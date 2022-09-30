ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Tri-State Fair Shooter Charged

17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged with assaulting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair last Monday,. Texas Ranger officials say Suarez knowingly and intentionally shot Deputy William Snyder and Potter County Volunteer Firefighter Brady Carroll. The complaint states that on September 19, Suarez and another man got into a...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after police find drugs in luggage at Greyhound Service Station in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested two men on two separate days for possession of drugs at the Greyhound Service Station. According to criminal complaint, on Oct. 1, an Amarillo police K-9 officer who was working at the Greyhound Service Station found a grey and black hand luggage that was positive for narcotics in the passenger compartment.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo man charged after threatening to go ‘Kamikaze’

An Amarillo man is accused of threatening to kill law enforcement, government officials, and a number of racial and ethnic groups. Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III, 40, is charged with interstate threats and threatening a federal officer. According to the federal criminal complaint, Copelin posted numerous threats on...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

17-year-old charged with involvement in Tri-State Fair shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 17-year-old has been charged in Potter County District Court with two counts of “aggravated assault against a public servant” related to the recent shooting at the Tri-State Fair. According to two complaints, filed on Sept. 22 in Potter County District Court, 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez was charged via complaint on two […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Fire Department Written Exam Results

The Amarillo Fire Department held it’s written exam this Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center. There were a total of 91 participates taking the test, with 53 passing grades. Afterwards, those 54 candidates were asked to climb a 107′ aerial ladder and walk through a CPAT orientation. According...
AMARILLO, TX
KLTV

Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman found beaten unconscious at a Tyler intersection has died. Tyler police say the woman was Teri Furgerson, 48, of Pampa. The case is now a homicide investigation. Furgerson was found at the intersection of North Fannin Avenue and East Valentine Street at 9 a.m....
TYLER, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Fairly vs The City of Amarillo Trial Live Blog: Day 1

Welcome to The Amarillo Pioneer live blog for the first day of the trial in the lawsuit between local businessman Alex Fairly and The City of Amarillo over the city’s use of anticipation tax notes to fund civic center renovations. To read more about the background of the trial...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

APD and AISD police investigating possible threat made on social media

On Friday morning, September 30, 2022, school liaison officers were made aware of a possible threat via Snapchat at a local high school. The rumors of the post mentioned “CHS”, but after investigating, we do not believe these to be a threat towards Caprock High School. APD Officers...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Fairly vs The City of Amarillo: What to Know Before the Trial Begins

If the gubernatorial debate between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke last week was any indication, property taxes will be a key issue when voters head to the polls in November. However, while there are important differences between each of the gubernatorial candidates, the biggest decision regarding property tax bills across the state this fall probably won’t be made at the ballot box in November. Instead, it will likely be made in Potter County District this week.
AMARILLO, TX
94.3 Lite FM

The Legend of ‘Baby Graves’ in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas

Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
AMARILLO, TX

