Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Mother arrested, accused of shooting, killing son: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested and charged a 53-year-old mother with the murder of her 13-year-old son, according to a release from the MPD. Glenda Agee, 53, was charged with murder after officers found a 13-year-old shot at the 2000 block of Jones Lane. Officers were called to the block […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Family pleads for justice after Mobile night club shooting

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The family of a man shot in a Mobile nightclub is pleading with the public to help police solve the case. Derrick Shavers' family says he was shot four times inside Bank Nighlife on Azalea Road last month. "It was a senseless act because he...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Sheriff gives update on Navy Point officer involved shooting, 8 deputies placed on administrative leave

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At 10 a.m., Tuesday morning, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons gave a press conference to update the public on an officer involved shooting that led to one male being shot in the Navy Point area of Escambia County and eight deputies being put on administrative leave. Simmons said at 4:10 […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Middle schooler runs away from school, steals car: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a child after their officers were called to a local middle school for a runaway. Officers arrived at Washington Middle School, on Andrews Street, around noon on Monday, Oct. 3 to find that a boy had left the school campus on foot. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

New arrest made in the 2021 death of Bradley Nall: Mobile DA

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile District Attorney’s Office said a new arrest has been made in the Bradley Nall murder case that happened in January 2021. Eric Ray Gaylord, 29, was arrested and charged with one count of intentional murder and one count of first-degree armed robbery. According to a grand jury […]
MOBILE, AL
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Semmes to swear in first police officers

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Semmes’ public safety department is expanding. It has been a year since Semmes created its own police force, and now its preparing to swear in its first officers. Semmes’ law enforcement needs were previously met by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Now, the city is establishing its own […]
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Atmore police looking for man who has 9 felony warrants

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Atmore Police Department said they have identified a man who attempted to use a credit card that was not his at Walmart. Joseph Dooley is the man who investigators have attempted to identify since March. Dooley has 9 felony warrants out for his arrest for fraudulent use of […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police led on chase, 6 arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested six people after officers were led on a chase along Linnet Drive just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. One of those arrested was a juvenile.  Derrick Parker, 20, Jakobe Morgan, 19, Christopher Dunn, 18, Terrell Lina, 18, Patrick Carlton, 18, and one other were arrested after Mobile Police […]
MOBILE, AL
