ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Oct. 2

By Florida Department of Transportation
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KPVJs_0iH6vIwM00

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Leon County:

  • Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (State Road (S.R.) 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures on the following roads:
    • Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for utility work.
    • Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 7 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.
  • Apalachee Parkway (U.S. 27) Bridge Replacement for the Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad - Motorists will encounter inside lane closures between Myers Park Drive and South Franklin Boulevard. One outside lane will remain open to traffic as construction continues on the bridge.

Wakulla County:

  • U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists may encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Sunday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 7 from 7:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. for striping operations.
  • U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the crew to construct the boardwalk. This work will require flagmen to direct drivers through the work zone, please use caution when traveling in this area.

Comments / 0

Related
ecbpublishing.com

Casa Bianca M.B. Church to host Highland visitors

Pastor Tobbie Berrian III and the congregation of Casa Bianca Missionary Baptist Church will be welcoming visitors from the Highland Descendants Council of Charlottesville, Va., for a historic meeting on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9. The Council's trip, sponsored by the Caplin Foundation, will bring together two groups of people, and two church congregations, whose linked history goes back across time and territory to at least the early 1820s. The public is invited to join in the special opportunity to learn about this part of Jefferson County's history. Events across the weekend will include presentations of historic research, sharing of oral histories, a tour of related sites in Jefferson County and a special worship service, all of which will be documented on film.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
41nbc.com

Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon County, FL
Government
City
East Lake, FL
County
Wakulla County, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
County
Leon County, FL
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Wakulla County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WALB 10

Shooting in Valdosta leaves 1 injured

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot early Tuesday morning in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Around 12:51 a.m., VPD officers responded to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive after a 38-year-old was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Man wounded in Valdosta shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 38-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning around 1:00 a.m. on the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive, according to Valdosta Police. Officers say the victim is in stable condition after arriving at a local hospital to be treated. VPD says the investigation revealed the...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Saturday morning homicide investigation underway in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday morning, according to the agency. On Oct. 1, at approximately 11:34 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Hudson Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When...
VALDOSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Fdot#The Big Bend#Bradford#Construction Maintenance#Coastal Highway Bike Path
WCTV

Overnight fire causes warehouse to collapse in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Gadsden County, according to the fire chief in Gretna. Crews were called out to a warehouse fire in the 18000 block of Highway 90 at 12:45 Friday morning. When crews arrived at the scene, the entire building collapsed. No injuries have been reported.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Warehouse burns down in Gadsden County

Joe Bullard being inducted into Black Radio Hall of Fame. Search for Hurricane Ian survivors continues, hundreds already rescued. Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT. The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
floridaing.com

6 of the Best Restaurants in Quincy, Florida

When you think of Quincy, Florida restaurants may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But this town in the Panhandle has some great places to eat, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience. Whether you’re in the mood for some Southern...
QUINCY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man enters plea in cruelty case involving 150 animals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man facing dozens of felony animal cruelty charges entered a no contest plea Monday to misdemeanor charges instead. Marion Harmon was arrested in June 2021 after deputies found more than 150 animals on his Capitola Road property. Some of them were emaciated and more than a dozen of them were dead, according to LCSO.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

2 plead guilty to Walmart gift card schemes across Georgia, U.S.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men from the northeast pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes using Walmart gift cards that affected hundreds of people, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says. Yao Lin, 51, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Wen Xue Lin, 39, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, each pleaded guilty to...
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy