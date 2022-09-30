Read full article on original website
Jury seated in trial of Jackson County men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, MI -- After two full days of jury selection, a trial for three Jackson County men accused of providing aid in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to begin in full Wednesday. A jury trial for Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar will kick off...
Democrats pull support for candidate running for Jackson, Washtenaw County state House seat
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Democratic leaders, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have pulled their support from a 20-year-old Michigan House of Representatives candidate aiming to become the youngest state legislator in state history after social media posts surfaced alleging he had threatened schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson is running...
voiceofdetroit.net
THELONIOUS SEARCY: “IT’S OVER!–FREE!” CHARGES DISMISSED, JUDGE BLASTS WAYNE CO. PROSECUTOR
ABOVE: Thelonious ‘Shawn’ Searcy addressed a mass rally against wrongful convictions in Wayne County June 4, 2021, speaking from home on tether. He and Darrell Ewing, as leaders of Operation Liberation, organized the event, which drew hundreds who filled the streets outside the Frank Murphy Courthouse in downtown Detroit.
John James and Carl Marlinga vie for Michigan’s open 10th district congressional seat
Republican candidate John James will square off against former Macomb County prosecutor Carl Marlinga, his Democratic contender, for Michigan’s 10th U.S House District seat this general election. In interviews with MLive, and through the voter guide created in partnership with MLive and the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of...
In 6-5 vote, Ann Arbor lifts COVID-19 state-of-emergency declaration
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is no longer operating under a local state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic. Now two and a half years since the start of the pandemic, City Council voted 6-5 Tuesday morning, Oct. 4, to terminate the city’s 2020 state-of-emergency declaration, determining such a declaration is no longer necessary for the city to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Jury selection begins for Jackson-area men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, MI -- Jury selection will continue past the first day in a trial for three Jackson County men accused of providing aid in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. After a full day of vetting potential jurors for the trial of Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar, Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson dismissed jury candidates Monday with the promise that selection will continue Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Detroit News
Parent sues Macomb Co. school board, alleging free speech violations
A Michigan police officer is suing the Chippewa Valley Schools Board of Education and two of its members, alleging they contacted her employer and the U.S. Department of Justice after she complained about the impact of COVID-related school closures on her son. On Thursday, Sandra Hernden, the mother of three...
Suppression of evidence leads to dismissal of charges against Michigan man in 2004 murder
DETROIT – All charges have been dismissed against a man who was sentenced to life in prison for a 2004 murder. Thelonious Searcy was convicted in May 2005 of the Sept. 5, 2004 murder of Jamal Segars, despite witnesses corroborating his alibi. Searcy has always claimed he was at a family barbeque at the time of the killing. In 2015, a self-described hitman confessed to the crime. In 2021, Searcy was granted a new trial.
Ypsilanti City Council will see new faces after the Nov. 8 election. Here’s who’s running
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti’s City Council is sure to look different after this year’s November general election, though how much it will change is in the hands of voters. Four City Council seats are on Nov. 8 election ballot across all three city wards, in addition to a citywide race for mayor.
$4K or 4% raises in first year mark terms of new Eastern Michigan faculty union deal
YPSILANTI, MI - The deal between Eastern Michigan University and its faculty union was made official Monday in a special Board of Regents meeting. The regents approved on Oct. 3 a new contract for the Ypsilanti-based university’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors. This move comes about a month after the union went on strike after the previous contract expired Aug. 31.
The Oakland Press
Joseph Thomas, former Southfield police chief and a 40-year police veteran, remembered
Dearborn Heights Police Commissioner Joseph E. Thomas Jr. died Oct. 2, at 72. The specific cause of death was not publicly released. Thomas, known affectionately as “JET,” a nickname based on his initials, had worked in Dearborn Heights since late January when he was appointed as the first commissioner in the city’s history.
Ann Arbor renters get expanded rights with 10-1 final OK of new law
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor has taken another step to expand renter rights. City Council voted 10-1 Monday night, Oct. 3, to give the final OK to a new ordinance giving renters, who make up a majority of the city’s population, the right to renew apartment leases unless their landlords have a legal reason to evict them.
Conspiracy theorists flood the election process, set sights on monitoring ballot drop boxes
In the 2020 presidential election, there were upwards of 150 poll workers in Detroit. Then came the onslaught of right-wing conspiracy theories and lies that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump – and the baseless claim that heavily Democratic Detroit had played a starring role. In the wake of these lies, […] The post Conspiracy theorists flood the election process, set sights on monitoring ballot drop boxes appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The Oakland Press
Case against 3 accused of killing homeless man advanced to circuit court
The case against three people accused of killing a homeless man in Pontiac has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Following a preliminary exam in 50th District Court, Judge Ronda Gross determined there was probable cause to advance the case against Alice Marie Preacher aka Alice Marie Anthony, 51, Brian Catorie Bonner, 41, and Romaro Lee Wilson, 29, for the March 24 death of Tobby Robert Farrington, 50, of Pontiac.
Meet the candidates running for the Dexter School Board in November
DEXTER, MI - Four candidates are vying for two open seats on the Dexter School Board in November, including two incumbents seeking reelection. Incumbents Daniel Alabre and Melanie Szawara face challenges from Rhonda Haines and Christy Vander Haagen for six-year school board terms in the Nov. 8 general election. Alabre and Szawara were appointed to the board in July 2021 to fill seats vacated by former trustees Daryl Kipke and Julie Schumaker, who resigned.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘The law needs to be changed.’ Ann Arbor superintendent, Gov. Whitmer address Count Day falling on Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s Count Day -- the beginning of a monthlong census to determine future funding for schools -- falls each year on the first Wednesday of October. This year, it coincides with Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent...
56 alleged gambling machines seized from Michigan stores
The busts happened on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park and at one Flint-area store front, officials said.
Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These Washtenaw County businesses unknowingly sold produce contaminated with human waste
ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued an advisory urging consumers to throw away any produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens, since it may be contaminated with untreated human waste. During a routine inspection, MDARD staff discovered that Kuntry Gardens in...
WILX-TV
Former DeWitt police officer to be in court facing felony charges
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former DeWitt police officer was in court Monday facing felony charges. In Clinton County court, former DeWitt police officer Chad Vorce made an appearance in connection with an off-duty incident that happened last year. Vorce is accused of pulling a gun on an unarmed Black newspaper delivery driver at a gas station and threatened to shoot him while off-duty.
