LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile. According to police, Anthony Holmes was last seen on Oct. 3, around Bacon Street. Police say Holmes was last wearing a white shirt, black gym shorts and red/white/blue Crocs. Holmes is around 5’3″ and 140lbs. Anyone […]

LAGRANGE, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO