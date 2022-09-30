Events planned this week for the Grand Reveil Acadien 2022

GRA 2022 is a multi-parish experience celebrating the lasting cultural impact of the Acadian people. Daily events will be held from October 1st through October 9th, 2022 across Acadiana. Started in 2011, this event has been held every five years since. The purpose of this event is to encourage Acadians from around the world to continue to advance our unique lifestyle through shared memories, French speaking events, bonding and fellowship over Cajun food and music, and the general celebration of our shared culture.

Le GRA (Grand Réveil Acadien) est une expérience multi-paroissiale qui célèbre l’impact culturel durable du peuple acadien. Des événements quotidiens auront lieu du 1er octobre au 9 octobre 2022 dans au moins cinq paroisses du sud de la Louisiane. Lancée en 2011, cette manifestation se tient depuis tous les cinq ans. Le but de cette manifestation est d’encourager les Acadiens du monde entier à continuer de faire progresser notre style de vie unique tout en partageant des souvenirs du passé. Evénements francophones, tissage de liens et fraternité autour de la nourriture et de la musique cadiennes et célébration générale de notre culture commune sont tous au menu!

For more information on the event, or details on events, click here .

This year’s ceremonies will open in Abbeville on Saturday, Oct. 1st with events set to take place each day in St. Martinville, New Iberia, Arnaudville, Rayne, Church Point, Houma, Thibodeaux, Lafayette, Broussard and Port Allen.

Closing ceremonies, set for Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, will include a 9:00 a.m. French mass at St. John’s Cathedral in Lafayette, followed by a Tintamarre to Warehouse 535 and concluding activities at St. Luc’s Immersion School in Arnaudville.

GRA is about waking up the people of South Louisiana to the importance of preserving the cultural resources of language, foodways, and music unique to Louisiana’s Cajun populace. LouisianeAcadie also coordinates activities between Acadians of the North and Cajuns of the South and as such encourages families to organize reunions during this time to welcome their northern cousins, organizers say.

Here's the schedule of events:

Abbeville, Saturday, October 1

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Art Exhibit at Cultural Center

10 a.m. – Opening Ceremonies with Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Booths & Local Vendors

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. – Beignet Demonstrations

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Walking Tours

10:30 to 12:30 p.m. – Music by The Envies

11:30 a.m. – Welcome by Tourist Commission

12 to 5 p.m. – Food Demonstrations

12:45 to 1:15 p.m. – Singing & Round Dancing

12:30 to 3:30 p.m. – French Tables

1 to 5 p.m. – Walking Tours

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Music by Poisson Rouge

3:30 to 5 p.m. – Music by the Babineaux Sisters

5:15 to 6:15 p.m. – The Birth of Cajun Culture by Warren Perrin

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. – Sounds on the Square

Port Allen – West Baton Rouge Museum, Sunday, October 2

West Baton Rouge Museum Address: 845 N Jefferson Ave, Port Allen, LA 70767

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Louisiane-Acadie Info Booth

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Louisiane-Acadie Music Stage, Cajun Dancing Demo & Lessons

11 a.m. to 4 p.m – Various Activities – Crafts, Bourré, Demonstrations, Speakers, etc.

St. Martinville, Monday, October 3

2 to 4 p.m. – Welcome at Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Park

4 to 6 p.m. – Tours of St. Martinville

6 to 8 p.m. – Fais Do Do at St. Martin de Tours

New Iberia, Tuesday, October 4

7:30 to 9 a.m. – Breakfast at Victoria’s Cafeteria

9 to 10 a.m. – Table Francaise du Bayou Teche

10 to 10:15 a.m. – Welcome

10:15 to 10:45 a.m. – Célébrations du Vieux Temps

10:45 to 11:15 a.m. – A Taste of Spain on the Teche

11:15 to 11:45 a.m. – Iberia African-American Historical Society Speaker

11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. – Lunch

12:45 to 1:15 p.m. – La Parade de Mardi Gras de Grand Marais – Speaker

1:15 to 1:45 p.m. – Iberia Cultural Resources Association Speaker

Lafourche Parish, Wednesday, October 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – The Last Acadian Coast: Symposium on Acadian History & Culture in the Lafourche-Terrebonne Area, Register Here: https://www.nicholls.edu/grandreveilacadien-lafourcheterrebonne/

4 to 6 p.m. – Cajun Music Demonstration & Lecture

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – French Mass in Houma

6 to 8 p.m. – Cajun Music Open Jam

Lafayette, Thursday, October 6

FREE DAY – visitors are welcomed to explore all that Lafayette has to offer!

Broussard, Friday, October 7

9 to 10 a.m. – Opening Ceremonies

10 to 11 a.m. – Twin Cities Recognition

11 a.m to 12 p.m. – Tour Options

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Jambalaya Cook-Off at Arceneaux Park

4 to 5:30 p.m. – Opening Band – La Patente

7 p.m. – Cookoff Winners Announced

6 to 9 p.m. – Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band

Church Point, Saturday, October 8

9:00 to 11:00 a.m. – Youth Talent Showcase by Mouton’s Music & Accordions

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Artisans Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – French Speaking on the Porch & Open House

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Live Music and Dancing at Cajun Country Lounge & Dance Hall

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Feed Your Soul Cajun Cook-Off and Music by Paul Daigle & Cajun Gold

2 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Jukebox

4 p.m. – La Messe en Français

9 p.m. to 12 a.m. – Horace Trahan Plays Live at Cajun Country Lounge & Dance Hall

Lafayette, Sunday, October 9

9 to 10 a.m. – French Mass

10 to 10:45 a.m. – Tintamarre Procession to Warehouse 535

10:45 to 11 a.m. – Closing Remarks from Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser

11 to 11:30 a.m. – Speaker: Warren Perrin

11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Speaker: Jonathan Olivier with Jardin Communautaire Frozard

12 to 2 p.m. – Cajun Jam Session by Ray Landry

Arnaudville, Sunday, October 9

1:30 to 2 p.m. – St. Luc Market Place – Vendors and Demonstrations

2 to 3 p.m. – Guided tours of St Luc

3 to 4 p.m. – Menteur, Vanteur, Raconteur Contest

4 p.m. – Homecoming and Blessing

Reunions

Vincent and Trahan Family Reunion – October 1 in Abbeville, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. contact Ray Trahan at ErnestRTrahan@gmail.com or Michael Vincent at mdv4838@yahoo.com

Broussard Family Reunion – October 7 at the Valsin Broussard Home, starting at 3 p.m., contact Cheryl Perret at 337-232-1030 or Perret.Cheryl@gmail.com

Guidry and Hebert Family Reunion – October 8 at the Rayne Civic Center, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., contact R. Martin Guidry at 225-571-9726 or GuidryRMartin@gmail.com or John Hebert at 225-347-8457 or hebertjrjohn@gmail.com

Breaux Family Reunion – October 8 at the St. Bernard Parish Church Hall in Breaux Bridge, starting at 9:30 a.m., contact Gayle Breaux Smith at 225-772-6173 or GayleBreauxSmith@gmail.com

Leger Family Reunion – October 8 at Palmetto Island State Park in Abbeville, contact Sue Leger Neveaux at 337-893-6877

Arceneaux Family Reunion – October 8 in Vermilionville, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., contact Karen Arceneaux Bordelon at 337-849-5288 or KBordelon50@Gmail.com

