, according to Region 26 Emergency Management. The Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody suffered a medical emergency and died, according to the Region 26 Council. He was 59-years-old.
CHI Health responds to IT security incident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health is dealing with an IT security issue. According to CHI Health, the organization’s parent company Common Spirit Health is managing what they called an IT security incident Monday. CHI Health says the incident has impacted some of its facilities, and they have taken...
End of an Era: LFR closes Station 8 to make way for its replacement
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The transformation process for a piece of city-owned land on the northeast corner of 17th and Van Dorn has officially begun. Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s Fire Station 8, originally opening in 1958, closed on Monday, October 3rd. LFR says it marks the beginning of a new era for the station, as it will be torn down to make way for a brand new building at the same location.
COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in mid-yellow
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will stay in mid-yellow for a second week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LES employees helping with Hurricane Ian relief
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the last five days, Lincoln Electric System employees have been working to help utility companies in Florida following Hurricane Ian. LES sent three crews of 20 employees to replace poles, wires and work on transformers. The crews are based out of Smyrna Beach. Each morning,...
Tuesday Forecast: Cold front(s) on the way...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be near 80 in the Capital City Tuesday, but locations north and west of Lincoln will be around 10-15 degrees cooler. A cold front will move across the state during the day on Tuesday dropping the high temperatures along and behind it. Western and central Nebraska will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Given the recent warm weather, this is actually around average for this time of year. Depending on the timing of the front, Lincoln may not hit 80, but southeast Nebraska should be in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day across the state.
CHI Health’s parent company manages potential data breach
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -CHI Health’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, is managing an IT security incident that is impacting some of its facilities. According to a CHI Health spokesperson, the company has taken precautionary steps and taken certain IT systems offline, which may include electronic health record systems and other systems.
National cheese recall causes retailers to pull certain cheese boards, brie and baskets
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KOLN) - Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling eight products that include cheese after being notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan, that some cheese products that it manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
Dozens gather to walk, fund cure for Alzheimer’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 30,000 Nebraskans suffer from Alzheimer’s or Dementia and more than 61,000 are caregivers for those individuals. Sunday, people personally affected by the disease walked in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Haymarket Park. Participants honored people affected by Alzheimer’s with...
Endangered missing alert: Blair authorities looking for 33-year-old man
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Blair Police are looking for Ryan Lemaster, 33, prompting an NSP endangered missing alert on early Tuesday morning. The alert was issued by the Nebraska State Patrol at 3:26 a.m. Tuesday, describing Lemaster as a white man, about 5-feet-9 weighing approximately 120 pounds. He has curly brown hair, a short beard, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a brown shirt, with a TNA sports and tackle logo, and brown pants, according to the alert.
