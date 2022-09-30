ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence Carmela

Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake

Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Epicurious

The Easiest Buttermilk Pie

Active Time 10–30 minutes Total Time 1½–2 hours, plus cooling. Buttermilk pie is a traditional Southern dessert that’s creamy, tangy, and sweet. The filling for this easy custard pie comes together in just under 10 minutes. Be sure to whisk the filling well to thoroughly break up the eggs and incorporate the melted butter. Using vanilla bean paste lends the pie a fuller flavor, but vanilla extract will work just fine. When the pie is done cooking, the filling should be just set with a slight jiggle and golden and lightly caramelized on top. If the filling is a little puffy after baking, that’s okay—it will deflate as it cools. I recommend cooling the pie in the oven to minimize cracking. Don’t feel like prepping and blind-baking pie dough? Try this recipe with one of our favorite store-bought crusts. A tip: Because store-bought pie crusts are thinner and made of less dough than homemade, they tend to bake up a bit faster, so be sure to follow the notes on timing below.
Alisha Starr

Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars

If you're anything like me, sweets are a staple in your life. When this time of year rolls around one thing I always seem to crave is pie. This pecan bar recipe takes the classic pecan pie and turns it into bars that are perfect for gatherings. Something about being able to pick it up and bite into it without the use of a fork makes it more satisfying.
The Kitchn

How to Make Empanada Dough to Fill and Bake

It’s hard to beat the combination of tender pockets of dough stuffed with yummy filling inside. From Central and South America, we are gifted the empanada — flaky crust filled with meat, potato, veggies, and sometimes rice. Here’s how to make the dough, stuff it with your choice of filling, and bake it.
thecountrycook.net

Homestyle Chicken & Noodles - Weekend Potluck #550

Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck were these Homestyle Chicken & Noodles from Grandma Honey's House. Our other featured recipes include: Peanut Butter Spider Cookies from Tried & True Recipes, Cowboy Beef Dip from Homemade on a Weeknight and Mandy is sharing her secret ingredient for Super Moist Banana Bread!
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHICKEN AND STUFFING CASSEROLE

Creamy chicken and stuffing casserole recipe has great flavor & is a warm, comforting chicken dinner everyone loves! Made with chicken, stuffing & pantry ingredients, this hearty dish is a family favorite!. Enjoy your creamy chicken casserole with stuffing as a great way to use up holiday dinner leftovers or...
recipesgram.com

Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
wpgxfox28.com

What Makes the Best Cinnamon Roll Recipe?

Originally Posted On: https://passionateaboutfood.net/what-makes-the-best-cinnamon-roll-recipe/. Did you know that in 2020, Cinnamon was the world’s 920th most traded product in the United States?. Breakfast items are popular no matter what time of day. Everyone loves a heartfelt start to the day, and one of these delectable breakfast pastries is a...
princesspinkygirl.com

Chicken Enchilada Bake

This easy Chicken Enchilada Bake recipe makes a Mexican-inspired meal that is ready for the oven in only 15 minutes. A bubble-up enchilada casserole is so quick and simple to prepare by cooking chicken, black beans, corn, sauce, seasonings, and cheese in a single skillet and baking it with biscuit pieces.
12tomatoes.com

Easy Beef Pot Pie

When I have a fair amount of leftover chicken, I turn to Chicken Pot Pie incredibly often. It’s maybe my favorite use of leftovers but I also just really love the comfort of a good pot pie. So why I never thought to make a beef pot pie is beyond me… Using ground beef in a pot pie means you get pot pie (but a beefy and extra hearty one) and you can do it in a fairly quick fashion. It’s no longer a leftovers solution, it’s a “hey, I feel like pot pie, let’s make one tonight” kind of solution! And that’s more than fine by me!
princesspinkygirl.com

Pecan Pie Brownies

Pecan Pie Brownies take only 10 minutes to prepare using a boxed brownie mix to make the bottom layer plus a handful of simple ingredients for the pecan filling that sits on top. This crunchy, chewy, sweet, and salty treat turns a classic Thanksgiving dessert into the perfect pecan pie...
Mashed

Slow Cooker Cowboy Beans Recipe

There's no doubt that the slow cooker makes everything easier. Once fall and the cooler months roll around, many people bust out their beloved crockpots to make warm meals for the family without the headache and hassle of really cooking. According to Watson Lake Inn, cowboy beans are super-popular in the southern United States and they have a fun backstory. Cowboys out on the trail would pack up beans since they were easy to transport, store, and cook. Once they arrived at their final destination, they would make a big batch to serve. But instead of just plain old beans, the cowboys spiced things up with a tangy sauce to add plenty of flavor.
Veronica Charnell Media

Quick & Easy Dinner: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

Photo Courtesy of The Blond Cook/Chicken Broccoli AlfredoThe Blond Cook. After a long work day, most people want a good home-cooked meal that does not take several hours in the kitchen to prepare. One weekend I decided to spend more time cooking a meal I have never cooked before. If you love pasta you will love this three-step recipe. The best place to search for quick meals is right on your favorite pasta box or pasta sauce. I love Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo at Olive Garden, but I wanted to be able to cook this meal at home as well.
Epicurious

Quick White Bean and Ham Gratin

This quick cassoulet-inspired gratin uses ham and cannellini beans instead of the duck, sausage, and traditional flageolets. The idea is to pull together a quick braise, top it with crisp bread crumbs, run it under the broiler, and serve. Variation: For an excellently smoky (and not at all traditional) fish...
Lori Lamothe

Make Pumpkin Sheet Cake

I can't help it: when fall hits, I find myself utterly powerless to resist all the pumpkin spice hype. This sheet cake has a rich, moist texture and a delectable cream cheese frosting but still comes in at fewer than 200 calories per slice. Like most sheet cakes, it's incredibly quick and easy to make.
The Daily South

Sugar-And-Pumpkin Spice Muffins

It's easy to reach for canned pumpkin when baking—it's a reliable store-bought shortcut—but there's nothing quite like freshly roasted pumpkin in baking, especially in these pumpkin muffins. It's not all that hard to do either! Simply throw a whole sugar pumpkin in the oven, and let the heat work its magic. Then scoop out the seeds, separate the skin from the flesh, and mash—or throw it in the food processor for a quick spin.
thecountrycook.net

Easy Apple Pie Cookies

These Easy Apple Pie Cookies are fun, tasty and a great treat for fall! Using pie crust and apple pie filling, these cookies are so easy to make and are so cute!. Have you seen recipes floating around for apple pie cookies? They are cookies that are made to look like little apple pies. It usually involves a homemade dough and then making a from-scratch apple pie filling then chilling dough then rolling out dough to create the beautiful lattice topping. Well, this recipe is not that! This is a much simpler version of that recipe that you can make far quicker but still comes out tasty and just as cute! Made with pie crust, apple pie filling and a few other ingredients, these are really the most adorable cookies that you will love to make and share!
