Newport, NC

Coastal low keeps ocean conditions unsafe for swimming

HIGH rip current risk at all east facing ocean beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton, Powerful rip and strong longshore currents along with high surf (up to 10 feet) and hazardous shorebreak present at all ocean beaches from Duck to Buxton. While rip current risk at the south facing beaches of Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke is MODERATE, ocean conditions are unsafe for swimming. Ocean conditions are unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water!
DARE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Coastal Va., Outer Banks prepare for potentially severe flooding

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia and parts of the Outer Banks were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated […]
VIRGINIA STATE
obxtoday.com

Dare County announces cancellations, closures due to adverse weather

Due to inclement weather and possible ocean overwash, the Dare County Public Works Department has rescheduled residential trash collection for the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Avon from Tuesday, October 4, 2022, to Wednesday October 5, 2022. Residential collection for unincorporated areas of Roanoke Island, as well as East...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Oct. 3 storm cancellations

Due to inclement weather and possible ocean overwash, the Dare County Public Works Department has rescheduled residential trash collection for the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Avon from Tuesday, Oct. 4 to Wednesday, Oct. 5. Residential collection for unincorporated areas of Roanoke Island, as well as East Lake, Manns...
DARE COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Coastal Flood Warning, other advisories issued for Dare County

NORFOLK, Va. — Portions of Dare County are expected to experience coastal flooding, gusty winds, possible ocean over wash and hazardous marine conditions beginning midday Monday, the county said. "The National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City has issued a Coastal Flood Warning, as well as a Coastal Flood Advisory,...
DARE COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

N.C. Highway 12 remains open and accessible on Saturday morning

N.C. Highway 12 remains open and accessible on Saturday morning, October 1, however, some sand and standing water remain on the roadway in several locations, and travelers are advised to slow down and use caution. Per an update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), crews will be out...
RODANTHE, NC
wcti12.com

N.C. 43 to have lane closures due to repaving

NEW BERN, Craven County — Drivers using a section of N.C. 43 North in New Bern will have daytime lane closures and delays starting this week for resurfacing. Work is schedule to start Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2022 and will take until mid-November to be finished. Drivers should expect delays...
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast

BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
BOGUE, NC
wcti12.com

Flooding in Onslow County impacts homes and businesses

Onslow County, North Carolina — In Onslow County, the heavy showers from Ian caused some localized flooding. In Swansboro, several areas were submerged in water from the White Oak River. Heavy rains and gusty winds all day made it hard for Jason Corlette to get his business open. We're...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

On Oct. 4, in-person instruction north of Oregon Inlet, remote instruction on Hatteras

On Oct. 3, Dare County Schools posted this announcement about the public school schedules for Tuesday, Oct. 4. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Dare County Schools is planning a regular face-to-face instructional day for all schools north of Oregon Inlet. Both Hatteras schools (Cape Hatteras Secondary and Cape Hatteras Elementary) will operate as a remote instructional day on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Early dismissal for Dare Schools on Oct. 3

Additional schedule changes possible, depending on weather. Dare County Interim Schools Superintendent Steve Blackstock sent this email to school families announcing a modification of school schedules due to the expected stormy weather on Monday. Due to risks of high winds and flooding, Dare County Schools will operate on an Early...
DARE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC

