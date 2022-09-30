Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Coastal low keeps ocean conditions unsafe for swimming
HIGH rip current risk at all east facing ocean beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton, Powerful rip and strong longshore currents along with high surf (up to 10 feet) and hazardous shorebreak present at all ocean beaches from Duck to Buxton. While rip current risk at the south facing beaches of Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke is MODERATE, ocean conditions are unsafe for swimming. Ocean conditions are unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water!
islandfreepress.org
Ocean overwash reported with Monday’s high tide; N.C. Highway 12 remains open
Ocean overwash was reported in several locations along northern Hatteras Island ahead of Monday’s 2:00 p.m. high tide, but the highway remained open as of 1:45 p.m., per an update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). “We are seeing some overwash at the Canal Zone just south...
After Ian, North Carolina coast braces for ‘major’ flooding 3 days this week
"Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected in the surf zone from tomorrow morning through Wednesday," officials warned.
Coastal Va., Outer Banks prepare for potentially severe flooding
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia and parts of the Outer Banks were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated […]
wcti12.com
Coastal ENC residents feeling effects of remnants of Hurricane Ian
Atlantic Beach, North Carolina — Ian moved through Eastern North Carolina on Friday, September 30th, people living in the area said they are still feeling the effects of the storm in the form of strong winds and coastal flooding. Atlantic Beach was one area that saw flooding during the...
obxtoday.com
Dare County announces cancellations, closures due to adverse weather
Due to inclement weather and possible ocean overwash, the Dare County Public Works Department has rescheduled residential trash collection for the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Avon from Tuesday, October 4, 2022, to Wednesday October 5, 2022. Residential collection for unincorporated areas of Roanoke Island, as well as East...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Oct. 3 storm cancellations
Coastal Flood Warning, other advisories issued for Dare County
NORFOLK, Va. — Portions of Dare County are expected to experience coastal flooding, gusty winds, possible ocean over wash and hazardous marine conditions beginning midday Monday, the county said. "The National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City has issued a Coastal Flood Warning, as well as a Coastal Flood Advisory,...
islandfreepress.org
N.C. Highway 12 remains open and accessible on Saturday morning
N.C. Highway 12 remains open and accessible on Saturday morning, October 1, however, some sand and standing water remain on the roadway in several locations, and travelers are advised to slow down and use caution. Per an update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), crews will be out...
wcti12.com
N.C. 43 to have lane closures due to repaving
NEW BERN, Craven County — Drivers using a section of N.C. 43 North in New Bern will have daytime lane closures and delays starting this week for resurfacing. Work is schedule to start Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2022 and will take until mid-November to be finished. Drivers should expect delays...
Virginia Beach prepares for flooding
Virginia Beach is preparing for flooded roads from a Nor’easter forecasted to create flooding along the Atlantic Coast and southern Chesapeake Bay.
islandfreepress.org
N.C. Highway 12 remains open with flooding reported; Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect
Minor to moderate flooding and standing water were reported on multiple sections of N.C. Highway 12 with Friday morning’s heavy rains and approximate 11:00 a.m. high tide, although the highway remained open and passable as of 11:30 a.m. “NC12 is open, but conditions are difficult,” stated the NCDOT in...
City of Chesapeake declares local state of emergency ahead of major tidal flooding
This local state of emergency is in response to potential flooding hazards that are expected over the next several days
Some area roads closed due to flooding, downed trees
There have reports of flooding, trees and power lines down, across the area.
cbs17
LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast
BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
wcti12.com
Flooding in Onslow County impacts homes and businesses
Onslow County, North Carolina — In Onslow County, the heavy showers from Ian caused some localized flooding. In Swansboro, several areas were submerged in water from the White Oak River. Heavy rains and gusty winds all day made it hard for Jason Corlette to get his business open. We're...
outerbanksvoice.com
On Oct. 4, in-person instruction north of Oregon Inlet, remote instruction on Hatteras
On Oct. 3, Dare County Schools posted this announcement about the public school schedules for Tuesday, Oct. 4. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Dare County Schools is planning a regular face-to-face instructional day for all schools north of Oregon Inlet. Both Hatteras schools (Cape Hatteras Secondary and Cape Hatteras Elementary) will operate as a remote instructional day on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
outerbanksvoice.com
Early dismissal for Dare Schools on Oct. 3
Additional schedule changes possible, depending on weather. Dare County Interim Schools Superintendent Steve Blackstock sent this email to school families announcing a modification of school schedules due to the expected stormy weather on Monday. Due to risks of high winds and flooding, Dare County Schools will operate on an Early...
WITN
