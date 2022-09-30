ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man wanted in Ross County accused of injuring deputy

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of injuring a sheriff’s deputy is wanted by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Davon L. Rayford, 26, ran away from Ross County Common Pleas Court and injured a deputy, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office Tuesday. A warrant was filed for Rayford’s arrest. Prosecutors […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man escapes from Ross Co. courthouse, injuring a deputy

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who fled from the Ross County Court of Common Pleas, injuring a deputy in the process. The incident happened earlier this morning after deputies attempted to arrest the man. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Davon...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

Deadly shooting of Columbus man may be act of revenge, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have identified three suspects in the fatal shooting of a man, as well as a possible motive behind the attack. Police have issued warrants for murder for Rayshawn L. Rogers, 31; Christian A. Capers, 34; and Damon R. Capers, 35, in the shooting death of Mario Copeland on Sept. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Ohio State
Chillicothe, OH
Crime & Safety
Ross County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Ross County, OH
City
Ross, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Chillicothe, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Detectives investigate threats made against a local Ross Co. school

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a threat made against Unioto Middle School in Chillicothe. According to initial reports, deputies were notified on Monday of the threat against the school but later deemed it as “non-credible.” The sheriff’s office at the time did not give any details as to what exactly the threat was or who was involved.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus woman sentenced for shooting at two police officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman who admitted to shooting a man, robbing another, and shooting at two police officers in November 2020 was sentenced to up to 33 years in prison Monday for assault and robbery. Suney Coleman, 25, was sentenced after pleading guilty in August to four felony charges including assault, robbery, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Doctor assaulted at Adena Regional Medical Center

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of a doctor at Adena Regional Medical Center. The call came in from the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. According to dispatchers, the patient reportedly assaulted the doctor on floor 2A and then fled the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio – SWAT Executed Drug Bust in Portsmouth Arrests One

Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Cincinnati, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 9:11am. on September 30th, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during robbery in King-Lincoln Bronzeville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot during a robbery in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville section of Columbus Monday afternoon, according to Columbus police. The incident took place on Mount Vernon Avenue near North 20th Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. Police said the victim, a 63-year-old man, was standing in a parking lot when he […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Person critical after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in east Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 8:04 p.m. on East Broad Street near Preswicke Mill. The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical but stable condition. One person was detained at the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two arrested following a traffic stop in Waverly

WAVERLY, Ohio — Two people were arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop in Waverly. According to the Waverly Police Department, Michael Locher and Kayla Hayslip were taken into custody after the discovery of a large amount of methamphetamine inside their vehicle. It happened early Saturday morning shortly...
WAVERLY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Cincinnati man faces drug trafficking charges following raid in Scioto Co.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A Cincinnati man was arrested following a drug raid in Scioto County. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Lawrence Coleman Hicks was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, drug possession, and having weapons under disability. On Friday, September 30, task force officers along with...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt underway near Chillicothe prison

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A manhunt is currently underway just north of the city of Chillicothe along Route 104. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, troopers along with corrections officers from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution are searching for an individual who was last seen near the prison’s property. Authorities...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Portsmouth – Dayton Man Arrested with Over Two Pounds of Illicit Drugs

Portsmouth – Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Dayton, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 5:21p.m. on October 3rd, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept....
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotopost.com

Stolen Vehicle Possibly Used in GameStop Robbery in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – A car stoled out of Southern Ohio may be the same vehicle that was just seen driving away from a grab-and-dash theft in Chillicothe. Accoridng to Gallia County Sheriffs’ office sometime this morning a 2008 Pontiac G6 was stolen in the early hours of the morning from the Jackson Pike area. The keys were left in the vehicle.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One shot after argument in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was shot after an argument Saturday in North Columbus. According to police, the 31-year-old victim told police he and the suspect were inside an apartment on the 1100 block of Mediterranean Avenue at 12:11 p.m. Saturday when the two men got into an argument. Police said the argument escalated and became physical, at which point, the suspect allegedly pulled a gun, firing once and hitting the victim in the groin area.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to get free gun safes, lock boxes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After this weekend’s incident in which police said a five-year-old boy shot himself with an unsecured gun, Columbus Public Health is reminding residents it provides free gun safes and lock boxes for those who want one. Anyone looking for a free lock box or gun safe, no questions asked, can contact […]
COLUMBUS, OH

