Wanted man tries to evade police by scaling building & jumping off balcony
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man who has been on the run from police since August 28 has now been apprehended by police. 31-year-old Robin Heinonen, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning. FPD says they received a tip that...
FPD: Spike in downtown crime; Direct patrol results in 10 arrests
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -There has been an increased concern for safety in downtown Fargo. New statistics show there has been a spike in crime in the area. There have been 19 robberies downtown, so far this year, an increase from 5 last year. Aggravated assaults are also up...
Man Sentenced to Prison For Stabbing In Van Last February
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo man is sentenced to 13 years in prison for attempted murder, aggravated assault and theft. Tyler Mollner changed his pleas to guilty back in August. He was charged after stabbing his wife while she was sleeping in the passenger side of their van...
Report of shots fired leads to arrest in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a report of shots fired in downtown Fargo. Police say on Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:40 a.m. they were called to the 400 block of University Dr. N. for a report of shots fired. Authorities say two people...
Fargo Police searching for missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police want your help finding a missing teenager. Authorities say 15-year-old Phillip Gamel was last seen in the 1800 block of 15th Ave. S. around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. Gamel is described as about 5′11″, 220 lbs with brown hair and...
Man arrested for possession of stolen vehicle, drugs near Fargo mall
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest after police caught up with a stolen vehicle near West Acres Mall in Fargo. Police say around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, they responded to the 3900 block of 13th Ave. S. for a stolen vehicle report. Officers...
Becker County still searching for missing individuals
BECKER COUNTY, MINN (Valley News Live) - October 5 marks eight years since 42-year-old Melissa Eagleshield went missing after visiting a friends home in rural Becker County in 2014. But this isn’t the only missing person from Becker County still not found. On June 17, 1975, 71-year-old Milda McQuillan...
FPD needs help identifying person of interest in a forced entry incident
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person of interest possibly involved in a forced entry incident that occurred September 21 in the 300 block of 7th Avenue S. Authorities say the man pictured above damaged a security camera...
Bismarck man jailed after two-state pursuit
FARGO (KFGO) – A Bismarck man is in the Cass County Jail following a weekend pursuit that started east of Moorhead and ended in Fargo. 34-year-old Joel Maye was driving a pickup with a van on a trailer. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a trooper attempted to stop Maye for a traffic violation when he took off westbound on I-94 shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
Sheriff’s office exit interviews cite issues within jail
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 55 people have left the Cass County Sheriff’s Office since current sheriff Jesse Jahner took office in Jan. 2019, but almost none of those reports list the sheriff’s leadership as a reason for leaving. Instead, former deputies cited poor communication and morale within the county jail as the main problem.
ND Woman Charged With Stealing 2 Vehicles from Ada
Ada, MN — An Oriska, ND woman is scheduled to make her first appearance in Norman County District Court next week after stealing two vehicles in the City of Ada this past month. Jessica Irene Poux, age 29, is being charged with two separate counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle as well as Third Degree Burglary, all felony level crimes. The first incident occurred on September 15th when the Norman County Sheriff’s Office and Ada Police Department were dispatched to the Zeigler Ag Equipment on Highway 9 north of Ada for the report of a stolen 2017 Chevy Suburban. An individual matching Poux’s description was seen in the area and later by witnesses driving the vehicle into a farmyard near Gary the next day. The stolen vehicle was recovered by deputies later that day on one of trails at the Gary Pines. There was no apparent damage.
UPDATE: Missing teen found
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) The Fargo Police Department has confirmed that Blayson Dolney has been found safe. The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen. They are looking for Blayson Dolney, who was last seen in South Fargo on October 1, at around...
Shed destroyed in Polk county fire
MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A shed is destroyed and officials believe burning yard waste started the fire. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says it was called to the fire around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 near Mentor, MN. The homeowners told firefighters they were burning weeds...
Bus driver suffered medical emergency prior to crashing bus into river, no charges filed
LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Prosecutors have declined to press charges against a longtime bus driver after health experts say he suffered a medical emergency in the moments leading up to a crash that ended in a river. Officials were dispatched to rural Leonard on Sept. 23 after a...
Traill County teen goes missing
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 14-year-old Traill County girl has gone missing and her family is looking to bring her home. Rowan Ellingson ran away from home Thursday night. She was last seen in Hillsboro early Friday morning, but has not been heard from since. Rowan is...
Fargo woman speaking up about respect for pedestrian right of way
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman says she has had several close calls of getting almost hit by vehicles while walking in south Fargo. Landi Schock says she frequently walks at least 5 miles a day in south Fargo, sometimes with her dog. “I do it for...
UPDATE: One arrested in police pursuit that ended in a standoff
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Officials say one man has been arrested in a police pursuit turned into a standoff. 38-year-old Tad Isaac Butcher from Moose Lake, MN is said to be facing a variety of criminal charges. The report states officers were sent to a disturbance near...
Suspect arrested after chase and standoff in Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- A standoff with a suspect came to an end Friday afternoon in Moorhead, with the suspect surrendering and taken into custody. Authorities say it all began just before 11:00 in the morning, when 38-year-old Tad Isaac Butcher, from Moose Lake, Minnesota, was involved in a "disturbance". Officers responded in the area of 15 Avenue North and 11 Street North. After officers arrived, they say Butcher drove away in a car. Officers attempted to stop Butcher, but he refused to pull over. Eventually, a Clay County Sheriff's deputy successfully deployed stop sticks on 15 Avenue North. The car came to a stop in the 5000 block of Highway 75 North.
FPD needs help finding missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen. They are looking for Blayson Dolney, who was last seen in South Fargo on October 1, at around 8 p.m. Blayson is 5′11″ and weighs 170 pounds with black hair and brown...
UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff candidate declines being behind leak of internal investigation documents
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Reporter inboxes across the Valley received the same email shortly after midnight Monday with the subject line reading, in part, “Investigation into Cass County Sheriff’s Office.” The email came from ‘Code 4 Media,’ and stated its goal is ‘to hold elected officials accountable and represent victims when the system has failed them.’
