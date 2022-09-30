ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkins will consider charging drug dealers with homicide. Will it work?

By , Adam Shanks
Opponents of the aggressive strategy say that it is likely to net charges against friends and family members, not professional dealers.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins hopes the threat of a murder charge will make a fentanyl dealer think twice before selling the deadly drug on San Francisco’s streets.

Jenkins announced this week that, for the first time, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office would consider filing murder charges against a dealer whose supply could be linked to an overdose death.

But opponents of the aggressive strategy say that it is likely to net charges against friends and family members, not professional dealers.

“Generally, the people caught in the net of these laws are people who are using drugs or sharing or selling drugs to family friends and loved one," said Miriam Krinsky, executive director of Fair and Just Prosecution, a nationwide consortium of progressive prosecutors.

When asked by The Examiner if low-level dealers are often users who are ensnared in the market to fund their addiction, Jenkins said "I fundamentally disagree." She argued that low-level dealers have made a choice for which they have to take responsibility.

To Jenkins, it's beside the point whether someone is a high-level dealer or at the bottom rung of the market when assessing whether or not to charge them with drug-induced homicide.

"I enforce the law across the board equally," she said.

Jenkins hopes her policies will help put a dent in San Francisco’s extreme fentanyl overdose crisis.

Although fentanyl overdose deaths appear to be on a slightly slower pace in 2022 than in 2021 — when 641 people died due to the drug — they remain startlingly high.

Broadly, The City has been divided between doubling down on its harm reduction approach, which prioritizes treatment when an addict is ready for it, against a tougher response that will push users into treatment and lock up prolific dealers.

In steps Jenkins, who was appointed to replace recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin in July.

While a new approach in San Francisco, the efficacy and morality of charging people with drug-induced homicide have been debated for years amid the nation’s raging opioid epidemic.

Jenkins, in an interview with The Examiner, depicted a scenario in which a dealer distributes pills containing fentanyl that look like candy, recklessly disregarding whether the eventual user — potentially a child — has any idea of the danger that lurks within it.

"This isn't like any other drug this market has ever seen," Jenkins said regarding fentanyl's lethality.

Dealers are packing fentanyl in ways that make it appear like something else, Jenkins argued, and "that is putting people in a position where they can easily die.”

Fair and Just Prosecution issued a report earlier this year that rejected much of the reasoning behind drug-induced homicide charges .

The nonprofit contends that there is no evidence the practice of filing drug-induced homicide charges is an effective deterrent against opioid use or dealing. Instead, the prospect of homicide charges could actually dissuade a person from calling 911 in the event of an overdose out of fear that they could be held responsible for a death.

“Forty-seven states and the District of Columbia have passed Good Samaritan laws," which shield people who report an overdose from criminal prosecution, "but the vast majority only provide protection for low-level drug offenses,” the report states. “Only three states – Vermont, Delaware and Rhode Island – provide immunity from charges resulting from an accidental overdose death if a person seeks medical assistance.”

In places that file drug-induced homicide charges, overdose rates continue to increase, opponents argue. And there are racial disparities in the prosecution of such charges, which often target close friends and contacts of the person who overdosed.

For example, a 2017 Wisconsin news report found that "homicide charges are rarely applied, however, to those who are profiting the most from the heroin trade."

"Of the 100 most recent cases in southeastern Wisconsin, just 11 defendants were higher-level drug dealers — which we defined as individuals at least one step removed from the direct sale or delivery of drugs to a victim," according to FOX6 in Milwaukee.

When asked, Jenkins could not point to an example of drug-induced homicide charges being being a successful way to combat the opioid crisis elsewhere. But she noted that fentanyl is “relatively new to the market.”

“I have a job to do and I intend to use every tool in my tool box to function as a deterrent,” Jenkins said.

Manslaughter and murder — the latter requires intent — carry the weight of hefty prison sentences.

Those consequences are clearly seen as a deterrent by Jenkins, but harsh by advocates like Krinsky.

As a prosecutor in Los Angeles in the 80s and 90s, Krinsky said “I heard that mantra a lot — 'these harsh crack-cocaine penalties will disrupt the drug market. These mandatory minimums will disrupt the market.'”

"It didn't work then, and I don't think there's evidence now that this tough-on-crime mindset works to disrupt (the market),” Krinsky said.

debcrn1
4d ago

About time! Now get those convictions. If illegal send them to prison, then when full sentence is served, DEPORT!

Reply
4
 

