ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantville, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Georgia taxes- truth versus politics

Taxes are a pet peeve of mine. Whether in Coweta County, the state of Georgia or the US, government must spend our tax money wisely, providing the maximum benefit at the lowest cost. When I was a County Commission Chair (Republican) in a rural middle Georgia County, I reduced yearly...
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

New session of Sheriff’s Citizens Academy begins

Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood speaks with participants in the annual Sheriff’s Citizens Academy, which began last Thursday with an introduction and overview of the CCSO by Wood and Lt. Col. James Yarbrough. The academy will meet each Thursday through Nov. 10, covering a different facet of CCSO operations, including jail procedures, administration, patrol, K-9, SWAT, investigations, training, school resource and court services. CCSO holds the class – open to any Coweta County resident – every fall, with registration for a limited number of spots typically beginning in August. For more information, call the sheriff’s department at 770-253-1502.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Shirley Anne McPherson

Highlands, NC: Shirley Anne Elliott McPherson, known as Sam by family and friends, was born on October 23, 1935, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to Annie Marie Johns Elliott and Eric Robert Elliott. She passed from this life on September 20, 2022. Sam was reared in Oshawa, Ontario, and graduated from...
HIGHLANDS, NC
Newnan Times-Herald

Preston LaMance

United States Air Force Second Lieutenant, Preston LaMance, 32, died on September 25, 2022, as a result of a traumatic brain injury sustained in a car crash on September 23, 2022. Preston was in his second year of medical school at Mercer University’s School of Medicine, and he was thriving....
NEWNAN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newnan, GA
City
Grantville, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
The Citizen Online

DeKalb boy, 15, arrested as part of gang that stole 2 vehicles and broke into more than 40 more in south Fayette

It was in early February that more than 30 vehicles were entered at residences off Ga. Highway 74 South in Peachtree City and up to a dozen others entered in a neighboring subdivision in unincorporated Fayette County. Today, one of the members of the gang responsible for the crimes is in custody. He is a 15-year-old from DeKalb County.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#City Hall#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#Grantville Council Post 2#The City Council
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 Ga. women created fake college, stole fake students’ financial aid in fraud scheme, DOJ says

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three Georgia women pleaded guilty Thursday in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education’s federal financial aid programs. The U.S. Department of Justice said Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus and Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty in the elaborate scheme involving a sham university. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phoenix City, Alabama, also pleaded guilty in the case.
COLUMBUS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Robber shoots 2 rounds into ceiling as he robs Dollar General store, deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Troup County deputies said they have caught a man they said robbed a Dollar General store Monday morning. Surveillance cameras inside the store caught images of the man that deputies said walked into the store along Pyne Road dressed all in black, demanded money from one of the store clerks and then shot off two rounds into the store’s ceiling.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

We are family, I got all my sisters with me

We live behind a gas station, in a barn, and roam at night to take care of the rodents and snakes. We still need to be fed and we still need vaccines and spay/neuter services. You know us by an ear-tip. We are the community cats, barn cats, or feral cats.
NEWNAN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WRBL News 3

Body discovered at Opelika dumpster, Murder investigation underway

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City Of Opelika.  The body of a male was discovered around 4:00 Saturday morning at the dump site near Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park off Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking […]
OPELIKA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created

An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
PHENIX CITY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Escaped inmate nabbed at his own birthday party

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - An escaped inmate from Connecticut was captured at his own birthday party in Georgia after spending months on the run. At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Forenza Rakeem Murphy, a man who escaped from a halfway house in Connecticut, was spotted in McDonough.
MCDONOUGH, GA
WRBL News 3

Opelika police searching for missing woman

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing Opelika woman, 35-year-old Rachael Whaley. She was last seen on Friday, 09/16/2022, wearing a pink outfit at the Western Sizzlin, located at 920 Columbus Parkway. At approximately 8:00 p.m., Whaley was picked up by a black passenger car with […]
OPELIKA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy