Grantville, GA

LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton to Resign, To Take GMA Position

LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton will assume the role of Director of Governmental Relations for the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) on November 28, 2022. In this full-time position, Thornton will lead the legislative advocacy team for GMA and will represent the interests of its member cities. He will resign as mayor effective on November 23.
LAGRANGE, GA
Grantville, GA
Georgia Elections
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Georgia taxes- truth versus politics

Taxes are a pet peeve of mine. Whether in Coweta County, the state of Georgia or the US, government must spend our tax money wisely, providing the maximum benefit at the lowest cost. When I was a County Commission Chair (Republican) in a rural middle Georgia County, I reduced yearly...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote

There are numerous Black candidates running for statewide offices and on the ballot in these midterm elections. And there will be millions of Black Georgians voting, either during the early voting period or on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. That said, how many of those voters will be Black men, in particular, is a question […] The post Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Seabreeze residents in Columbus protesting rise in lot rent

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Residents at a Columbus Mobile Park are protesting the $200 a month rise on their lot rent. Residents say they barely have water half of the time, and sewers are so backed up, causing unsanitary drinking water. Many residents of Sea Breeze Mobile Park homes have...
COLUMBUS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

New session of Sheriff’s Citizens Academy begins

Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood speaks with participants in the annual Sheriff’s Citizens Academy, which began last Thursday with an introduction and overview of the CCSO by Wood and Lt. Col. James Yarbrough. The academy will meet each Thursday through Nov. 10, covering a different facet of CCSO operations, including jail procedures, administration, patrol, K-9, SWAT, investigations, training, school resource and court services. CCSO holds the class – open to any Coweta County resident – every fall, with registration for a limited number of spots typically beginning in August. For more information, call the sheriff’s department at 770-253-1502.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Four plead guilty in financial aid fraud case involving sham university in Columbus

ATLANTA -- Four individuals pleaded guilty recently to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds. According to court documents and statements made in connection with their guilty pleas, Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus; Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Ala.; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, and their co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid funds that they misused for their personal benefit. They did so by creating an elaborate sham university – the Columbus satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.
COLUMBUS, GA
WMAZ

Issues continue with Georgia's cash assistance program

UNION CITY, Ga. — Georgians receiving government benefits are still having issues accessing cash payments doled out by the state. Many 11Alive viewers have reached out wanting answers on how to access and use the money. Edwin Robinson is one of thousands of Georgians eligible for the cash assistance...
UNION CITY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Dozens participate in City of LaGrange Litter Cleanup in Jones Street Park

The City of LaGrange hosted its first litter cleanup of the year for the 2022-2023 litter cleanup campaign Saturday, October 1st, 8AM – 10AM at Jones Street Park, 131 Jones Street. More than thirty people participated in this morning’s litter cleanup from community members to LaGrange High School Service...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Columbus police searching for more victims in Animal Farm case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for additional victims related to the case involving the co-owner of a popular restaurant, The Animal Farm, in Columbus. On Sept. 30, Dennis Thompson appeared in Recorder’s Court facing several charges after multiple hidden cameras were found in the restaurant’s bathroom.
COLUMBUS, GA

