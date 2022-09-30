ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Democrats pull support for candidate running for Jackson, Washtenaw County state House seat

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Democratic leaders, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have pulled their support from a 20-year-old Michigan House of Representatives candidate aiming to become the youngest state legislator in state history after social media posts surfaced alleging he had threatened schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson is running...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

In 6-5 vote, Ann Arbor lifts COVID-19 state-of-emergency declaration

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is no longer operating under a local state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic. Now two and a half years since the start of the pandemic, City Council voted 6-5 Tuesday morning, Oct. 4, to terminate the city’s 2020 state-of-emergency declaration, determining such a declaration is no longer necessary for the city to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Jury selection begins for Jackson-area men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, MI -- Jury selection will continue past the first day in a trial for three Jackson County men accused of providing aid in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. After a full day of vetting potential jurors for the trial of Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar, Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson dismissed jury candidates Monday with the promise that selection will continue Tuesday, Oct. 4.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Parent sues Macomb Co. school board, alleging free speech violations

A Michigan police officer is suing the Chippewa Valley Schools Board of Education and two of its members, alleging they contacted her employer and the U.S. Department of Justice after she complained about the impact of COVID-related school closures on her son. On Thursday, Sandra Hernden, the mother of three...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
MLive

Suppression of evidence leads to dismissal of charges against Michigan man in 2004 murder

DETROIT – All charges have been dismissed against a man who was sentenced to life in prison for a 2004 murder. Thelonious Searcy was convicted in May 2005 of the Sept. 5, 2004 murder of Jamal Segars, despite witnesses corroborating his alibi. Searcy has always claimed he was at a family barbeque at the time of the killing. In 2015, a self-described hitman confessed to the crime. In 2021, Searcy was granted a new trial.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

$4K or 4% raises in first year mark terms of new Eastern Michigan faculty union deal

YPSILANTI, MI - The deal between Eastern Michigan University and its faculty union was made official Monday in a special Board of Regents meeting. The regents approved on Oct. 3 a new contract for the Ypsilanti-based university’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors. This move comes about a month after the union went on strike after the previous contract expired Aug. 31.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor renters get expanded rights with 10-1 final OK of new law

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor has taken another step to expand renter rights. City Council voted 10-1 Monday night, Oct. 3, to give the final OK to a new ordinance giving renters, who make up a majority of the city’s population, the right to renew apartment leases unless their landlords have a legal reason to evict them.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Advance

Conspiracy theorists flood the election process, set sights on monitoring ballot drop boxes

In the 2020 presidential election, there were upwards of 150 poll workers in Detroit.  Then came the onslaught of right-wing conspiracy theories and lies that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump – and the baseless claim that heavily Democratic Detroit had played a starring role.  In the wake of these lies, […] The post Conspiracy theorists flood the election process, set sights on monitoring ballot drop boxes appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Case against 3 accused of killing homeless man advanced to circuit court

The case against three people accused of killing a homeless man in Pontiac has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Following a preliminary exam in 50th District Court, Judge Ronda Gross determined there was probable cause to advance the case against Alice Marie Preacher aka Alice Marie Anthony, 51, Brian Catorie Bonner, 41, and Romaro Lee Wilson, 29, for the March 24 death of Tobby Robert Farrington, 50, of Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
MLive

Meet the candidates running for the Dexter School Board in November

DEXTER, MI - Four candidates are vying for two open seats on the Dexter School Board in November, including two incumbents seeking reelection. Incumbents Daniel Alabre and Melanie Szawara face challenges from Rhonda Haines and Christy Vander Haagen for six-year school board terms in the Nov. 8 general election. Alabre and Szawara were appointed to the board in July 2021 to fill seats vacated by former trustees Daryl Kipke and Julie Schumaker, who resigned.
DEXTER, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Former DeWitt police officer to be in court facing felony charges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former DeWitt police officer was in court Monday facing felony charges. In Clinton County court, former DeWitt police officer Chad Vorce made an appearance in connection with an off-duty incident that happened last year. Vorce is accused of pulling a gun on an unarmed Black newspaper delivery driver at a gas station and threatened to shoot him while off-duty.
DEWITT, MI
