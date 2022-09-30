What stood out from Myles Garrett’s press conference? Berea report

Read full article on original website
Steelers Fans Are Calling For Coach To Be Fired Sunday
Pittsburgh Steelers fans are fed up with offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Well, many of them were probably unhappy with Canada even before today, but another sluggish start for the Pittsburgh offense has increased the calls for his firing. The Steelers currently trail the Jets 10-0 in the second quarter at...
Steelers Release Statement On Fan's Tragic Death Sunday
A fan tragically died at the Pittsburgh Steelers home game on Sunday afternoon. According to reports, a male fan was pronounced dead after falling from an escalator at the stadium. The fan was reportedly transported to the hospital in critical condition, but died shortly after arriving. The Steelers have released...
College Football World Saddened By Kirk Herbstreit Video
Kirk Herbstreit's heartbreaking video has everyone in tears on Sunday morning. The Amazon Prime NFL analyst and ESPN college football analyst has a busy fall schedule, causing him to spend several days away from home at a time. This is especially tough on his dogs. Herbstreit shared a heartbreaking video...
Look: Vikings Player Hospitalized After Gruesome Injury
Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine suffered a potentially serious leg injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. The first-round pick got carted off the field after the medical staff placed an air cast on his leg. Jamie Erdahl reported on the NFL Network broadcast that Cine was sent to a local hospital following the scary injury.
Nick Saban Criticized for Postgame Interview With Reporter
The Alabama coach appeared to criticize Jenny Dell of CBS for not asking about the team, although she did exactly that.
Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett, the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is now in for his NFL debut. Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at quarterback to start the second half against the New York Jets. Trubisky was ineffective in the first two quarters as the Steelers fell behind 10-6.
The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
2 Former New York Jets Stars Have Tragically Died
It was a tragic morning for the New York Jets as two of their all-time great offensive linemen passed away. ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini reported that Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney have passed away. Powell was 67 years old while Sweeney was 60. Powell was the No. 4 overall...
Bengals vs. Ravens point spread odds: What’s the line on Sunday night’s game?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as three point underdogs for its game at Baltimore on Sunday night. If the line holds it would be the first time the Bengals play as an underdog this season. They opened as underdogs against the Cowboys, but the point spread flipped after starting...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News
Baker Mayfield will remain the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback - for now, at least. Monday afternoon, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that Mayfield, who was traded from Cleveland to Carolina, will remain the team's starting quarterback. Mayfield and the Panthers are coming off a home loss to the Cardinals....
What they’re saying about Browns’ loss to Falcons: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns fell to 2-2 on the season with a 23-20 loss in Atlanta vs. the Falcons on Sunday. Younghoe Koo hit a 45-yard field goal with 2:28 left to give Atlanta what became the game winner. The Browns had one last shot, but Jacoby Brissett was sacked and threw an interception on back-to-back plays to put the game away.
College Football World Reacts To Ryan Day Controversy
Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Rutgers coach Greg Schiano had a heated interaction on the field during Saturday night's game in Columbus. Things got heated between Day and Schiano following a late hit on an Ohio State player who was running down the sideline. Schiano went after Day. Elsewhere...
Jerry Jones Had Message For Mike McCarthy After Sunday's Win
Jerry Jones is a big fan of the job Mike McCarthy has done so far this season. The Dallas Cowboys owner met with the media following his team's 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders and wants people to give McCarthy more credit for what he's done since Dak Prescott got hurt.
Kevin Stefanski is right: Part of the Browns’ loss to Falcons is on him – Terry Pluto
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski vs. Atlanta Falcons, October 2, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio – This is bad. This is real bad, Browns fans. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol, will not play for Dolphins in Week 5 vs. Jets: NFL news roundup
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretched off the field on Thursday night in Cincinnati just days after he was evaluated for a head injury against the Bills. An independent neurological consultant cleared Tagovailoa to return in that game despite stumbling when coming off the field. Thursday’s injury in Cincinnati sparked...
Bengals land atop shifting AFC North landscape thanks to a ‘fortuitous’ series of events
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A wild day in the AFC North changed Ted Karras’ plans on Sunday. The Bengals starting center told his girlfriend he would go for a walk with her after the Browns game against the Falcons ended. He was still sitting at the television thirty minutes...
Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals: Live updates from Game 161
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Josh Naylor and the American League Central Division Champion Guardians face the Royals at Progressive Field. Get live updates during the game below, including cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates. Guardians AL Central championship merchandise...
Why didn’t Mayor Bibb meet early on with Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon? Editorial
No one who’s paid a whit of attention to Eric Gordon’s 11 years at the helm of the Cleveland schools can doubt the vision, dedication, hard work, empathy and investment in achieving excellence for the kids, parents, teachers and administrators of the Cleveland schools that he brought to the job -- or the importance of education to Cleveland’s future.
Browns reporter Ashley Bastock advises high school students on the importance of persistence and versatility in pursuing a career
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Growing up, Ashley Bastock always had a passion for sports and writing. She played varsity women’s basketball at John Carroll University and volleyball in high school. However, her love for journalism, which she’s had since seventh grade, ultimately helped her become a Cleveland Browns beat reporter...
