Read full article on original website
Related
Neal Currey dead at 42: Wife Casey confirms death only days after heartbreaking last posts from Lake Powell, Utah, trip
FIREARMS influencer and former Army Ranger Neal Currey has died at 42, his family confirmed in a heartbreaking social media post on Monday. According to his wife, Casey, Currey passed away on Saturday; however, a cause of death was not provided. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce that...
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
The severe drought conditions around Lake Mead have revealed the ghost town of St. Thomas.
Comments / 0