ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

6 causes of white spots on gums and how to get rid of them

By Madeline Kennedy,Jason McKnight
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tvOud_0iH6x8hP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GrHQx_0iH6x8hP00
Canker sores can cause lesions that may appear white.

frank600/Getty Images

  • White spots on gums can develop because of a fungus overgrowth, called oral thrush.
  • You may also notice white spots that burn when you eat if you have canker sores.
  • Pregnancy can also cause white spots on the gums because of the change in estrogen levels.

Brushing and flossing can seem like a chore at times, but it pays to take care of your mouth. Oral health is an essential part of overall health and good oral hygiene can reduce your risk of certain diseases, like endocarditis and cardiovascular disease .

Your oral health can also provide clues about your overall health and in some cases may be the first sign of an underlying medical condition. White spots on your gums, for example, can mean you're experiencing an overgrowth of yeast or a bacterial infection that requires antibiotics.

Here are six reasons why you may have white spots on your gums and how to treat each condition.

1. Canker sores

Canker sores are small yellow or white mouth ulcers that have a red border. They can be painful and may burn or sting when you consume acidic beverages and foods, like alcohol or citrus fruit.

The exact cause of canker sores is unknown, but stress may play a role . Eating a lot of acidic foods, like tomatoes or citrus fruits, may also cause canker sores to develop.

Most canker sores typically aren't a cause for concern and usually go away on their own within one to three weeks , says Dr. Gary Silverstrom , a dentist with The Silverstrom Group .

How to treat it: Severe canker sores that are larger, deeper, more painful, and take several weeks to heal may require treatment, says Dr. Marlene Shaw , a cosmetic dentist who runs a private practice .

Treatment may include oral rinses , which involve swishing a medicated mouthwash around your mouth. In some cases, your doctor may suggest an over-the-counter mouthwash or prescribe you one.

Other treatment options include:

  • Pain-relieving steroids
  • Saltwater rinses.

2. Oral Thrush

This happens when an overgrowth of Candida fungus accumulates in the mouth. This can cause creamy white or yellow spots to appear on the gums, cheeks, tongue, or roof of your mouth.

Other symptoms include:

  • A cottony feeling in your mouth
  • Loss of taste
  • Soreness inside your mouth or at the corners of your mouth

Most people have small amounts of Candida fungus in their mouths, but it is normally kept in check by bacteria and other microorganisms in your body. However, some medications, like antibiotics and some forms of contraception , can disrupt this balance and lead to an overgrowth that can cause oral thrush.

How to treat it: Oral thrush is typically treated with antifungal medications, like Nystatin , which you take for 10 to 14 days .

3. Oral Lichen Planus

Oral lichen planus is an inflammatory condition that affects mucous membranes inside your mouth. It can cause white, lacy patches on the mouth and gums that may become painful open sores or red patches, Silverstrom says.

This condition is caused by the immune system attacking cells of the oral mucous membranes . Doctors aren't yet sure exactly why some people's immune systems do this, but stress and genetics are thought to play a role.

How to treat it: There is no cure for oral lichen, but there are treatments that can help you manage symptoms , such as corticosteroids to reduce inflammation and medications that modify your body's immune response to lessen pain.

4. Leukoplakia

Leukoplakia is a condition in which white or gray patches develop on the gums , below the tongue and mouth, and inside the cheeks. These patches may harden or thicken over time and can't be scraped off.

The exact cause of leukoplakia is unknown, but chronic irritation from tobacco product s is thought to be a contributing factor, Shaw says.

The patches that appear with leukoplakia are typically painless, Shaw says, but the condition can be serious as some patches may show early signs of cancer . Seek medical attention if you notice symptoms of leukoplakia, including white or gray patches in your mouth that can not be wiped off.

The presence of leukoplakia patches does not necessarily mean you have cancer, but could be a sign, so your doctor will likely test you for cancer by conducting an oral biopsy.

How to treat it: Other treatments may include the removal of leukoplakia patches by scalpel, laser, or a freezing probe. A treatment plan may also include stopping the use of tobacco.

5. Pregnancy

Pregnancy causes many hormonal changes in the body that may result in white spots or bumps appearing on the gums. These usually aren't a cause for concern, but it's a good idea to get them checked out by a dentist, Shaw says.

During pregnancy your levels of estrogen and progesterone increase, which can lead to many changes in your oral health, including increased inflammation of your gums and a decrease in your body's ability to respond to bacteria found in plaque.

Staying on top of your oral hygiene by brushing and flossing daily as well as regularly seeing your dentist can help reduce inflammation and plaque buildup during pregnancy.

How to treat it: In some cases, your dentist may recommend doing nothing and just letting the hormonal changes run their course, Shaw says. However, in some cases, you may need periodontal treatment, such as a deep cleaning.

6. Periodontal abscess

Periodontal abscess is a chronic gum condition that can cause pockets of pus to accumulate in the tissues of the gums. With this condition, you may see yellow pus, or small reddish/white balls pushing out of a swollen gum, Shaw says.

Other symptoms include :

  • Fever
  • Throbbing pain near teeth
  • Swelling in face and neck
  • Sensitivity to hot and cold temperatures
  • Tender, swollen lymph nodes

These abscesses are usually the result of a serious gum disease called periodontitis . Periodontitis causes the gums to pull away from the teeth leaving pockets where bacteria can grow.

How to treat it: This condition is typically treated with a deep cleaning to remove the disease-causing bacteria from underneath your gum tissues, Shaw says. Your dentist might also prescribe an antibiotic or special mouth rinse.

When to see a doctor

If you notice white spots on your gums that are causing you some mild discomfort, you can treat them at home with over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications, like ibuprofen or eating cold foods to ease irritation, Shaw says.

However, if the white spots are causing severe pain, do not go away after a couple of weeks, and are accompanied by bleeding, loss of taste, a cottony feeling in your mouth, or pockets of pus, seek medical attention.

Insider's takeaway

White spots on your gums can indicate a minor condition that will heal on its own, like a canker sore, or they can be a sign of a serious condition that may require treatment.

Some reasons for white spots on the gums include:

  • Hormonal changes during pregnancy
  • Oral thrush
  • Leukoplakia
  • Oral Lichen Planus

If minor canker sores are the cause of your white spots, they should clear up on their own in one to three weeks. However, if the white spots persist, become more painful, or are accompanied by bleeding, fever, loss of taste, or a cottony feeling in your mouth, seek medical attention.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut

Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
NUTRITION
survivornet.com

Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oral Hygiene#Steroids#Gums#Bacteria#Diseases#General Health
marthastewart.com

Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age

There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
HEALTH
Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
shefinds

The Deodorant Ingredient You Should Stop Using ASAP--It's So Bad For Your Skin!

If you’re someone who can’t stand to be sweaty and will do anything to avoid body odor, then there’s a good chance deodorant is a part of your daily routine. Whether you’re faithful to one brand or prefer to mix things up and try new brands and scents, the reality remains: some deodorants contain ingredients that can actually irritate your skin or pose far more risky health consequences. Although aluminum may be the “dicey” ingredient on most people’s minds when they think of deodorant, experts are talking about an even greater concern. This is the deodorant ingredients they say you should stop using ASAP because it’s so bad for your skin.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Breakfast Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Almost Always Lead To Weight Gain

If you’re trying to lose weight, one of the most important factors to consider is the food you put into your body every day. While you may spend a lot of time planning nutritious lunches and dinners, it’s crucial that you also start your day off on the right foot with a healthy, filling breakfast. Although it’s sometimes tempting to go the easy route with a highly processed meal first thing in the morning, this is typically a sure-fire way to slow your weight loss and possibly even put on a few extra pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Tracey Folly

Little boy reveals exactly how multi-family house fire started: 'I liked the way it made my fingers tingle'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My family was getting ready for bed on a bitter cold night when we heard the sound of fire truck sirens in the distance. The sound grew closer, and we instinctively moved toward the window that overlooked the street to see if there was something to see. There was.
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified when she learns cockroaches are feeding on spilled soda pop and trash in her tenant's apartment: 'Gross'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Being a homeowner is difficult. My parents learned this the hard way after they bought their first home. It was a three-family home, and they lived on the first floor while renting out the top two floors to tenants.
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Fat-Blasting Ingredient To Your Eggs Every Morning

When it comes to filling, metabolism-boosting breakfasts to promote weight loss, eggs are one of the best ingredients you can add to the mix. Whether you’re frying them, scrambling them, or whipping up an omelette, eggs can offer tons of nutrients and keep you full and energized throughout the day. Another great thing about this breakfast food is the fact that you can add just about any veggies your heart desires to the mix—and many of those options will help you reach your weight loss goals even faster, including one tasty green.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
SEATTLE, WA
Insider

Insider

614K+
Followers
34K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy