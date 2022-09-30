Read full article on original website
Related
Newnan Times-Herald
Georgia taxes- truth versus politics
Taxes are a pet peeve of mine. Whether in Coweta County, the state of Georgia or the US, government must spend our tax money wisely, providing the maximum benefit at the lowest cost. When I was a County Commission Chair (Republican) in a rural middle Georgia County, I reduced yearly...
Newnan Times-Herald
New session of Sheriff’s Citizens Academy begins
Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood speaks with participants in the annual Sheriff’s Citizens Academy, which began last Thursday with an introduction and overview of the CCSO by Wood and Lt. Col. James Yarbrough. The academy will meet each Thursday through Nov. 10, covering a different facet of CCSO operations, including jail procedures, administration, patrol, K-9, SWAT, investigations, training, school resource and court services. CCSO holds the class – open to any Coweta County resident – every fall, with registration for a limited number of spots typically beginning in August. For more information, call the sheriff’s department at 770-253-1502.
Newnan Times-Herald
Shirley Anne McPherson
Highlands, NC: Shirley Anne Elliott McPherson, known as Sam by family and friends, was born on October 23, 1935, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to Annie Marie Johns Elliott and Eric Robert Elliott. She passed from this life on September 20, 2022. Sam was reared in Oshawa, Ontario, and graduated from...
Newnan Times-Herald
Preston LaMance
United States Air Force Second Lieutenant, Preston LaMance, 32, died on September 25, 2022, as a result of a traumatic brain injury sustained in a car crash on September 23, 2022. Preston was in his second year of medical school at Mercer University’s School of Medicine, and he was thriving....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker brings campaign to Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. — The threat of a storm isn't putting off Georgia's election season. Wednesday, Republican Herschel Walker stopped in Forsyth on his "Unite Georgia" bus tour. He's running for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. "I'm going to tell all of you to vote for me so...
The Citizen Online
DeKalb boy, 15, arrested as part of gang that stole 2 vehicles and broke into more than 40 more in south Fayette
It was in early February that more than 30 vehicles were entered at residences off Ga. Highway 74 South in Peachtree City and up to a dozen others entered in a neighboring subdivision in unincorporated Fayette County. Today, one of the members of the gang responsible for the crimes is in custody. He is a 15-year-old from DeKalb County.
Suspect who escaped GSP custody in Columbus captured in Talbot County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man who escaped the custody of Georgia State Patrol in September has been captured in Talbot County. According to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Quinton Barnes is the suspect who escaped from Georgia State Patrol custody in Columbus on September 26, 2022. Officials said Barnes was taken into custody […]
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy forever
Bernstine W. Hollis has worked at the Carter Center in Atlanta since it opened four decades ago. But her relationship with Jimmy Carter goes back much further.
3 Ga. women created fake college, stole fake students’ financial aid in fraud scheme, DOJ says
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three Georgia women pleaded guilty Thursday in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education’s federal financial aid programs. The U.S. Department of Justice said Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus and Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty in the elaborate scheme involving a sham university. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phoenix City, Alabama, also pleaded guilty in the case.
Robber shoots 2 rounds into ceiling as he robs Dollar General store, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Troup County deputies said they have caught a man they said robbed a Dollar General store Monday morning. Surveillance cameras inside the store caught images of the man that deputies said walked into the store along Pyne Road dressed all in black, demanded money from one of the store clerks and then shot off two rounds into the store’s ceiling.
Newnan Times-Herald
We are family, I got all my sisters with me
We live behind a gas station, in a barn, and roam at night to take care of the rodents and snakes. We still need to be fed and we still need vaccines and spay/neuter services. You know us by an ear-tip. We are the community cats, barn cats, or feral cats.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body discovered at Opelika dumpster, Murder investigation underway
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City Of Opelika. The body of a male was discovered around 4:00 Saturday morning at the dump site near Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park off Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking […]
Police: Man stabs woman to death in Roswell, then steps in front of semi on I-285
Investigators in north Fulton County believe a man stabbed a woman to death and then killed himself by stepping in front...
Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created
An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Traffic stop turns into major drug bust on Coweta highway
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — What deputies in Coweta County thought would be just another traffic stop became a major drug bust after they found fentanyl, cocaine, meth and more inside the car. Deputies say they were pulling over a car on I-85 just before 12:30 p.m. last week for...
fox5atlanta.com
Escaped inmate nabbed at his own birthday party
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - An escaped inmate from Connecticut was captured at his own birthday party in Georgia after spending months on the run. At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Forenza Rakeem Murphy, a man who escaped from a halfway house in Connecticut, was spotted in McDonough.
WXIA 11 Alive
State says issues with Georgia $350 cash assistance payments 'largely resolved'
ATLANTA — Georgia officials said Monday that ongoing issues with the rollout of $350 cash payments to residents enrolled in certain social benefit programs had been "largely resolved." Many of the people who received the assistance reported problems spending the money after it was sent out in the form...
Opelika police searching for missing woman
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing Opelika woman, 35-year-old Rachael Whaley. She was last seen on Friday, 09/16/2022, wearing a pink outfit at the Western Sizzlin, located at 920 Columbus Parkway. At approximately 8:00 p.m., Whaley was picked up by a black passenger car with […]
Comments / 0