Read full article on original website
Slappy Boots
4d ago
may he rest in peace and may God bless his family poor guy had to go through world war II and then he had to live in Allentown all his life from the 60s and the 70s to now this town is destroyed and that's because of the all the different people that came here and destroyed it what a shame for Allentown may God bless Allentown as well 👍🙏🙏🙏
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman, 87, dies after Allentown house fire
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One of two people rescued from a burning Allentown home more than a week ago has died. Nancy Joseph, 87, died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. She died of complications from smoke inhalation after an early-morning fire...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman injured in weekend shooting in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A woman was shot in the leg in a Bethlehem neighborhood over the weekend. Officers were called around 2 p.m. Saturday to the shooting in the 3300 block of East Boulevard, police said Tuesday. The 29-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, police said. Her injuries are...
lebtown.com
Lebanon’s once plentiful neighborhood bars
During the mid-1900s, it seemed there was a neighborhood bar on nearly every corner in Lebanon. Neighborhood bars have been known by many names over the years, including alehouse, beer joint, café, cantina, cocktail lounge, grogshop, inn, lounge, pub, roadhouse, saloon, tavern, tap house, and watering hole. Neighborhood bars...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pat Garrett reflects on Loretta Lynn's visits to Berks
UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who rose from poverty to become a pillar of country music, died Tuesday. She was 90. Fellow country music singer/songwriter Pat Garrett, who knew Lynn, told 69 News that he's saddened by her death and said that she was always delightful to be around.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Coworkers remember man killed in golf course accident
DERRY TWP., Pa. — It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life," said Steve Moskowitz, the CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. "That's why everybody here is reeling so hard." Golf, guitars, a...
phillyvoice.com
Ex-host of reality show 'The Appraisers' killed by falling tree branch at Berks County golf course
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania human remains identified as missing teen from 1960s cold case
Wilkes-Barre, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police say human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. State Police say the remains were identified as 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond, who disappeared on June...
International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence
Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after pedestrian accident in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh County man has died after a pedestrian crash over the weekend. John Sassaman, 63, was involved in the crash around 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of S. 24th Street in Allentown, said the county coroner's office. The Salisbury Township man was pronounced dead...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks next of kin for West Reading man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a West Reading man who died Monday. Antonini Ortega, 63, was pronounced dead inside his home, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ortega's family is asked to contact the coroner's office in...
Quad
No Pride on Gay Street
You may have seen the Borough in headlines from CBS, NBC Philadelphia and 6ABC this week, but not for anything we should be proud of. Following a social media post by the Republican Committee of Chester County inciting anger from citizens, the first annual OutFest was canceled on Sept. 23. The Town Council received dozens of hateful emails concerning the planned celebration of National Coming Out Day, which was supposed to include food and music and serve as a source of unity for the entire area. Many of the bigoted comments related to the alleged “adult themes” of a public drag performance, according to a Sept. 21 article published by 6ABC. Protestors say they feel such a display goes against the values that West Chester stands for. The Council worried that after so much backlash and even some threats, security would have to be heightened for the event on Oct. 1, and it was ultimately called off altogether (although apparently not by Council, which “100% supports an event like this,” according to its President Michael Stefano).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
penncapital-star.com
Protesters at Pa. House panel’s hearing on Philly crime were ‘circus animals,’ its chair says
PHILADELPHIA — A Republican-led state House panel probing surging crime in the state’s largest city concluded its work by taking testimony from law enforcement experts and confronting protests held by supporters of embattled District Attorney Larry Krasner, who’s the target of an impeachment resolution. Even as a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown man pleads guilty in deadly drive-by shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man will spend years in prison for shooting two people outside a home in 2021. Devin Rarick pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder and aggravated assault in the May 10 shooting outside a Lehigh Street home, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. He was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman, 80, dies of injuries sustained in August crash
MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A Carbon County woman has died more than a month after she was involved in a car crash. Patricia Rodenbach, 80, was pronounced dead Friday afternoon at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. The Lehighton area woman died...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bomb threat briefly closes Walmart as K9s search store
COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — A bomb threat created some tense moments at a Walmart in eastern Berks County on Sunday. Police said they got the call around 2 p.m. to respond to the store on Route 100 in Colebrookdale Township, north of Boyertown. Employees and customers were evacuated while...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wanted: East Stroudsburg woman, who may be living in Georgia, facing heroin charges
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Authorities in the Poconos are asking for the public's help in finding a woman wanted on heroin charges. Kathleen Ellis, 24, is facing charges related to the sale and distribution of heroin, said the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Her last known address in Pennsylvania is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Remains found in Luzerne County ID'd as Wilkes-Barre teen who went missing in '69
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - State police are hoping a development in a cold case will help them solve it. Human remains found in Luzerne County in 2012 have been identified, police said Tuesday. The remains belong to Joan Marie Dymond, who was 14 when she disappeared from a park in Wilkes-Barre...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 5:00 - North Catasauqua dog owner to appear in court after reports of dog attacks
A Northampton County dog owner will have to go before a judge after neighbors complained about her dogs. Residents in a North Catasauqua neighborhood say the woman's dogs have gotten loose and attacked a woman and a cat, but police can't do anything about it. Learn more about what can be done, in a full report tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
PhillyBite
Best Bike Shops in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several great bike shops throughout the state of Pennsylvania. For instance, Bicycle Shop in State College has been providing excellent service and quality parts for over the years. Its staff is highly trained and committed to providing honest and efficient service. Our staff picks for the "Best Bike Shops in PA are listed below."
Comments / 1