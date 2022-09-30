CDC Map: Masks recommended for just 5 Virginia localities
RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking is now recommended for just 5 localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Metro Richmond and Central Virginia continues to be ranked as medium.
The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate dropped to 11.5%, new cases were up down 16% last week and 82.7% of Virginians 18+ had received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 13.1% as of Sept. 28 and 84.1% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.
The agency released an updated map Thursday, Sept. 29 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.
"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.
Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia
Five localities in Virginia — none in Central Virginia — rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC.
Forty-nine localities rank as medium. Those include Buckingham, Caroline, Louisa and Orange.
Seventy-nine localities in the Commonwealth rank as low, including Amelia, Brunswick, Caroline, Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Emporia, Essex, Goochland, Greensville, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, King & Queen, King William, Lancaster, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Nottoway, Petersburg, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Prince George, Richmond County and the City of Richmond.
High Community Level
- Wear a mask indoors in public
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
- 5 Virginia localities this week; down from 11 localities last week
Bland (ranked medium last week)
Dickenson (no change from last week)
Giles (no change from last week)
Norton (no change from last week)
Wise (ranked medium last week)
Medium Community Level
- If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- 49 Virginia localities this week; down from 69 last week
Albemarle (ranked low last week)
Alleghany (no change from last week)
Amherst (no change from last week)
Appomattox (no change from last week)
Bath (no change from last week)
Bedford (no change from last week)
Botetourt (no change from last week)
Bristol (no change from last week)
Buchanan (no change from last week)
Buckingham (ranked low last week)
Campbell (ranked high last week)
Charlottesville (ranked low last week)
Clarke (no change from last week)
Covington (ranked high last week)
Craig (no change from last week)
Culpeper (ranked low last week)
Floyd (no change from last week)
Fluvanna (ranked low last week)
Franklin County (no change from last week)
Frederick (no change from last week)
Galax (ranked low last week)
Greene (ranked low last week)
Halifax (ranked high last week)
Lee (no change from last week)
Louisa (ranked low last week)
Lunenburg (ranked high last week)
Lynchburg (no change from last week)
Madison (ranked low last week)
Mathews (no change from last week)
Mecklenburg (ranked high last week)
Montgomery (no change from last week)
Nelson (ranked low last week)
Orange (ranked low last week)
Pulaski (no change from last week)
Radford (no change from last week)
Rappahannock (ranked low last week)
Roanoke City (no change from last week)
Roanoke County (no change from last week)
Russell (no change from last week)
Salem (no change from last week)
Scott (no change from last week)
Shenandoah (no change from last week)
Smyth (no change from last week)
Staunton (ranked high last week)
Tazewell (ranked high last week)
Warren (no change from last week)
Washington (no change from last week)
Winchester (no change from last week)
Wythe (no change from last week)
Low Community Level
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- 79 Virginia localities this week; up from 53 last week
Accomack (no change from last week)
Alexandria (no change from last week)
Amelia (ranked medium last week)
Arlington (no change from last week)
Augusta (ranked medium last week)
Brunswick (no change from last week)
Buena Vista (ranked medium last week)
Caroline (no change from last week)
Carroll (no change from last week)
Charles City (ranked medium last week)
Charlotte (ranked medium last week)
Chesapeake (no change from last week)
Chesterfield (ranked medium last week)
Colonial Heights (ranked medium last week)
Cumberland (ranked medium last week)
Danville (ranked medium last week)
Dinwiddie (ranked medium last week)
Emporia (no change from last week)
Essex (ranked medium last week)
Fairfax City (no change from last week)
Fairfax County (no change from last week)
Falls Church (no change from last week)
Fauquier (no change from last week)
Franklin City (no change from last week)
Fredericksburg (no change from last week)
Gloucester (no change from last week)
Goochland (ranked medium last week)
Grayson (no change from last week)
Greensville (no change from last week)
Hampton (no change from last week)
Hanover (ranked medium last week)
Harrisonburg (ranked medium last week)
Henrico (ranked medium last week)
Henry (no change from last week)
Highland (ranked medium last week)
Hopewell (ranked medium last week)
Isle of Wight (no change from last week)
James City (no change from last week)
King and Queen (ranked medium last week)
King George (no change from last week)
King William (ranked medium last week)
Lancaster (ranked medium last week)
Lexington (ranked medium last week)
Loudoun (no change from last week)
Manassas (no change from last week)
Manassas Park (no change from last week)
Martinsville (no change from last week)
Middlesex (ranked medium last week)
New Kent (ranked medium last week)
Newport News (no change from last week)
Norfolk (no change from last week)
Northampton (no change from last week)
Northumberland (ranked medium last week)
Nottoway (ranked medium last week)
Page (ranked medium last week)
Patrick (no change from last week)
Petersburg (ranked medium last week)
Pittsylvania (no change from last week)
Poquoson (no change from last week)
Portsmouth (no change from last week)
Powhatan (ranked medium last week)
Prince Edward (ranked medium last week)
Prince George (ranked medium last week)
Prince William (no change from last week)
Richmond City (ranked medium last week)
Richmond County (ranked medium last week)
Rockbridge (ranked medium last week)
Rockingham (ranked medium last week)
Southampton (no change from last week)
Spotsylvania (no change from last week)
Stafford (no change from last week)
Suffolk (no change from last week)
Surry (ranked medium last week)
Sussex (ranked medium last week)
Virginia Beach (no change from last week)
Waynesboro (ranked medium last week)
Westmoreland (ranked medium last week)
Williamsburg (no change from last week)
York (no change from last week)
Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.
