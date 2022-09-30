Read full article on original website
Mother arrested, accused of shooting, killing son: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested and charged a 53-year-old mother with the murder of her 13-year-old son, according to a release from the MPD. Glenda Agee, 53, was charged with murder after officers found a 13-year-old shot at the 2000 block of Jones Lane. Officers were called to the block […]
Sheriff: 36-year-old man killed after firing at Escambia County deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 36-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning in Escambia County after shooting at deputies, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons. The officer-involved shooting took place at a home in the 100-block of Payne Road. Escambia County deputies were called to the home around 4:10 a.m. Sheriff Simmons...
Family pleads for justice after Mobile night club shooting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The family of a man shot in a Mobile nightclub is pleading with the public to help police solve the case. Derrick Shavers' family says he was shot four times inside Bank Nighlife on Azalea Road last month. "It was a senseless act because he...
‘Shaggy’ arrested for attempted murder after drug deal gone bad: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 28-year-old Pensacola man is behind bars after a man was shot in Pensacola Police call a drug deal gone bad. Dustin Duayne Watkins, also known as “Shaggy,” was charged with attempted homicide and carrying an unlicensed concealed weapon. On March 15, 2022, officers were called to an area near Pace […]
BILLY THE KID: Suspect in fatal Mobile convenience store shooting in custody after crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 3:04 p.m., officers responded to 1300 Pecan Street, Blessing Convenience Store, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 51-year-old male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and later...
Man found guilty in death of Theodore student, killed in deadly wreck
UPDATE (8:52 p.m.): It was an emotional day in court for the families of Devinee Rooney and Yaderik Jose Morales Madera. Terri Rooney, the mother of Devinee Rooney says Morales was acting recklessly that day, and he knew what he was doing. “He knew when he was hitting that gas pedal and was going,” said […]
Man arrested for Linnet Drive shooting was victim in 2021 Ladd-Peebles shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the six people arrested for a shooting on Linnet Drive Monday was also a victim in the Ladd Peebles Stadium shooting that happened in 2021. Jakobe Morgan, 19, was arrested Monday along with five others after leading officers on a chase and firing a gun. Morgan was just 18 […]
Pensacola man arrested for shooting at Escambia County mobile home park
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old Pensacola man was arrested for a shooting Sunday night at an Escambia County mobile home park. The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. at Sabal Palm Mobile Home Park on Patricia Drive near Moore Avenue. The male victim was hospitalized for his injuries. White was...
Escambia Co. Sheriff gives update on Navy Point officer involved shooting, 8 deputies placed on administrative leave
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At 10 a.m., Tuesday morning, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons gave a press conference to update the public on an officer involved shooting that led to one male being shot in the Navy Point area of Escambia County and eight deputies being put on administrative leave. Simmons said at 4:10 […]
Middle schooler runs away from school, steals car: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a child after their officers were called to a local middle school for a runaway. Officers arrived at Washington Middle School, on Andrews Street, around noon on Monday, Oct. 3 to find that a boy had left the school campus on foot. […]
New arrest made in the 2021 death of Bradley Nall: Mobile DA
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile District Attorney’s Office said a new arrest has been made in the Bradley Nall murder case that happened in January 2021. Eric Ray Gaylord, 29, was arrested and charged with one count of intentional murder and one count of first-degree armed robbery. According to a grand jury […]
Mobile Police at LeFlore High School for fight, 1 student taken to hospital, 1 detained
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are on scene at LeFlore High School investigating after a student was injured in a fight. Police said that student was transported to the hospital. The student is dealing with “non-life-threatening” injuries. The MPD has detained one student. WKRG is on scene working to learn […]
Semmes to swear in first police officers
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Semmes’ public safety department is expanding. It has been a year since Semmes created its own police force, and now its preparing to swear in its first officers. Semmes’ law enforcement needs were previously met by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Now, the city is establishing its own […]
Atmore police looking for man who has 9 felony warrants
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Atmore Police Department said they have identified a man who attempted to use a credit card that was not his at Walmart. Joseph Dooley is the man who investigators have attempted to identify since March. Dooley has 9 felony warrants out for his arrest for fraudulent use of […]
Mobile Police led on chase, 6 arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested six people after officers were led on a chase along Linnet Drive just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. One of those arrested was a juvenile. Derrick Parker, 20, Jakobe Morgan, 19, Christopher Dunn, 18, Terrell Lina, 18, Patrick Carlton, 18, and one other were arrested after Mobile Police […]
Convicted felon sentenced to life without parole in connection to 2020 gas station shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge sentenced a convicted felon to life without the possibility of parole in connection to a 2020 shooting at a gas station on Spring Hill Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile District Attorney’s Office. A Mobile County Jury convicted Reginald Blevins on all counts of first-degree robbery […]
Student taken to hospital after being stabbed Tuesday at Mobile high school
A student was taken to the hospital after being stabbed Tuesday at a Mobile high school, authorities said. Mobile fire personnel responded to LeFlore High School around 1 p.m. Tuesday on a call of a person assaulted, said fire department spokesman Steven Millhouse. The victim, a student, was found stabbed...
Former Alabama police chief indicted for excessive force, kneeling on man’s stomach
A federal grand jury has indicted a former Alabama police chief on charges of using excessive force against a man in his custody and trying to mislead state investigators about the assault. The indictment accuses former Citronelle Police Chief John Tyler Norris of repeatedly kneeing the man in the abdomen...
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 suspects involved in murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office announced they are looking for two people who they believed are involved in a murder that took place Saturday evening at a public park. Deputies said just before 6 p.m. Saturday they received reports of gunfire in the area of Bellview Ballpark. When […]
Mother’s Finest shooting suspect now facing attempted murder charge: Mobile DA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the two people arrested in the Mother’s Finest shooting on Sept. 16 turned himself back in to the Metro Jail Thursday night on an attempted murder charge after the Mobile District Attorney’s Office upgraded the charges. Jalunnie Bradley, 19, was considered to be a ‘regular’ at the store, according […]
