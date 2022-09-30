Read full article on original website
Related
New study seeks to explain the 'Mandela Effect' – the bizarre phenomenon of shared false memories
Imagine the Monopoly Man. Is he wearing a monocle or not? If you pictured the character from the popular board game wearing one, you’d be wrong. In fact, he has never worn one. If you’re surprised by this, you’re not alone. Many people possess the same false memory of this character. This phenomenon takes place for other characters, logos and quotes, too. For example, Pikachu from Pokémon is often thought to have a black tip on his tail, which he doesn’t have. And many people are convinced that the Fruit of the Loom logo includes a cornucopia. It doesn’t. We call this phenomenon of...
Narwhals Are So Weird, Scientists Used Chaos Theory to Explain Their Behavior
Narwhals are enigmatic marine mammals, fascinating us with their unique appearance and secretive lifestyles under the Arctic sea ice. Yet while we still have a lot to learn about narwhals – including how to save some endangered populations from ourselves – scientists have also made a few key discoveries in recent years.
studyfinds.org
Lonely harvest: Farmers feel unappreciated and isolated in modern society
EXETER, United Kingdom — Modern farmers are feeling increasingly unappreciated and isolated, according to researchers from the University of Exeter’s Centre for Rural Policy Research and national charity The Farming Community Network (FCN). Farming is an absolutely essential industry, and farmers often work long hours and endure many hardships. These findings suggest many would benefit immensely from just a little more local recognition for their efforts.
African newspapers can be anti-African too: what my research found
Following the recent outbreak of monkeypox in Europe and North America the international news media were accused of bias in their reporting. The accusation is that media outlets perpetuated negative stereotypes by, for example, portraying monkeypox as a disease that affects only African people, or people of African descent. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Science Daily
How are birdsongs composed? Listening to the Australian pied butcherbird
An international collaboration between musicians and birdsong scientists has found that in the Australian pied butcherbird songs surveyed, the order of song elements is strongly related to rhythmical timing. In a study published today on Australian pied butcherbirds in Royal Society Open Science, researchers found that the order of their...
Nature.com
Daily briefing: Psychedelics shed light on the underpinnings of consciousness
People are getting their brains scanned after taking psychedelic drugs. Plus, how COVID lockdowns changed bird behaviour, and the calibration of the Webb space telescope has caused “a little bit of panic”. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like...
psychologytoday.com
Spirituality, Wellness, and Conspiracy Beliefs
Spirituality, wellness, and conspiracy theories offer an illusion of control, special knowledge, and understanding of the world. It’s easy to overestimate one’s understanding of complex topics. Science and critical thinking are harder than they seem. People who over-rely on intuition or gut feelings are more likely to believe...
YOGA・
qhubonews.com
How Science Fuels a Culture of Misinformation
On November 8, 2021, the American Heart Association journal Circulation published a 300-word abstract of a research paper warning that mRNA Covid vaccines caused heart inflammation in study subjects. An abstract typically summarizes and accompanies the full paper, but this one was published by itself. According to Altmetrics, the abstract was picked up by 23 news outlets and shared by more than 69,000 Twitter users. On the basis of that abstract, a video on BrandNewTube, a social media outlet that circumvents YouTube’s anti-misinformation policies, pronounced Covid vaccinations “murder.” Sixteen days later, the American Heart Association added an “expression of concern,” noting that the abstract might not be reliable, and on December 21 it issued a correction that changed the title to indicate that the study did not establish cause and effect, noting there was no control group nor a statistical analysis of the results.
Comments / 0