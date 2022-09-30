CDC Map: Masks recommended for just 5 Virginia localities

RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking is now recommended for just 5 localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Metro Richmond and Central Virginia continues to be ranked as medium.

The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate dropped to 11.5%, new cases were up down 16% last week and 82.7% of Virginians 18+ had received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 13.1% as of Sept. 28 and 84.1% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Sept. 29 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Sept. 29, 2022.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Five localities in Virginia — none in Central Virginia — rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC.

Forty-nine localities rank as medium. Those include Buckingham, Caroline, Louisa and Orange.

Seventy-nine localities in the Commonwealth rank as low, including Amelia, Brunswick, Caroline, Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Emporia, Essex, Goochland, Greensville, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, King & Queen, King William, Lancaster, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Nottoway, Petersburg, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Prince George, Richmond County and the City of Richmond.

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

5 Virginia localities this week; down from 11 localities last week

Bland (ranked medium last week)

Dickenson (no change from last week)

Giles (no change from last week)

Norton (no change from last week)

Wise (ranked medium last week)

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

49 Virginia localities this week; down from 69 last week

Albemarle (ranked low last week)

Alleghany (no change from last week)

Amherst (no change from last week)

Appomattox (no change from last week)

Bath (no change from last week)

Bedford (no change from last week)

Botetourt (no change from last week)

Bristol (no change from last week)

Buchanan (no change from last week)

Buckingham (ranked low last week)

Campbell (ranked high last week)

Charlottesville (ranked low last week)

Clarke (no change from last week)

Covington (ranked high last week)

Craig (no change from last week)

Culpeper (ranked low last week)

Floyd (no change from last week)

Fluvanna (ranked low last week)

Franklin County (no change from last week)

Frederick (no change from last week)

Galax (ranked low last week)

Greene (ranked low last week)

Halifax (ranked high last week)

Lee (no change from last week)

Louisa (ranked low last week)

Lunenburg (ranked high last week)

Lynchburg (no change from last week)

Madison (ranked low last week)

Mathews (no change from last week)

Mecklenburg (ranked high last week)

Montgomery (no change from last week)

Nelson (ranked low last week)

Orange (ranked low last week)

Pulaski (no change from last week)

Radford (no change from last week)

Rappahannock (ranked low last week)

Roanoke City (no change from last week)

Roanoke County (no change from last week)

Russell (no change from last week)

Salem (no change from last week)

Scott (no change from last week)

Shenandoah (no change from last week)

Smyth (no change from last week)

Staunton (ranked high last week)

Tazewell (ranked high last week)

Warren (no change from last week)

Washington (no change from last week)

Winchester (no change from last week)

Wythe (no change from last week)

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

79 Virginia localities this week; up from 53 last week

Accomack (no change from last week)

Alexandria (no change from last week)

Amelia (ranked medium last week)

Arlington (no change from last week)

Augusta (ranked medium last week)

Brunswick (no change from last week)

Buena Vista (ranked medium last week)

Caroline (no change from last week)

Carroll (no change from last week)

Charles City (ranked medium last week)

Charlotte (ranked medium last week)

Chesapeake (no change from last week)

Chesterfield (ranked medium last week)

Colonial Heights (ranked medium last week)

Cumberland (ranked medium last week)

Danville (ranked medium last week)

Dinwiddie (ranked medium last week)

Emporia (no change from last week)

Essex (ranked medium last week)

Fairfax City (no change from last week)

Fairfax County (no change from last week)

Falls Church (no change from last week)

Fauquier (no change from last week)

Franklin City (no change from last week)

Fredericksburg (no change from last week)

Gloucester (no change from last week)

Goochland (ranked medium last week)

Grayson (no change from last week)

Greensville (no change from last week)

Hampton (no change from last week)

Hanover (ranked medium last week)

Harrisonburg (ranked medium last week)

Henrico (ranked medium last week)

Henry (no change from last week)

Highland (ranked medium last week)

Hopewell (ranked medium last week)

Isle of Wight (no change from last week)

James City (no change from last week)

King and Queen (ranked medium last week)

King George (no change from last week)

King William (ranked medium last week)

Lancaster (ranked medium last week)

Lexington (ranked medium last week)

Loudoun (no change from last week)

Manassas (no change from last week)

Manassas Park (no change from last week)

Martinsville (no change from last week)

Middlesex (ranked medium last week)

New Kent (ranked medium last week)

Newport News (no change from last week)

Norfolk (no change from last week)

Northampton (no change from last week)

Northumberland (ranked medium last week)

Nottoway (ranked medium last week)

Page (ranked medium last week)

Patrick (no change from last week)

Petersburg (ranked medium last week)

Pittsylvania (no change from last week)

Poquoson (no change from last week)

Portsmouth (no change from last week)

Powhatan (ranked medium last week)

Prince Edward (ranked medium last week)

Prince George (ranked medium last week)

Prince William (no change from last week)

Richmond City (ranked medium last week)

Richmond County (ranked medium last week)

Rockbridge (ranked medium last week)

Rockingham (ranked medium last week)

Southampton (no change from last week)

Spotsylvania (no change from last week)

Stafford (no change from last week)

Suffolk (no change from last week)

Surry (ranked medium last week)

Sussex (ranked medium last week)

Virginia Beach (no change from last week)

Waynesboro (ranked medium last week)

Westmoreland (ranked medium last week)

Williamsburg (no change from last week)

York (no change from last week)

Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

Accomack Low

Albemarle Medium

Alexandria Low

Alleghany Medium

Amelia Low

Amherst Medium

Appomattox Medium

Arlington Low

Augusta Low

Bath Medium

Bedford Medium

Bland High

Botetourt Medium

Bristol Medium

Brunswick Low

Buchanan Medium

Buckingham Medium

Buena Vista Low

Campbell Medium

Caroline Low

Carroll Low

Charles City Low

Charlotte Low

Charlottesville Medium

Chesapeake Low

Chesterfield Low

Clarke Medium

Colonial Heights Low

Covington Medium

Craig Medium

Culpeper Medium

Cumberland Low

Danville Low

Dickenson High

Dinwiddie Low

Emporia Low

Essex Low

Fairfax City Low

Fairfax County Low

Falls Church Low

Fauquier Low

Floyd Medium

Fluvanna Medium

Franklin City Low

Franklin County Medium

Frederick Medium

Fredericksburg Low

Galax Medium

Giles High

Gloucester Low

Goochland Low

Grayson Low

Greene Medium

Greensville Low

Halifax Medium

Hampton Low

Hanover Low

Harrisonburg Low

Henrico Low

Henry Low

Highland Low

Hopewell Low

Isle of Wight Low

James City Low

King and Queen Low

King George Low

King William Low

Lancaster Low

Lee Medium

Lexington Low

Loudoun Low

Louisa Medium

Lunenburg Medium

Lynchburg Medium

Madison Medium

Manassas Low

Manassas Park Low

Martinsville Low

Mathews Medium

Mecklenburg Medium

Middlesex Low

Montgomery Medium

Nelson Medium

New Kent Low

Newport News Low

Norfolk Low

Northampton Low

Northumberland Low

Norton High

Nottoway Low

Orange Medium

Page Low

Patrick Low

Petersburg Low

Pittsylvania Low

Poquoson Low

Portsmouth Low

Powhatan Low

Prince Edward Low

Prince George Low

Prince William Low

Pulaski Medium

Radford Medium

Rappahannock Medium

Richmond City Low

Richmond County Low

Roanoke City Medium

Roanoke County Medium

Rockbridge Low

Rockingham Low

Russell Medium

Salem Medium

Scott Medium

Shenandoah Medium

Smyth Medium

Southampton Low

Spotsylvania Low

Stafford Low

Staunton Medium

Suffolk Low

Surry Low

Sussex Low

Tazewell Medium

Virginia Beach Low

Warren Medium

Washington Medium

Waynesboro Low

Westmoreland Low

Williamsburg Low

Winchester Medium

Wise High

Wythe Medium

York Low

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.