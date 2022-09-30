ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fueling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne. The Sunday Times newspaper reported that the decision...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Report: Mexico continued to use spyware against activists

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government or army has allegedly continued to use spyware designed to hack into the cellphones of activists, despite a pledge by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to end such practices. Press freedom groups said Monday they found evidence of recent attempts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Ukraine’s foreign minister pledges to export grain to Africa

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba promised that his embattled country will do all it can to send more grain to Africa as he began his tour this week of the continent in Senegal. Ukraine will be sending “boats full of seeds for Africa,” Kuleba...
FOOD & DRINKS
KRQE News 13

The AP Interview: Ukraine aims to restart occupied reactors

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is considering restarting Europe’s largest nuclear plant to ensure its safety just weeks after fears of a radiation disaster at the Russian-occupied facility, the president of the company that operates the plant said Tuesday. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has emerged as one...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
