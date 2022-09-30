ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

DeSantis in Lee County vows to rebuild bridge, defends evacuation decisions in Ian

By Mary Ellen Klas
 4 days ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, shown in this photo from May, toured areas of Lee County on Friday that had been obliterated by Hurricane Ian. [ JOE RAEDLE | Getty Images North America ]

After inspecting storm-battered Pine Island, which is home to both fishing villages and long-term residents, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vowed to restore the destroyed bridge that has severed the island’s link to the mainland.

“Fixing the bridge? Yes, we will do that. We have to do that,’’ said DeSantis, after touring the Lee County island with FEMA Director Deanne Criswell. “I can’t tell you how long that will take. We’re gonna have to figure out the extent of the damage.”

The damage has stranded people who chose to ride out the storm on the 18-mile-long mangrove-wrapped island, washing out roads and drowning at least one person who has yet to be identified.

“What we’re seeing is some devastating damage that’s out there, and we know that there’s going to be a lot of needs as we go into the recovery process,’’ Criswell said at a news conference on the sun-baked shore of Matlacha.

She urged people to “jump start their recovery” by registering for assistance at FEMA by going to disasterassistance.gov or download the FEMA app or call 1-800-621-3362.

Kevin Guthrie, Florida director of emergency management, said the state would bring barges of heavy equipment to remove debris and open roadways while both the National Guard and Urban Search and Rescue teams do a more complete search for people.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said a ferry would start taking people back and forth to the island. He vowed to maintain security on the island using “a full-fledged marine unit,” the Coast Guard, as well as local, state and federal partners.

Marceno and the governor added a warning to any “scam artists” attempting to “leverage people’s misfortune for their own benefit.”

Asked about whether they had enough time to warn people to evacuate in Lee County, DeSantis and Guthrie defended their decision.

“I talked to all of the area impacted directors every day since last Friday,” Guthrie said. “This particular storm went everywhere from the Keys, all the way up to the Big Bend, and even a little bit further west of that, and then back.”

He said that for Lee County to have successfully evacuated everyone would have taken 48 hours but that’s when the forecasts had Hurricane Ian heading into Levy County.

“As soon as they were made aware of the storm surge” potential in Lee County from the National Weather Service, they “immediately issued” evacuation orders, Guthrie said.

“They made the best decision they could based on the information they had at the time and when the information came in that they needed to evacuate, they did not hesitate,’’ he said. “They immediately pulled the trigger.”

DeSantis added that he and Guthrie stressed the uncertainty and warned people of the potential storm surge and flooding on the region.

“What I saw in Southwest Florida as the data changed, they sprung into action and I think they acted very quickly,’’ he said. He added that he believes “people were made aware. They were told about the dangers and some people just made the decision that they did not want want to leave.”

DeSantis said he was confident there is enough fuel coming into the state to restore power to the 1.6 million still without electricity once hook-ups are connected.

Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane Ian lesson: When you build on barrier islands, they’re not barriers anymore | Letters

The focus on whether Lee County officials declared evacuations in time for those at risk from the storm bears some examination, but this was simply a symptom of the larger failure. At the state, county and town levels, our laissez faire attitude toward maximizing development, and the corresponding tax base, are closer to the root cause for these disasters — past, present and future.
Tampa Bay Times

Many Florida schools plan to reopen, but those in hard hit areas remain closed

The big story: Hurricane Ian might be past, but its wreckage continues to affect several communities in its path. Schools in the hardest hit areas of Lee and Collier counties continue to assess the damage. Lee had no immediate plan to reopen, the Fort Myers News-Press reports, while Collier prepared to begin classes Thursday, the Naples Daily News reports. Schools in Manatee County expected to restart classes Tuesday, while Sarasota County schools planned to remain closed until further notice, the Herald-Tribune reports. Schools also are closed indefinitely in Charlotte County, the Charlotte Sun reports.
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane Ian showed the helpers are real

In a crisis, platitudes and clichés circulate, blasting a dose of truth in a digestible pill. Amid Hurricane Ian’s aftermath, Tampa Bay has “dodged a bullet.” Down south, we’ve seen areas that look like “a bomb went off.”. And we’ve wrapped ourselves in the...
Tampa Bay Times

Post-Hurricane Ian, Florida midterm politics come roaring back

Even one of the state’s worst natural disasters couldn’t keep politics at bay for long in Florida. Less than a week after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the state’s southwest coast and flooded its central region, many Florida campaigns are roaring back to life this week, eager to resume politicking just days after many candidates were more focused on helping affected residents survive and recover from the storm.
floridaphoenix.com

Floridians now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian will be able to apply immediately for benefits

State officials announced on Saturday that they will waive work search reporting and other registration requirements for Floridians now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian. Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle said that people living in FEMA disaster-declared counties who have lost employment due to the powerful storm can now apply for disaster unemployment assistance by going to Floridajobs.org.
Tampa Bay Times

Florida ‘parental rights in education’ lawsuit tossed from federal court

Florida has faced several legal challenges to the new laws affecting classroom instruction on the topics of race, gender and sexual identity. A federal judge this week tossed out one of the lawsuits, saying the plaintiffs lacked standing to bring the case. The judge left room for them to refile a revised complaint, taking no stance on the underlying constitutional issues at stake.
