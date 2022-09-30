DETROIT – All charges have been dismissed against a man who was sentenced to life in prison for a 2004 murder. Thelonious Searcy was convicted in May 2005 of the Sept. 5, 2004 murder of Jamal Segars, despite witnesses corroborating his alibi. Searcy has always claimed he was at a family barbeque at the time of the killing. In 2015, a self-described hitman confessed to the crime. In 2021, Searcy was granted a new trial.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO