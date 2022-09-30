ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow: Statement Of Micron Coming To CNY

OSWEGO – City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has issued the following statement on the announcement of Micron coming to Central New York. “The announcement of Micron investing in Onondaga County is a huge win for Central New York, including Oswego,” Barlow said. “Micron will provide long term, good paying jobs for residents in Oswego County and brings a new dynamic to the economy of our region. I applaud the leaders at all levels of government who came together to make this project happen and look forward to working with them in the future to position Oswego to share in the prosperity this development will surely bring to the area.”
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Cicero man's repeated arrests raise questions about New York's bail laws

Booking photo of Kevin Somers, 32, of Cicero. New York — As Kevin Somers, 32 of Cicero sits in the Oswego County Jail accused of several alleged crimes, we're getting new perspective from advocates who support defendants staying out of a cell while they await trial. The New York...
CICERO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Petition filed to stop I-81 community grid project in Syracuse

A petition being filed by former Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler and his "Renew I-81 for All group" looks to stop the community grid project from happening in its current form. The Onondaga County Supreme Court filing names the state Department of Transportation and three of its highest ranking officials.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison County, NY
Government
Madison County, NY
Elections
County
Madison County, NY
City
Madison, NY
cnycentral.com

Judge dismisses Officer Hanks' lawsuit alleging racism in Syracuse Police Department

SYRACUSE N.Y. — A U.S. District Court Judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Syracuse Police Officer Brandon Hanks against the City of Syracuse, the Syracuse Police Department, its past Chief Kenton Buckner, and many high-ranking members of the department as well as rank and file officers. The lawsuit filed by Hanks alleged racist motivations of many SPD superiors and others in the department.
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

Tompkins County’s opioid crisis has a face, and a name — my son’s

Julian was working on getting away from hard drugs, an accomplishment he and his parents could all be proud of, but this summer our teen fell victim to tainted street drugs — something that we wouldn’t have chosen, but shouldn’t have harmed him, was laced with fentanyl. He graduated from New Roots Charter School in 2020, and would have turned 20 on September 29th.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Moses
News 8 WROC

Oneida County Sheriff reports another false threat of mass harm

VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting another false threat of mass harm was made by a local area student while riding a school bus on September 30th. According to the Sheriff, around 3:20 pm on Friday, threats were made by a juvenile Madison High School student while riding a school […]
VERONA, NY
cnycentral.com

Missing Oneida County man found

ROME, N.Y. — According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, deputies located Donald J. Majka, an 87-year-old male, who went missing Sunday, Oct. 2. He was last seen at a residence on River Road in Rome, when a family member visited him around 7 p.m. Authorities say Majka may...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego County sees more than 500 COVID-19 cases in a week

The Oswego County Health Department has announced 521 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 from Monday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Oct. 2. The breakdown of data collected during the time period includes 382 positive lab tests and 139 positive at-home tests. The New York State Department of Health also reported another death related to COVID-19 in that time frame, bringing the total to 211.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#County Judge#Conservative Parties#Election Day#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic#Conservatives
cnycentral.com

Cicero man jailed in Oswego County after NY State Police say he set a gas station on fire

New York — A 32-year-old Cicero man, accused in a long list of crimes, is now being held in Oswego County jail. State Police say Kevin Somers allegedly started a fire in an abandoned gas station in the Town of West Monroe Thursday night, and is accused to intentionally starting a fire inside the building to stay warm. This drew a large response from law enforcement and firefighters. The building could not be saved afterwards.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
ONONDAGA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Camillus mom accused of abuse appears in court

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus mom accused of abusing her son appeared in Onondaga County Court late Friday morning. 44-year-old Susan Orendorf did not speak in court and did not answer questions from NewsChannel 9 on the way out of the building. Orendorf’s attorney, Melissa Swartz, did not provide a comment on her client’s […]
CAMILLUS, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Food Laced With Marijuana at One Central NY Middle School

Officials with the Oneida City School District are working with the New York State Police to investigate a situation where students became ill on Friday at the Otto Shortell Middle School in Wampsville. The reason? Food was allegedly passed out amongst the kids that was laced with marijuana. A letter...
ONEIDA, NY
Syracuse.com

DEC adds new Madison County site for stocked pheasant hunting

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) this month will release 185 pheasants in the Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located in the towns of Nelson, Georgetown, and Cazenovia. Tioughnioga WMA will permanently replace the former Hamilton stocking site. Stocked pheasants will be provided by DEC’s Reynolds Game...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy