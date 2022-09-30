Read full article on original website
Bindi Irwin's Touching Family Photo on the Beach Shows the Depth of How 'Grateful' She Is
One of the many things we love about the Irwin family is how loving they are for one another, never missing an opportunity to tell the world how much they care for each other. And on October 4, Bindi Irwin reminded the world how grateful she is for her family. She uploaded a photo of her and her family on the beach with the caption, “I wish I could find words that truly capture how much my family means to me. Infinite love for their support and kindness every day of my life. ‘Grateful’ is an understatement. 💙” In the photo, we...
See Inside The Crocodile Hunter Lodge at Steve Irwin’s Australia Zoo (PHOTOS)
Have you ever dreamed of spending the night alongside Australia's famous wildlife? Now you can thanks to the Irwin family. Located in Queensland and inspired by Steve Irwin, The Crocodile Hunter Lodge is Australia Zoo's first-ever hotel. Cabins created using recycled timber from the zoo's grandstands — built by Irwin...
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life
Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
Supernanny Jo Frost reveals what she really thought of Prince George and Charlotte’s behaviour at the Queen’s funeral
AS the original Supernanny, Jo Frost has judged her fair share of children's behaviour. But undoubtedly none as "impeccably" behaved as Prince George and Princess Charlotte at their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. Jo took to Instagram to share an image of George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, on...
Anna Nicole Smith’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn...
Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College
"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere
The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
The Hollywood Gossip
Matt Roloff: Big Changes are Coming to the Farm!
So far, so not very good for Matt Roloff. The Little People, Big World star put his famous farm — or at least 16 acres of it — up for sale back in May, taking both followers and his own family members by surprise at the time. As...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit
A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out. In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
Serena Williams’ dad King Richard loses her childhood home after his crazy five-year legal battle with ex
"KING Richard" has given up in his five-year legal battle to keep hold of the childhood home where legendary tennis daughters Venus and Serena Williams grew up, The U.S. Sun can reveal. The four-bedroom property, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has been in the family name for 27 years since...
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Anny Francisco Posts Sweet Tribute Honoring Late Son Adriel
90 Day Fiancé star Anny Francisco shared a sweet tribute on what would’ve been her late son Adriel Hassan’s first birthday. “A day like today, my blue prince was born, I was full of emotions, we lived so many moments together, I never thought I wouldn’t have you forever,” Anny, 33, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 7, alongside a compilation of heartwarming moments with her son. “It’s been hard to face that you are no more. Only God knows how I feel … I always think of you in everything I do and wherever I am, I’m always thinking of you. You will always be my Prince Charming. I love you forever my beautiful fatty.”
Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted
Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
A Month After Breaking Up With Kylie Prew, JoJo Siwa Just Confirmed She's Dating Avery Cyrus Now
The news comes a month after JoJo's previous relationship dissipated, and it seems like she's happy.
Trace Adkins’ Kids: Meet Country Star’s 5 Daughters
There’s a lot in common between Trace Adkins and Albie Roman, the character Trace plays on Monarch. “I think Albie, he loves his family, he loves his children. He might not be the sweetest — he’s not about hugging, that kind of thing, outward emotion,” Trace told Taste of Country ahead of the preview of the musical drama about the fictional Roman family, and their country music dynasty. It’s just not his thing and he struggles with it and has troubles with it, and I do, too,” says Trace. “He’s kind of quiet, but when he says something, you probably oughta listen to what he’s got to say.”
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'
The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite. "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update
After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
