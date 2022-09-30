Read full article on original website
WGME
Jury selection begins in trial of Maine mother accused of killing Maddox Williams
The trial beings Monday for a Waldo County mother charged in the death of her 3-year-old son. Jury selection starts Monday morning in the depraved indifference murder case against Jessica Trefethen, formerly known as Jessica Williams. Authorities say her son, Maddox Williams, suffered severe injuries while in her care last...
WGME
Car crashes into home in Winslow
WINSLOW (WGME) -- A car plowed into a home in Winslow Monday after authorities say the driver possibly lost consciousness behind the wheel. It happened on China Road. Winslow police say that the driver was heading toward China when he crossed the centerline and went into a ditch. The car...
WGME
Saco woman taken into custody in Massachusetts after AMBER alert
SACO (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a Saco woman has been taken into custody in Massachusetts after an AMBER alert Tuesday. Police say 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent took her two children from their home on Monday. Authorities say that DHHS had gone to the home in Saco to remove the...
WGME
Airsoft gun confiscated from Lewiston student
LEWISTON (WGME) – An airsoft gun was reportedly confiscated from a Lewiston Middle School student Monday morning. Superintendent Jake Langlais tweeted that a student reported the airsoft gun to school officials after seeing it on the bus. According to Langlais, school officials and the school resource officer identified the...
WGME
Brunswick police search for suspect in bank robbery
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The Brunswick Police Department is searching for a suspect after a robbery at M&T Bank on Maine Street. Police say the robbery happened around 10:41 a.m. Monday. The man ran away from the scene before officers could arrive. The suspect is described as a thin white man,...
WGME
Firefighters save Vassalboro home following garage fire
VASSALBORO—A close call in Vassalboro after a fire breaks out while the homeowners were sleeping. Vassalboro firefighters got the call just after 9 p.m. Saturday. When they got to the log cabin-style home on Crowell Hill Road, they saw a raging fire in the garage and two other outbuildings.
WGME
USM won't replace professor who allegedly said there are only 2 sexes
PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- University of Southern Maine officials announced Monday that they would not replace a professor who allegedly told her class there were only two biological sexes. The alleged incident upset much of professor Christy Hammer’s graduate-level education class, instigating a mass walk out and triggering a facilitated...
WGME
Maine shelters take in animals affected by recent hurricanes
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Maine is now helping to find homes for animals affected by the recent hurricanes. Monday night, the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland welcomed eight dogs that were awaiting adoption in Puerto Rico. This week, they are looking to bring in cats from Florida. Jeana Roth from...
WGME
Portland looks for feedback on Eastern Prom food truck pilot program
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The City of Portland is asking for feedback on the Eastern Prom food truck pilot program. Under the pilot program, 14 free spots in the Cutter Street lot were provided for food truck vendors. The city says it is looking for feedback from food truck vendors as...
WGME
CBS13's Charlie Lopresti wins biggest pumpkin at Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta
DAMARISCOTTA (WGME) -- The premier pumpkin weigh-off took place Sunday morning at the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta. Edwin Pierpont, who set the state record last year with a 2,121-pound pumpkin, weighed in this year with a 2,074-pound pumpkin. But with a difference of just six pounds, CBS13’s Charlie Lopresti took...
WGME
Nearly 8,000 cruise ship passengers sail into Portland Tuesday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two cruise ships docked in Portland on Tuesday and a third is expected on Wednesday. Passengers will pour into the city, bringing foot traffic similar to a July weekend. We could call it the three Ls of fall in Maine: lobster, leaf peeping, and lighthouses. That’s what...
WGME
Shelter animals blessed at Animal Refuge League in Westbrook
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- In honor of the "Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assisi," Father Louis Phillips blessed dozens of animals at the Animal Refuge League in Westbrook Tuesday. According to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, "blessing of the animals" ceremonies are usually held on or around Saint Francis' Feast Day because of the saint's love of animals.
WGME
New shelter only part of solution to Portland's homelessness crisis
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews were out in Portland's Deering Oaks Park Tuesday, once again cleaning up makeshift camps as those experiencing homelessness continue to flock to the area. "They came in here bright and early this morning, the sun was barely up, and told us that we all had to...
WGME
Maine girls flag football raises money for cancer awareness
Portland (WGME)— As cancer awareness month kicked off Saturday, the Maine girls flag football partnered with Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Greater Portland to raise funds and awareness to their cause. To show solidarity, the team played on a pink field, while wearing socks, armbands and headbands that...
WGME
Classes canceled at Scarborough High School due to 'serious threat'
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Scarborough High School is closed on Tuesday due to a “serious threat.”. School officials say Scarborough Police alerted them about a serious threat made via text messages from an unknown person on Monday. “We applaud the student who came forward to report the situation,” school officials...
WGME
Bonny Eagle School District to decide whether to ban 'Gender Queer' book
The MSAD 6 school board in Buxton will take up the issue of whether to ban a book at the high school. The book is called "Gender Queer: A Memoir." It explores the author's real-life journey of gender identity and sexual orientation and includes illustrated images that some parents have found objectionable.
WGME
Winslow voters to decide if town will prohibit personal use of fireworks
WINSLOW (WGME) -- Winslow is the latest Maine town to consider prohibiting the personal use of fireworks. If passed by voters, only professional fireworks shows would still be allowed. For 25 years, Winslow put on the one of largest Fourth of July fireworks shows in central Maine. Now, the town...
WGME
Over 3,000 people participate in annual Maine Marathon
It was a big race day with thousands of runners taking to the streets on this Sunday for the 30th Maine Marathon. A total of 3,525 people ran in Sunday’s Maine Marathon. It went from Portland to Falmouth to Yarmouth and back to Portland for the finish. Ryan Eiler...
WGME
Some Portland fans no longer allowed to attend cross-town games under new district policy
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland School District is changing who can go to which high school games because of fights. It's a big change to school sporting events that some students and parents say is a bad call, especially since the fan experience is a big part of the game.
WGME
Hannaford recalls cheese products for possible contamination
SCARBOROUGH (WGME)— Hannaford is recalling two products from Taste of Inspiration Brie after the manufacturer alerted the company of possible contamination. Old Europe Cheese, Inc, the manufacturer which supplied the cheese, says their products could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. It is part of a voluntaty, broader recall by the manufacturer.
