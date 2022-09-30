Read full article on original website
Related
clarksvillenow.com
7-year-old reports being offered money by couple in white van in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 7-year-old boy told his mother that on Friday he was approached by a couple in a white van and offered money. On Friday at around 5 p.m., Clarksville Police received a 911 call from a woman who said her 7-year-old child was offered money by a man and a woman in a white van. According to the child, he was offered money if he promised to come back and “wash their vehicle.”
WSMV
Police investigate alleged suspicous white van
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating “possible” suspicious activity involving suspects allegedly offering children money in a white van. CPD first received reports of the incident on Sept. 30 around 5 p.m. from a woman who said that her seven-year-old child was offered money...
WSMV
Man allegedly rapes woman in her car after asking for ride to work
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Madison after he was accused of raping a woman in her car early Tuesday morning. 24-year-old Gary Lynn Pohlemann III was accused of raping a 25-year-old acquaintance. The victim told the Metro Nashville Police Department that she picked up Pohlemann in...
Nolensville LPR camera leads to arrest of alleged Murfreesboro assault suspect
According to officials, Kevin Collins is the suspect in Rutherford County thefts where a person allegedly pulled a box cutter and a knife on loss prevention personnel at two stores in Murfreesboro.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 teens arrested in connection with multiple shootings; 7 guns seized
Three teens were arrested for their alleged involvement in multiple shootings throughout Nashville, according to Metro police.
WSMV
Metro Police officer released from hospital after assault during arrest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police officer recovered at home Monday after being kicked in the head while arresting a suspect involved in a fight Saturday afternoon. Officer Eric Ziegler, 27, was attempting to bring 24-year-old Anclemo Garcia Vasquez into custody after he had cut a man with...
wkdzradio.com
Two Men Charged After Report of Shots Fired In Christian County
A report of shots fired in the area of Annie Mack Road in Christian County led to the arrest of two men Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 30-year-old Demerriel Harris going inside a home and spent shell casings all over the roadway.
WSMV
Nashville man arrested after month-long homicide investigation in Shelbyville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after a month-long homicide investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department. 31-year-old Mohamed Miray, of Nashville, was arrested on Tuesday morning and was charged with criminal homicide in connection to the shooting death of Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The Shelbyville Police Department was assisted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whopam.com
Burglary reported on Bryan Street
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary reported Monday on Bryan Street. The victim told officers that force was used to get inside a residence in the 300 block of Bryan sometime between September 22 and Monday morning, with the perpetrator getting away with video game console. No suspects are named...
WSMV
Attempted car theft at South Nashville dealership ends in shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Monday morning. According to police, two cars crashed just after 2 a.m. in front of a used car dealership on Nolensville Pike and a shooting ensued. One of the cars was stolen from the dealership when another vehicle crashed into it. Two people inside the stolen car were shot, then fled the scene.
Man attacked with metal pipe beneath pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville
A witness called officers to the scene on Second Avenue South and said a man just hit someone multiple times with a pipe.
2 accused vehicle thieves injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike in South Nashville
Officials closed a portion of Nolensville Pike in South Nashville after two people were injured in a shooting early Monday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
‘Too bad he isn’t dead’: Man charged after metal pipe attack in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Nashville Monday night after police say he beat another man with a metal pipe. Bryan Rebenstorf, 45, is charged with attempted criminal homicide. Metro Police responded to 150 Second Ave South after a witness called saying there was a fight underneath...
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee inmate dies of drug overdose, fellow inmate charged with murder
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate inmate accused of supplying drugs to another inmate who died of an overdose is now facing a second degree murder charge. Christopher Ellis, 44, died at the Benton County Jail back in May. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) learned Jason Johnson, 47, was responsible for supplying the drugs to Ellis.
Murfreesboro Police Looking for Two Felony Lane Gang Suspects
Detectives need help identifying two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang. On July 12, a female deposited a stolen check for $4,600 into an account at Redstone Financial Credit Union on Fortress Blvd. The account belongs to a woman whose car was broken into, and her purse was stolen at a Greenway Trailhead in Nashville in June. The Nashville’s woman’s debit card was used to withdraw $2,300. The stolen check was taken from a separate car break-in in Lebanon back in July.
riviera-maya-news.com
American police officer charged with gun offense after arrest inside Cancun International
Cancun, Q.R. — An American traveler found attempting to enter Mexico with a firearm has been formally charged. On Monday, Lemandries “H” of the Nashville Metro Police Department, was officially charged with bringing a gun into the country. The charge stems from his July 9 arrest inside...
clarksvillenow.com
Family dog rescued from house fire on Twin Rivers Road in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire this morning on Twin Rivers Road. At 7:37 a.m., Clarksville Fire Rescue was dispatched to the fire, off of Old Trenton Road. No one was at home at the time. The family dog was rescued. Montgomery...
WSMV
Woman released from jail 3 years after fatal crash involving Metro officer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jayona Brown, the woman convicted of killing Metro Nashville Police Officer John Anderson in 2019, was released from prison this week. On July 4, 2019, police said a Ford Fusion driven by 17-year-old Jayona Brown was traveling south on Interstate Drive after fleeing a possible traffic stop on MainStreet and crashed into Anderson’s patrol car at the intersection at Woodland Street.
Nashville family renews push for information on missing grandmother
On the six-year anniversary of her disappearance, the family of a missing Nashville grandmother is calling for people to come forward with information on the case.
wpln.org
First-time gun possession charges for young people in Davidson County are back up to pre-pandemic levels
The number of teens charged with first-time gun possession is on track to be the highest it’s been since 2019. Charges fell during the pandemic, but now show a return to pre-pandemic levels. More than 100 young people have been charged with first-time handgun possession so far this year....
Comments / 0