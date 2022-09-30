ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Woman Overdoses In Central Jersey, 2nd Woman Recovers: Police

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
Edison police Photo Credit: Edison PD

A 49-year-old woman died from a possible drug overdose in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The fatality occurred on Friday afternoon, Sept. 30 at a Red Roof Inn on New Durham Road in Edison, initial reports said.

A second woman was disoriented when police arrived but is doing well, according to Deputy Police Chief Robert J. Dudash Jr.

The incident remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau, he said.

#Central Jersey#Police#Drug Overdose#Red Roof Inn#The Detective Bureau#Daily Voice Middlesex
