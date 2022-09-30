ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, OH

10TV

Columbus City Council approves plan to quadruple downtown population

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus is booming, but city leaders say it's not growing fast enough. Monday, Columbus City Council unanimously approved a resolution to quadruple the downtown Columbus population by 2040. Currently, there are more than 10,000 people living in downtown Columbus, but if the city council gets its...
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
OHIO STATE
Cumberland, OH
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
County
Muskingum County, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
City
Cumberland, OH
WTRF- 7News

Fire breaks out in Pottery Addition, Jefferson County

UPDATE: Fire officials say two garages, a tailor, and a pile of tires were the reason for the large fire and smoke presence in Jefferson County, Currently, Kingsdale Rd is blocked off. Tires are all petroleum based, so you have a lot of heavy black smoke and actually that causes difficulty in extinguishing the fire to. We […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here are the trick-or-treat dates and times for cities and communities in the Mid-Ohio Valley for 2022. Parkersburg: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Vienna: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Williamstown: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. North Hills:...
BELPRE, OH
wosu.org

Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock

They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Pomeroy community mourns long-time first responder

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – The Pomeroy Fire Department has announced the death of the longest-serving member in the department’s history, Howard B. Mullen. Mullen passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at the age of 94 after a nearly 70-year tenure at the fire department, the PVFD said. Mullen joined the PFD on Nov. 10, 1952, […]
POMEROY, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – Sheriff Sale this Weekend Cars and Equipment

Hocking – Hocking county Sheriff is selling more than a dozen cars along with forfeited property. Attached are photos of several of the cars that will be auctioned on Saturday, October 8th at 10:00am. In addition to these vehicles, several other forfeited property will be auctioned. This list includes,...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
10TV

Columbus Zoo announces death of 4-year-old Tasmanian devil

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Tuesday announced the death of a 4-year-old Tasmanian devil named "Mustard." Mustard was euthanized on Sept. 4 after his keepers learned he was severely anemic. The condition was discoverd during an examination by the zoo's animal health team after the keepers noticed Mustard was quieter than usual and was unsteady on his feet.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County

Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a missing teen. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 16-year-old Tristian Stewart. Officals say Stewart is/has:, 5’6 150 lbs brown hair brown eyes Stewart was allegedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that has a white stripe on September 29 in Smithfield, […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Locals discuss concerns over new business park currently under construction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People of Washington Bottom came together Saturday afternoon to discuss concerns over a 29-acre business park currently under construction in their neighborhoods. The Saturday meeting was a chance for the Washington Bottom community to come together and discuss the construction of PMCompany’s business park. Jeff...
PARKERSBURG, WV
10TV

1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a north Columbus shooting on Tuesday. Police said they were called about a shooting in the area of Morse and Karl roads around 5:40 p.m. Officers found the victim and took them Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. Police later learned...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County

Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
