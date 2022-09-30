ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candor, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Residential food box gets vandalized

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM) – Kevin Bennett is a resident of Elmira who ran a food box with his family for over a year. This was until a couple of weeks ago when it got vandalized. Community cupboard has several food boxes throughout the Elmira area. Once Kevin found out about them, he asked to […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – October is here, and that means Halloween candy is coming out in droves. Halloween weekend will arrive before we know it, so here’s a list of trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers. The list will be updated as more towns announce their trick-or-treating times. If you know of a time that you don’t […]
SAYRE, PA
ithaca.com

Women’s Role In Silent Films Highlighted

October has been Silent Movie Month in Ithaca since 2012. This year, The Finger Lakes Film Trail, Wharton Studio Museum and Historic Ithaca, are together presenting a series of events called “Lit. Women of Silent Film.”. “Lit. Women of Silent Film” examines the critical creative roles three Ithaca women...
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Burlington Sets Oakdale Mall Closing Date, Vestal Opening Date

After nearly two decades, the retailer once known as Burlington Coat Factory is about to leave the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The store now called simply "Burlington" has been a fixture at the mall since it opened an 85,000-square-foot location in August 2003. It occupies space that had been used for a Bradlees department store. The store's size was reduced a few years ago.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Candor, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Fall Festival#History Books#Fitness#A Fall Block Party#Candor Farmers Market
ithaca.com

Ithaca PD Make DWI Arrest In Green/Geneva St Crash

On Sunday, October 2 at 6:49 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the report of 2 car motor vehicle crash on W. Green St. at S. Geneva St. It was determined that a white Jeep Wrangler, operated by Shalyn McClintock, failed to stop for the stop sign on S. Geneva St. and then crashed into a black Chevy Suburban which was headed eastbound on W. Green St. The collision caused the Chevy to change direction and come to a stop in the front bushes of 125 W. Green St. No injuries were reported from the crash.
ITHACA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
ONONDAGA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Hudson Valley Post

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb

Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

No.12/13 Ithaca College Football Spoils Homecoming for Hobart, 31-7

The nationally ranked No. 12/13 Ithaca College football team put up 21 second quarter points against Hobart College at Boswell Field on the first day of October and never looked back, as the Bombers secured a 31-7 Liberty League victory. Ithaca, which is now 30-4 all-time against Hobart, is 4-0 overall on the season and 1-0 in Liberty League play.
GENEVA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy