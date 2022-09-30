Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Chainlink Crosses $6.18 Trillion In Transaction Value – Will This Boost LINK Price?
The reception of Chainlink among crypto enthusiasts has been positive. The ecosystem’s transaction volume has surpassed $6 trillion, according to the project’s official Twitter account. Because of this rise, the number of native integrations in the ecosystem rose from 12 to 15. At this point, it appears that...
NEWSBTC
Litentry Breaks Out Of A Descending Triangle, Can Bulls Hit $1.2?
LIT price creates more bullish sentiment as price hold above daily 50 EMA. LIT looks more stable as bulls breakout of a descending triangle. The price of LIT could face major resistance at $1.2. Litentry (LIT) has had a rough start to the year, but that could be shelved aside...
NEWSBTC
LUNC Price Gains 50% Despite Kwon’s Troubles, What’s Driving It?
Over the last week, the crypto space has been saturated with news of the hunt for Terra (LUNC) founder Do Kwon. The South Korean founder is now being hunted by both South Korean authorities, as well as Interpol, which means Kwon is now wanted in 190 countries. However, Kwon’s troubles seem not to have affected the price of LUNA Classic (LUNC), as it continues to see green even when the broader market suffers losses.
NEWSBTC
Exchanges Close Q3 With Massive Bitcoin Outflows, Why A Rally Is On The Horizon
The third quarter of 2022 was a rollercoaster for the price of bitcoin. BTC’s price had fluctuated wildly during this time and ended up hitting lower lows than expected. However, this has not changed investors’ convictions about the cryptocurrency. As the third quarter drew to a close, there had been a massive withdrawal spree from centralized exchanges, which led to more than $600 million in outflows.
NEWSBTC
Exponential Moving Average (EMA): How To Ride Massive Trends
Trading the crypto market can be tough and requires more than buying and selling crypto assets; if you aim to become a successful investor and trader in this field, this requires skills, patience, and psychology to stay ahead of the game. Investors and traders are always looking for ways to stay profitable in crypto by adopting different trading strategies, using indicators, oscillators, and chart patterns to have an edge and remain profitable in a bullish and bearish market. Studies have shown that the crypto market ranges by over 70%, while the remaining percentage allows traders to spot trending opportunities. Let us discuss the Exponential Moving Average (EMA), one of the widely used indicators by traders and investors to remain profitable and ride massive trends in the crypto market.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Hits the 3.2 Million Mark in Presale – as Cardano and XRP are set to thrive post-merge
Big Eye’s recent success is mounting up! The meme token is celebrating reaching the end of stage two of its presale and entering stage three! This growth has got a lot of people talking about the coin’s bright future. This couldn’t have come at a better time, as...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Is Sitting On A Gun Powder, Will It Explode?
BTC price trades below key resistance as prices get rejected under daily EMA. BTC’s monthly candle closes with so many mixed feelings ahead of October. The price of BTC must close above $21,500 to renew bullish sentiments. The price action of Bitcoin (BTC) continues to toil with the emotions...
NEWSBTC
What Does Puell Multiple Say About Current Bitcoin Bear?
Puell multiple is an indicator that has historically given hints about previous Bitcoin cycles, here’s what it says about the current bear market. Bitcoin Puell Multiple Has Been Going Up During The Last Couple Of Months. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, miners are currently raking in...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Reclaims $20K, Why This Could Be The Start of Larger Rally
Bitcoin price gained pace for a move above $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise further above $20,500. Bitcoin started a steady increase above the $19,200 and $19,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Price Breaks Hurdle, Why Bulls Could Aim $1,500 or Higher
Ethereum cleared the key $1,350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and might climb further higher towards the $1,500 resistance zone. Ethereum is slowly moving higher and trading above the $1,350 level. The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Keeps Struggling, What Could Trigger Another Downtrend
Bitcoin price is struggling to climb above the $20,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC could decline heavily if there is a close below the $18,500 support. Bitcoin remained in a range and stayed above the $19,000 support zone. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $1,350
Ethereum started a fresh decline from the $1,350 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH retested $1,255 and remains at a risk of more losses. Ethereum started another decline after it failed to clear the $1,375 zone. The price is now trading below $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
Why The Shiba Inu Price Could See Some Major Upside This Week
Meme coin Shiba Inu has held up better than expected, but the digital asset is still down considerably from its all-time high. However, this has not stopped the development that has been going on behind the scenes, and now SHIB developers have begun to share the products that they have been working on. These, and others, have shown a promising future for the digital asset, but some show some possible upside for SHIB this week.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Exchange Outflows Spike Up
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange outflows have spiked up recently, a sign that could prove to be bullish for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Exchange Netflow Has Observed Deep Red Values In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, investors have withdrawn more than...
NEWSBTC
Short Relief Bounce For Altcoins? If Crypto Marketcap Can Do This
Cryptocurrency market capitalization could be ready to break out from the downtrend as price gears up for a short-term recovery creating more bullish sentiment for the altcoins. Cryptocurrency market capitalization looks strong on both low and high timeframes. Cryptocurrency market capitalization prepares for a breakout on the daily timeframe after...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Starts Uptober With Record Open Interest Increase, BTC Rally Will Be Short lived?
The Bitcoin price is once again trading above $20,000, its 2017 all-time high, with bullish momentum on low timeframes. The cryptocurrency has been in a similar situation since losing this level early in 2022, leaving many traders to wonder if the bulls will be able to sustain the current price action.
NEWSBTC
Tron (TRX) and Ripple (XRP) investors buy into the Flasko (FLSK) presale anticipating big returns
As the world recovers from the most recent cryptocurrency market downturn, the most pressing issue on every investor’s mind is, “What is the greatest coin to buy?” “Coins like Tron (TRX) and Ripple (XRP) are already on the mend, while new cryptocurrencies like Flasko are poised to help you make spectacular returns as they emerge.”
NEWSBTC
Maker (MKR) Continues Its Positive Moves, Neglecting Weekly Market Trend
Despite the general bearish trend in the cryptocurrency market at the moment, the Maker token continues to thrive. Maker is currently trading at $811.28 today. It represents an increase of up to 5.72% in the last day. Despite positive moves in the last 24 hours, the current market sentiment is...
NEWSBTC
Stablecoins Market Drop As Polkadot Toggle Positions With Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin React
The stablecoins market is dropping, credit to Binance whose latest development has exposed its rivalry with big stablecoins like USDC and TrueUSD, among others. Binance is set to liquidate USDC holdings on its exchange to reduce the competition for its flagship stablecoin, BUSD. Binance’s auto-conversion move has caused a sudden...
NEWSBTC
Cardano: These Factors Have A Negative Impact On ADA Price
Cardano is said to be designed in such a way that it performs better than Ethereum when it comes to running smart contracts. Cardano has now lost 86.2% of its $3.09 all-time high. ADA still remains as the 8th largest crypto by market capitalization. $1 trading price remains a big...
