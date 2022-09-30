Woman Overdoses In Central Jersey, 2nd Woman Recovers: Police

Edison police Photo Credit: Edison PD

A 49-year-old woman died from a possible drug overdose in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The fatality occurred on Friday afternoon, Sept. 30 at a Red Roof Inn on New Durham Road in Edison, initial reports said.

A second woman was disoriented when police arrived but is doing well, according to Deputy Police Chief Robert J. Dudash Jr.

The incident remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau, he said.

