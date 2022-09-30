Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecitymenus.com
LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton to Resign, To Take GMA Position
LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton will assume the role of Director of Governmental Relations for the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) on November 28, 2022. In this full-time position, Thornton will lead the legislative advocacy team for GMA and will represent the interests of its member cities. He will resign as mayor effective on November 23.
Fulton sheriff calls Atlanta’s request for jail study ‘a stall tactic’
Monday’s Atlanta City Council meeting became heated after Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat urged them to act faster o...
thecitymenus.com
City of LaGrange to join Troup County, City of West Point, City of Hogansville Leaders in SPLOST VI Discussion, Public Welcome
The LaGrange Mayor and City Council will participate in a joint meeting with Troup County, City of West Point and City of Hogansville to discuss potential projects for the SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) VI referendum. The approved projects will be placed on the ballot in March 2023 for voters to approve.
Fulton DA pushes to remove lawyers, OK search warrants before election break
A pair of legal filings from Fulton County prosecutors this week suggests their criminal investigation into attempts to ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton County asks judge to disqualify lawyers for 11 alternative electors
Fulton County prosecutors examining efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia are trying to disqualify a pair of lawyers representing 11 alternative electors in the special grand jury's crosshairs.
WRDW-TV
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
Newnan Times-Herald
Georgia taxes- truth versus politics
Taxes are a pet peeve of mine. Whether in Coweta County, the state of Georgia or the US, government must spend our tax money wisely, providing the maximum benefit at the lowest cost. When I was a County Commission Chair (Republican) in a rural middle Georgia County, I reduced yearly...
More than 800 DeKalb teachers enrolled in intensive reading training
The district has invested more than $1 million in federal pandemic aid into the effort so far.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote
There are numerous Black candidates running for statewide offices and on the ballot in these midterm elections. And there will be millions of Black Georgians voting, either during the early voting period or on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. That said, how many of those voters will be Black men, in particular, is a question […] The post Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Pregnant woman files unfair labor charge against GE Auburn plant: ‘It was just awful’
A former General Electric Aviation employee has filed a federal workplace complaint against the Auburn plant, citing wrongful termination based on her participation in a labor organization. Former manufacturing associate Brenyetta Talley, 31, said she worked at the Auburn plant for six years and won five awards during her employment....
WTVM
Seabreeze residents in Columbus protesting rise in lot rent
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Residents at a Columbus Mobile Park are protesting the $200 a month rise on their lot rent. Residents say they barely have water half of the time, and sewers are so backed up, causing unsanitary drinking water. Many residents of Sea Breeze Mobile Park homes have...
Newnan Times-Herald
New session of Sheriff’s Citizens Academy begins
Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood speaks with participants in the annual Sheriff’s Citizens Academy, which began last Thursday with an introduction and overview of the CCSO by Wood and Lt. Col. James Yarbrough. The academy will meet each Thursday through Nov. 10, covering a different facet of CCSO operations, including jail procedures, administration, patrol, K-9, SWAT, investigations, training, school resource and court services. CCSO holds the class – open to any Coweta County resident – every fall, with registration for a limited number of spots typically beginning in August. For more information, call the sheriff’s department at 770-253-1502.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Free Resources for Seniors Expo provides free and low-cost services to the 55+ community
The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County distributed the following announcement about its Free Resources for Seniors Expo to be held October 14 at Cobb County’s Senior Wellness Center:. The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County is sponsoring a free event at which senior citizens can explore free and...
Albany Herald
Four plead guilty in financial aid fraud case involving sham university in Columbus
ATLANTA -- Four individuals pleaded guilty recently to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds. According to court documents and statements made in connection with their guilty pleas, Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus; Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Ala.; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, and their co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid funds that they misused for their personal benefit. They did so by creating an elaborate sham university – the Columbus satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.
3 Atlanta Public Schools administrators on leave amid internal review
Three senior Atlanta schools administrators have been placed on leave pending an internal review into a principal hiring process.
WMAZ
Issues continue with Georgia's cash assistance program
UNION CITY, Ga. — Georgians receiving government benefits are still having issues accessing cash payments doled out by the state. Many 11Alive viewers have reached out wanting answers on how to access and use the money. Edwin Robinson is one of thousands of Georgians eligible for the cash assistance...
thecitymenus.com
Dozens participate in City of LaGrange Litter Cleanup in Jones Street Park
The City of LaGrange hosted its first litter cleanup of the year for the 2022-2023 litter cleanup campaign Saturday, October 1st, 8AM – 10AM at Jones Street Park, 131 Jones Street. More than thirty people participated in this morning’s litter cleanup from community members to LaGrange High School Service...
Washington Examiner
Report: Atlanta unemployment rebounds while other Georgia cities continue to struggle
(The Center Square) — While Atlanta’s unemployment rate has largely bounced back following the COVID-19 pandemic, two other cities in Georgia are more affected by the nation’s ongoing economic woes, a new analysis revealed. WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked 180 cities nationwide — including the Georgia...
WTVM
Columbus police searching for more victims in Animal Farm case
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for additional victims related to the case involving the co-owner of a popular restaurant, The Animal Farm, in Columbus. On Sept. 30, Dennis Thompson appeared in Recorder’s Court facing several charges after multiple hidden cameras were found in the restaurant’s bathroom.
Kia plant CEO tells state lawmakers affordable housing shortage hurting worker recruitment
Kia’s assembly plant in West Point opened in 2008 with more than enough workers available to produce the first cars. Now, it’s become much harder to fill the 500 new jobs needed to get a new compact SUV off the assembly line. A committee of Georgia legislators heard...
Comments / 2