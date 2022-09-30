Read full article on original website
WTRF
Quick Hits: Brown gives injury updates, looks ahead to bye week
West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown was the only man to take the podium at WVU’s weekly press conference on Tuesday. The Mountaineers look to lick their wounds before hosting Baylor for the first prime time game in Morgantown of the Neal Brown era. Here’s what the head...
WTRF
Vote for your Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
West Virginia football took a tough loss to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, but there were plenty of Mountaineers that had strong showing in Austin. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.
WTRF
McCabe named Big 12 Runner of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University cross country team has been named the Big 12 Runner of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday. The Vancouver, British Columbia, native won her season debut at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday,...
WTRF
WVU’s CJ Donaldson recovering from injury, remains in concussion protocol
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football coach Neal Brown has provided an update on the status of running back CJ Donaldson. The true freshman was carted off the field after sustaining an injury during Saturday’s 38-20 loss to Texas. After undergoing some tests, Donaldson was later cleared to travel home with the team that same night.
WTRF
Schedule to get tougher for WVU following bye week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) enters the bye week still searching for its first conference win of the season. The Mountaineers suffered its most-lopsided loss of the season Saturday night in Austin, falling to Texas (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) by a final score of 38-20. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak that evened up West Virginia’s overall record and saw both the offense and defense operate at a high level.
WTRF
Mountaineers looking for improvements entering bye week
“We’ve got kind of a half a bye week, not a real bye week, but kind of a half a bye week,” Neal Brown said. “We need some time to regroup. We got to get better, we know that.”. The Mountaineers have a sub-.500 record, and are...
WTRF
Plitzuweit, staff get unconventional during practice
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – While each head coach puts his or her own spin on how their team operates on game day and in practice, there are some commonalities that almost all teams follow. When it comes to film breakdown, the rule of thumb for basketball coaches has been to...
WTRF
October 2022 is officially “Active People, Healthy Nation” Month
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley Heart Walk last week raised $73,000 of their $100,00 goal with over 300 walkers. A new initiative in Wheeling is putting West Virginia on the map with the American Heart Association. The CDC leads a national initiative called “Active People, Healthy Nation”...
WTRF
Edgington Lane Playground receiving $500,000 in renovations
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Speaking of getting out and getting active, one of Woodsdale’s most used playgrounds is finally being renovated as part of the Edgington Lane Park Improvement Project. Over the last 6 years, City Council has made parks and playgrounds a priority, and this playground is...
WTRF
Homeowner Repair Program will restore Wheeling’s historic architecture
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling City Council passed the Homeowner Repair Assistance program, which will provide a one-time financial grant of up to five thousand dollars to assist with exterior home repairs and weatherization to qualified residents. Qualified applicants must be the owner and occupant of the residence in...
WTRF
Pet Blessings: All furry friends welcome!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s typical for the entire family to go to church together on Sunday – except for some. Lawrencefield Parish Church in Wheeling is giving the four-legged family members of the home an opportunity they don’t normally get. St. Francis Day is October...
