lynnwoodtoday.com
Cathy Baylor to speak Oct. 10 on damaging impacts of Indian boarding schools
Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor, who serves as president of the Salish Sea Chapter of the Washington State Federation of Democratic Women, will speak on the damaging impacts of Indian boarding schools during a virtual program Monday, Oct. 10. Baylor will speak from the perspective of the descendant of a family...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Welcome to new sponsor, the Edmonds School District
We welcome as a new sponsor the Edmonds School District, now hiring for intensive support paraeducators. The school district “is committed to equity, engagement, and excellence for each and every student. We are proud to serve the communities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway and portions of unincorporated Snohomish County.”
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Shifting careers? What to look for when making a change
If you’re feeling sticker shock at the gas pump and grocery store, you’re not alone. Recent data shows that inflation in the Puget Sound region has spiked by over 10% in the past year, with the price of gas up 48.4%. And as the cost of living continues to rise, local employers have seen renewed interest in careers that offer competitive wages and paid training.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County mayors launch coalition to address public safety concerns
Mayors from 15 Snohomish County cities — including Dale Kaemingk of Brier, Mike Nelson of Edmonds and Christine Frizzell of Lynnwood — on Tuesday launched a new coalition to develop and implement policies that address ongoing community concerns about public safety in the county. The group — Mayors...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Hazel Miller Foundation donates $250K to Lynnwood Neighborhood Center
The Hazel Miller Foundation has donated $250,000 to the Volunteers of America Western Washington’s Lynnwood Neighborhood Center (LNC), to be built next to Trinity Lutheran Church. Growing pockets of extensive poverty in South Snohomish County have a debilitating impact on the health, well-being and vibrancy of the whole community,...
lynnwoodtoday.com
US 2 reopens to traffic following wildfire-related closures
All lanes of US 2 between Grotto (milepost 45) and the 5th Street Bridge (milepost 48) near Skykomish reopened Monday following closures to remove fallen trees and for ongoing fire activity related to Bolt Creek Fire. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will continue to partner with the incident command...
