New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Columbus City Council approves plan to quadruple downtown population
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus is booming, but city leaders say it's not growing fast enough. Monday, Columbus City Council unanimously approved a resolution to quadruple the downtown Columbus population by 2040. Currently, there are more than 10,000 people living in downtown Columbus, but if the city council gets its...
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
Fire breaks out in Pottery Addition, Jefferson County
UPDATE: Fire officials say two garages, a tailor, and a pile of tires were the reason for the large fire and smoke presence in Jefferson County, Currently, Kingsdale Rd is blocked off. Tires are all petroleum based, so you have a lot of heavy black smoke and actually that causes difficulty in extinguishing the fire to. We […]
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here are the trick-or-treat dates and times for cities and communities in the Mid-Ohio Valley for 2022. Parkersburg: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Vienna: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Williamstown: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. North Hills:...
Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock
They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
Columbus program helps low wage earners find affordable housing, financial counseling
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cherlyn Elkins, of Reynoldsburg, is a single parent of a 4th grader and said until three years ago, she didn't know where their lives were going. "The scary part is I don't know where I would be without this program," Elkins said. She's talking about Move...
Pomeroy community mourns long-time first responder
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – The Pomeroy Fire Department has announced the death of the longest-serving member in the department’s history, Howard B. Mullen. Mullen passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at the age of 94 after a nearly 70-year tenure at the fire department, the PVFD said. Mullen joined the PFD on Nov. 10, 1952, […]
Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month
In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
Hocking County – Sheriff Sale this Weekend Cars and Equipment
Hocking – Hocking county Sheriff is selling more than a dozen cars along with forfeited property. Attached are photos of several of the cars that will be auctioned on Saturday, October 8th at 10:00am. In addition to these vehicles, several other forfeited property will be auctioned. This list includes,...
Master List of Halloween Trick or Treat Dates in Southern Ohio
Southern Ohio – A master list where you can find all of the dates for Halloween trick or treat in the area. If there are some missing please message us and we will put them in the areas needed. Amanda October 29, 2022, 4 pm Halloween parade 5 pm...
Columbus Zoo announces death of 4-year-old Tasmanian devil
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Tuesday announced the death of a 4-year-old Tasmanian devil named "Mustard." Mustard was euthanized on Sept. 4 after his keepers learned he was severely anemic. The condition was discoverd during an examination by the zoo's animal health team after the keepers noticed Mustard was quieter than usual and was unsteady on his feet.
Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County
Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a missing teen. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 16-year-old Tristian Stewart. Officals say Stewart is/has:, 5’6 150 lbs brown hair brown eyes Stewart was allegedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that has a white stripe on September 29 in Smithfield, […]
Stunning Rockbridge, Ohio A-Frame is one of Airbnb's top 10 most wish-listed properties
If you love nature but not camping, the Dunlop Hollow A-Frame, situated in the natural splendor of Hocking Hills in Rockbridge, Ohio, may be your perfect getaway. At 1500 square feet, the spacious and airy cabin sleeps 10 - four in the highest tip of the triangle.
Locals discuss concerns over new business park currently under construction
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People of Washington Bottom came together Saturday afternoon to discuss concerns over a 29-acre business park currently under construction in their neighborhoods. The Saturday meeting was a chance for the Washington Bottom community to come together and discuss the construction of PMCompany’s business park. Jeff...
Frost Advisory in effect for several Northeast Ohio counties Tuesday morning
A Frost Advisory will be in effect for multiple Northeast Ohio counties starting early Tuesday morning due to low temperatures in the mid-30s.
1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a north Columbus shooting on Tuesday. Police said they were called about a shooting in the area of Morse and Karl roads around 5:40 p.m. Officers found the victim and took them Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. Police later learned...
People in Washington County are being asked for input to plan the future of the county.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - There will be an open community meeting to discuss the Washington County’s strategic plan. The three county commissioners were contacted by the Voinovich School of Leadership & Public Service at Ohio University, according to Washington County Commissioner James Booth. Booth explained that through a...
Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County
Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
