Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood speaks with participants in the annual Sheriff’s Citizens Academy, which began last Thursday with an introduction and overview of the CCSO by Wood and Lt. Col. James Yarbrough. The academy will meet each Thursday through Nov. 10, covering a different facet of CCSO operations, including jail procedures, administration, patrol, K-9, SWAT, investigations, training, school resource and court services. CCSO holds the class – open to any Coweta County resident – every fall, with registration for a limited number of spots typically beginning in August. For more information, call the sheriff’s department at 770-253-1502.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO